Steve Bannon appears on Bill Maher’s show

I noticed that alongside Bill Maher’s trenchant anti-religious diatribe on his most recent show, there was also an appearance by Steve Bannon, the much-demonized and oft-deplatformed far-Rightist who was the erstwhile advisor to Donald Trump. As you may recall, the preening and arrogant invertebrate David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker, had importuned Bannon to be interviewed by him at the upcoming New Yorker Festival, and Bannon accepted.

But then Remnick, after pushback from offended snowflakes, and the threat of some participants to withdraw from the Festival, rescinded Bannon’s invitation. That was a lousy thing to do. As Malcolm Gladwell (a staff writer on the NYer) tweeted,

Huh. Call me old-fashioned. But I would have thought that the point of a festival of ideas was to expose the audience to ideas. If you only invite your friends over, it’s called a dinner party. https://t.co/VwkL4zOrbX — Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) September 4, 2018

and

Joe McCarthy was done in when he was confronted by someone with intelligence and guts, before a live audience. Sometimes a platform is actually a gallows. — Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) September 4, 2018

I know some readers have said, “We already know everything Bannon thinks; there’s no need to publicize this moron.” But not everyone—and the ignorant include me—knows what Bannon thinks, or have watched him at length. From what I know of his views and policies, I oppose all of them, vehemently. But even the reprehensible should be heard and given platforms, for reasons I’ve articulated at a post here (especially the video of Fareed Zakaria from CNN) and in an op-ed in the Chicago Tribune. The reasons are the familiar ones articulated by John Stuart Mill in On Liberty, and more recently by Christopher Hitchens.

So Maher interviewed Bannon for 13 minutes on his show, and the video is below. What you can glean from this is that Bannon is not Satan, but a deeply misguided man obsessed by a trade war with China, and deluded by Trump.

Maher is relatively polite to Bannon, but doesn’t throw him softballs. In fact, at one point he asks Bannon, “Steve, first you were crazy about Sarah Palin. And then you were crazy about Donald Trump. I think you look for morons who are empty vessels who you can put more ideas in. Steve, every single person in the administration has called him an idiot. That’s what you look for!”

Maher also asks Bannon a good question, “Who could the Democrats field in 2020 as a credible candidate?” I’ll let you listen to Bannon’s answer. I’ve heard stirrings that Elizabeth Warren may want to run.

My point here is that there’s no reason to be afraid of Bannon, especially, as was planned here in Chicago, he was to be questioned sharply and debated. Deplatforming him will, as Maher implies, only play into the hands of the Republicans, making them whine about being censored. And, in the case of the New Yorker, they were.