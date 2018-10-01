Monday: Hili dialogue

As Thomas Wolfe said, “October has come again, has come again. . . “. Yes, it’s Monday, October 1, and, as usual, I’ll post Thomas Wolfe’s paean to the month from Chapter 39 of Of Time and the River. Wolfe was an uneven novelist, but often a great writer, and this is great prose:



It’s also National Pumpkin Spice Day, and I suppose those dreadful Starbucks concoctions, the Pumpkin Spice Lattes, will soon be appearing. It’s also International Day of Older Persons, but they don’t define what “older” means. Older than what?

This week we’ll feature the Cheezburger site’s “Typical week through the eyes of a cat”, which happens to be my favorite wild felid, Pallas’s cat. Here’s the Monday entry (h/t Su):

I’m saddened to report that the rose-breasted grosbeak female that I “rescued” and handed over to the wildlife rehabbers died only an hour after it was picked up. It apparently had internal injuries and was bleeding a bit from the beak. It probably flew into a window. These things hit me hard. Although one person told me, “Thousands of birds die in collisions every year,” that lovely bird’s life was all that it had. A big thank you to the volunteers at the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors and to the people at the Willowbrook Wildlife Center.

On this day in 1861, Mrs Beeton’s Book of Household Management was published. It sold 60,000 copies in its first year and remains in print today. Exactly 30 years later, Stanford University opened for business. On October 1, 1908, Ford Model Ts went on sale for $825. For 1913 dollars (the earliest I could get data on), that’s the equivalent of $21,000. On this day in 1918, Arab forces led by T. E. Lawrence captured Damascus. After the takeover, the Arab tribes fought for control of the city. Here’s a clip from “Lawrence of Arabia” showing the dissension.

On this day in 1946, Nazi war criminals were sentenced at the Nuremberg trials. Twelve were sentenced to death and hanged on October 16. Two sentenced to death escaped the noose, but only because they were already dead (Martin Bormann died while escaping from Berlin, and Hermann Göring committed suicide). On this day in 1964, the Free Speech Movement was launched at the University of California at Berkeley. Five years later, the Corcorde broke the sound barrier for the first time. On this day in 1975, Muhammad Ali defeated Joe Frazier in the boxing match called “The Thriller in Manila.” Finally, on October 1, 1989, Denmark became the first country to introduce legal same-sex partnerships.

Notables born on October 1 include Annie Besant (1847), Vladimir Horowitz (1903), Bonnie Parker (1910, died 1934), Walter Matthau (1920), William Rehnquist (1924), Julie Andrews (1935), Theresa May (1956), and Mark McGwire (1963). Here are Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow in 1933, a year before they were gunned down:

Only a few notables died on October 1; these include E. B. White (1985) and Tom Clancy (2013).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej tries and fails to remind Hili how good she has it:

A: You are living in a land of milk and honey. Hili: Honey is totally redundant.

In Polish:

Ja: Żyjesz w krainie mlekiem i miodem płynącej.

Hili: Ten miód jest zupelnie niepotrzebny.

Also from the Cheezburger site, we learn how geese are made:

Some tweets from Matthew Cobb. First is a binturong or “bear cat” (Arctictis binturong). It’s a viverrid from Southeast Asia. The first time I saw one of these things in the zoo, I thought, “What the hell is that?”

It's Thursday. And it's just another day in the life of Arctictis binturong. #mammalwatching pic.twitter.com/ilRkQzy7uQ — erin poor (@ee_poor) December 1, 2016

This will cheer up even the grumpiest Monday hater:

Baby bear with a baby deer pic.twitter.com/7N4Ug2O1OR — viral viral (@xxlfunny1) September 27, 2018

WHAT? Only six bottles of Bordeaux??? That shows that it wasn’t a French expedition.

The kit list for the first British ascent of Mont Blanc. In the reliance on "vin ordinaire" one can see the compromises necessary for great athletic achievements. cc @matthewcobb pic.twitter.com/vcvYIEb713 — Tom Whipple (@whippletom) September 30, 2018

Orcas porpoising. Man, can those things swim!

SUCH a magical moment 💞 pic.twitter.com/n3xUy2zXNy — The Dodo (@dodo) September 30, 2018

I believe many of these are examples of convergent evolution, with the egg-eating habit evolving independently. Be sure to watch the video:

There are over a dozen egg eating snakes. They are awesome snakes – they have no teeth, no venom, and they feed solely on EGGS!!! (Video via Instagram Animal_Encounters) pic.twitter.com/g1pHmTtqzH — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) September 27, 2018

A bad science pun:

I poured root beer into a square glass to make beer — Bre 🏳️‍🌈💖💜💙 (@anoticingsenpa1) September 24, 2018

I’m not sure whether these are tuna, but when you see such a scrabble, you know that a hungry whale is about to surface:

A hungry tuna drives a pack of prey out of the water:

Another “baitball”, this time for a fish predator:

Trout don't just eat flies here's some big brown trout attacking a baitball of roach. #browntrout #underwaterphotography #baitball pic.twitter.com/6bH35o1Gee — Jack Perks (@JackPerksPhoto) September 29, 2018

Matthew loves these illusions. And Stewart-Williams has a new science book out.

Mental: Every time you switch from looking at one wheel to looking at the other, they both change direction. https://t.co/IdAQGgXsJi pic.twitter.com/S6kpeyUpQF — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) September 28, 2018

And some lovely ceramic cats. You can buy these brooches and other of Damave’s ceramics at Etsy:

Ceramic cats by Harriet Damave, ceramic painter and illustrator based in Amsterdam #womensart pic.twitter.com/1WNso4VNbf — #WOMENSART (@womensart1) September 30, 2018