Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s the last day of September: Sunday, September 30, 2018, and National Mulled Cider Day. It’s also a UN-decreed day: International Translation Day. No me gusta la carne cruda! J’aime les canards! Moj lebdeći brod je pun jegulja!

On this day in 1520, Suleiman the Magnificent became sultan of the Ottoman Empire. In 1791, the first performance of Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute (die Zauberflöte) took place in Vienna, with Mozart conducting. He died on December 5 of that year at the ridiculously low age of 35. On September 30, 1888, Jack the Ripper killed his third and fourth victims, Elizabeth Stride and Catherine Eddowes.

On this day in 1915 occurred a seminal event in warfare. According to Wikipedia, “Radoje Ljutovac [a Serbian soldier] becomes the first soldier in history to shoot down an enemy aircraft with ground-to-air fire.” It wasn’t a rifle but a cannon that was not designed to shoot down aircraft. Again according to Wikipedia, on September 30, 1922, “The University of Alabama opens the American football season with a 110–0 victory over the Marion Military Institute, which still stands as Alabama’s record for largest margin of victory and as their only 100 point game.” Exactly five years later, in the miracle year of 1927, Babe Ruth became the first baseball player to hit 60 home runs in a season. That record stood for many years. Eleven years later, in 1938, it was a day of shame, for on that day Britain, France, Germany, and Italy signed the Munich Agreement, allowing Germany to take over the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia. That was also the day that the craven Neville Chamberlain proclaimed, “It is peace for our time.”

On September 30, 1941, the Nazis finished up the Babi Yar massacre of Jews outside Kiev: 34,000 were executed. Here’s a short documentary of the massacre:

Thirteen years later, the USS Nautilus was commissioned as the world’s first vessel powered by a nuclear reactor. The submarine is now a museum in Connecticut. Two events occurred on September 30, 1963. First, James Meredith entered the University of Mississippi. Wikipedia says it was September 30, but in Meredith’s bio the date is given as October 1. One day Greg will produce his promised article for this site: “What’s the matter with Wikipedia?” Second, on that day Mexican-American labor leader César Chávez created the National Farm Workers Association. Are you old enough to remember the grape boycott? Finally, it was 13 years ago today that the Danish Newspaper Jyllands-Posten published cartoons of Muhammed, setting the Muslim world aflame. Here’s the page from the paper as reproduced in Wikipedia, which will now cause this site to be banned further:

Oh, and on this day in 2018, Jerry A. Coyne filled out his midterm ballot, as he was scheduled to be in Croatia on Election Day. Pity there was no President to vote for!

Notables born on this day include Hans Geiger (1882), Lester Maddox (1915), Buddy Rich (1917), Deborah Kerr (1921), Truman Capote (1924), Angie Dickinson (1931), and Martina Hingis (1980). Those who died on this day include James Dean (1955), Simone Signoret (1985), Virgil Thomson (1989), Robert Kardashian (2003), and Monty Hall (2017).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili shows typical cat uncertainty:

Cyrus: I’m going in and you can do what you want. Hili: But I don’t know what I want.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Ja wracam do domu, a ty jak chcesz.

Hili: Właśnie nie wiem czego chcę.

Here’s a True Fact from reader Stash Krod:

All of today’s tweets came from Grania. This first one, a truly remarkable (and authentic) photo, kicks off an entire and hilarious Twitter thread:

I'd like to commission a baroque painting. pic.twitter.com/ZFQrKfVTe6 — Dan Bobkoff (@danbobkoff) September 28, 2018

This is ineffably sweet: a surgeon sews up a scared little child’s teddy bear and produces a medical report.

Without doubt the highlight of my last night – asking the surgeon to suture a broken and well loved teddy of a scared child when they come to theatre. And then giving them the operation note for the repair… (Anonymised to protect teddy’s identity) pic.twitter.com/BKtsPtr3Rh — Paul Southall (@pjsouthall) September 26, 2018

We could all use some frisky kittens today:

climbing around 😻 📹: veggiedayz pic.twitter.com/dxvWCjewcF — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) September 28, 2018

This video is going around, but according to Snopes it isn’t what it looks like:

Something kept eating this farmers chickens. So he set a trap, and this is what he caught…😱😱 pic.twitter.com/9LoekGXRm3 — Men's Corner (@Mens_Corner_) September 24, 2018

This is a building that a twelve-year-old boy would design (be sure to watch the video):

"I do like it but don't you think perhaps it's a little … you know… a little bit too penisy?" Architect: "Don't worry, there'll be so many fireworks and lights on the launch night, nobody will ever notice" pic.twitter.com/rqh04z5L2a — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) September 25, 2018

A nasty seal!

Make sure to turn the sound on for this video of the very kitten whose voice created the verb “nom”:

*dry food crunches*

Ridiculously small kitten: “Myam myam myam. Njam njam njam njam njam njam njam! Myam myam myam nyam nyam myam. Mmmam. Mrrrrram. Meep!” pic.twitter.com/6Wpy2xMK4q — ᴴᵃʳᵘ⛅ (@RelktntHero) June 30, 2018

Tom Nichols continues his jeremiad against Kavanaugh.

I'd vote against Kavanaugh just for being the kind of kid who kept that kind of calendar, and then being the kind of man who kept it for 35 years. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 27, 2018

And two more Kavanaugh-related tweets:

Charlie Baker, a Republican who has the highest approval rating of any governor in the country and who almost never jumps into national politics, weighs in: https://t.co/vVp5YwhYOj — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 27, 2018

The tweet at issue:

The accusations brought against Judge Kavanaugh are sickening and deserve an independent investigation. There should be no vote in the Senate. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) September 27, 2018

The Dodo is a great source of animal videos. Do watch this one of cat and squirrel BFFs:

When this couple found an injured baby squirrel, they took him in and introduced him to their cat — and it was the start of the most magical friendship 💕 pic.twitter.com/ZuNqjn1dMN — The Dodo (@dodo) September 27, 2018