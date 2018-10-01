Do send me your good wildlife photos; I’m getting a bit nervous as the tank runs low. . .

First up today is reader Barbara Wilson, who sent photos of ducks (!!!) and blackbirds. Her words are indented:

Surf scoters (Melanitta perspicillata) are by far the most common near-shore sea ducks on the Oregon Coast. The bill colors of the males are odd. These birds are often called skunk ducks, for what should be obvious reasons. Surf Scoters eat invertebrates, fish eggs, and anything else that’s handy from the sea bottom. This flock was resting between the jetties at Yaquina Bay, Newport, Oregon.

JAC: These are some weird-looking ducks. Here are a male and a female, taken from Wikipedia:

Brewer’s Blackbirds (Euphagus cyanocephalus) are common around ranches and rest areas in the west. These were photographed in a rest area on I-5 in Oregon, where they were moderately tame. The male looks black with a pale eye, but as you can see, in good light it shines purple and blue. The female is dark brown with a black eye. These birds eat seeds and insects, and diverse trash.

And from reader Tim Anderson in Oz:

Herewith is a short-beaked echidna (Tachyglossus aculeatus), which I encountered wandering about in the Warrumbungle Ranges.