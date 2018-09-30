Politics as religion: Bill Maher’s latest bit

Reader Timothy called my attention to Bill Maher’s latest monologue, delivered on the tenth anniversary of Maher’s movie “Religulous”. His bit about Kim Jong-il not needing to defecate, and the offhand comment about it, are precious. So is Maher’s take on “Trump’s Ten Commandments.”

In fact, it’s all great, and I realized that as well as having congenial views about The Donald and religion, Maher also has impeccable comic timing.