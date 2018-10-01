Monday Duck report

Well, the ducks are largely here these past few days, although on Saturday they were both gone in the morning but both appeared by 10:30. I have no idea where they went, which is a great mystery. And I have no idea when they’ll leave for good, though I’m fattening them up for the Big Migration.

Here are a few videos and photos. First, Honey and James dabbling after a hearty lunch yesterday. Note how gentle and attentive James is, and note as well that he’s developed those cute little curly tail feathers that females find so attractive. James is particularly good at twerking:

Here’s the boy in all his glory, and also a rare photo of his tuchas:

The koi have gotten big and aggressive, though there are parts of the pond where they will not go. Their rapacious feeding, shown here, sometimes disturbs the ducks, who don’t like their feet messed with when dining. I am not sure whether the darker fish are young koi or something like Gambusia. Perhaps a reader can weigh in.

The pair feeding sweetly together. As usual, James eats less, though he’s huge, and stands guard while his mate feeds:

I toss corn into the island for efficiency, but the ducks need to have a swig of water after pecking at a few grains of corn, presumably to wash it down. Here’s Honey tippling:

Finally, the pair feeding on duck pellets and a few mealworms. That loud roaring noise is amplified compared to what I can hear; it’s the water inlet for the pond, as there’s constant influx of fresh water and draining of old water. You get a good headshot of James at 33 seconds in.