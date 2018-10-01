German high court affirms that Kuwait airlines can discriminate against Israeli passengers flying from Germany

Here are two articles that both say the same thing (I’m putting up the Reuters piece because posting only The Tablet piece would lead some to say, “Well, that’s just a Jewish site kvetching about Jewish mistreatment.”

The short story: an Israeli passenger tried to book a trip from Frankfurt to Bangkok in 2016 on Kuwait Airways. The airline refused to sell the passenger a ticket because Kuwait Airways—and I didn’t know this—won’t transport Israeli passengers. And that’s because Kuwait has a law prohibiting its companies from doing any business with Israeli citizens.

The passenger, who is unnamed, sued. A Frankfurt court ruled for the airline last year, which outraged many Germans. Subsequently, the passenger, with support from Jewish and pro-Israel organizations, appealed. A week ago the German High Court of Hesse affirmed the lower court decision, though it found Kuwaiti policy reprehensible. As The Tablet reports:

Critically, the [High Court] court was sympathetic to M’s plight. In a hearing on Sept. 6th, the court made clear that it shared the view of Nathan Gelbart, German counsel of The Lawfare Project acting for M, that this Kuwaiti law must not be applied in Germany as it contradicts important German values, including the value of friendship towards the State of Israel.

But the dispositive factor was a logistic one:

Factually, however, the court said, M would not be able to leave the first plane after it landed in Kuwait, because the transit area of the airport is under the territorial integrity of Kuwait. Put simply, the court seems to have dismissed the claim on the practical ground that it has no jurisdiction over the anti-Semitic laws in Kuwait that would prevent an Israeli from disembarking a plane in the country, even if only to catch a connecting flight in the airport.

Well, fine. But I don’t agree with this decision, which amounts to Germany endorsing anti-Semitic policies of another country, and being complicit in them.

Soothing words of the High Court aren’t enough. Germany, especially with its sensitive history vis-à-vis the Jews, needs to take action to free it from complicity in bigotry. Germany should simply tell Kuwait Airlines that so long as they have that policy, they cannot land in Germany.

And I’d suggest the same thing if an airline refused to carry women, or passengers from any country. This may inconvenience some non-Israeli people in Germany, who have to find other ways to get to Kuwait, but that’s just too damn bad. An international carrier that discriminates against carrying passengers of any national origin, sex, or ethnicity, should not be able to operate from a democratic country.

