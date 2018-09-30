Politics as religion: Bill Maher’s latest bit

Reader Timothy called my attention to Bill Maher’s latest monologue, delivered on the tenth anniversary of Maher’s movie “Religulous”. His bit about Kim Jong-il not needing to defecate, and the offhand comment about it, are precious. So is Maher’s take on “Trump’s Ten Commandments.”
In fact, it’s all great, and I realized that as well as having congenial views about The Donald and religion, Maher also has impeccable comic timing.
Maher at his most caustic and coruscating.
Trump is beyond satire and irony. But he’s been a boon for stand-up and parody and farce.
Sadly, Maher falls for the Christian propaganda that Nazi Germany was atheistic and had “got rid of God”. That’s just not true, their whole ideology was steeped in the Christian religion, and they marched into battle with “Gott Mit Uns” on their belts.
Communist regimes, fair enough, but atheists should be careful not to parrot such an assessment of Nazi Germany just because the Christians do.
True.
His point still stands though, after I crossed that one out.
Nazi Germany, like Stalin’s Russia, didn’t get rid of religion, they replaced it with a state religion, in which God was removed because they disliked the competition.
But Nazi Germany did not remove God! They simply didn’t! The Nazis regarded themselves as God-fearing Christians.
Here — as just one example — is part of the oaths (question and answers) required to join the SS, as prescribed by Himmler:
“What is your oath ?” – “I vow to you, Adolf Hitler, as Führer and chancellor of the German Reich loyalty and bravery. I vow to you and to the leaders that you set for me, absolute allegiance until death. So help me God !”
“So you believe in a God ?” – “Yes, I believe in a Lord God.”
“What do you think about a man who does not believe in a God?” – “I think he is overbearing, megalomaniac and foolish; he is not one of us.”
plenty more quotes here in a compilation I put together a while back.
He shouldn’t have slipped up on that, but I guess he can be forgiven.
I took this photo of a church in Berlin, which shows a statue of St Bernard giving the Hitler Salute.
https://spiritualityisnoexcuse.files.wordpress.com/2015/08/st-bernhard-hitler-gruc39f.png?w=300&h=241
It was put up in 1936 and is still there. I assume that people simply haven’t registered exactly what it is. (I live in Berlin long enough to know there are an abundance of such historical oddities hiding in plain sight!)
I think he just didn’t tell the whole story and i’ve read your blog on the subject, i’ve bookmarked for a reference. It is quite a mammoth piece and not an easy read.
I think he went around and skirted Nazism and religion IMO because it’s not funny and NO joke milage (or kilometre) can come from it. If you get my drift.
He did a good job on Trump and the Ills.
New Rules is the best comedy around. The truth is sad but also funny.
I can hear it already: “he said atheism is a religion”.
Me : … how do you make a strong argument out of “you don’t get the joke”?
… overall, that short bit was crystal clear, simple, true. Sadly, it would take religion not to see it.
Maher is worth paying attention to. A few weeks ago he had a segment where he was laughing at Republicans for aligning themselves with Russia — “Really??? Russia? Whose only exports are sports doping and car crash videos?” I don’t know why more Dems don’t pick up on that line of attack.
Every time they mix schools and religion or courts and religion or government and religion, we get to put Maher there as replacement.
He also interviewed Steve Bannon on this show. Confronted him as should be by leftists. Bannon was full of bullshit, and that’s why he needs to be interviewed and scrutinized for said bs.
sorry for the imbed…