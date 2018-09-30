Reader Richard Bond in Scotland sent some photos of hare (and one ratite as lagniappe). His notes are indented:

The recent Hili dialogue items on hares (30th & 31st of July) encourages me to think that you might be interested in these photos in my garden.

The bad news is that a few weeks ago I wrenched my back and have not been able to mow my lawn. The good news is that my unkempt lawn has become an oasis for European brown hares (Lepus europaeus), especially since the surrounding fields have been mown to make hay. I have read that normally hares are shy and nocturnal, but I believe that the lush food on my lawn is too tempting to ignore, and the short summer nights in Scotland might force a temporary change to more diurnal habits. I have seen several leverets (young born earlier this year), and a couple of days ago one stayed long enough for me to get my camera.

At first it hid in the grass, occasionally deploying its ears to check for trouble; it was obviously aware of me only twenty metres away. It slowly decided that I was harmless, and the photos, in time order, taken over a couple of hours, show this.

Photo #1 is typical of how one can first spot hares: those characteristic ears just showing above the grass. In #2 the ears are flattened and less prominent as it cautiously raises its head to take a look. It gradually emerges: #3 and #4. In #5 it has decided it is safe to start feeding. I think that #6 shows a touch of camera shake (I was hand-holding a long lens) but I like the examples of those very mobile ears. #7 shows the relatively long body compared to a rabbit. I took #8 when it was sufficiently trusting to be only a dozen metres from me.