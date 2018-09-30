More anti-Semitic lies from Palestinian media

The Palestine Observer (PO) is both a Twitter site and a Facebook page, but I’m not sure who runs it, or whether it has anything to do with the government of Palestine. Its motto is “Keeping our audience updated about the situation in Palestine.” But what they post is typical of the anti-Semitic propaganda that gets passed around on social media, and in this case (as it is so often), the site is promulgating arrant lies.
As IsraellyCool points out, the following tweet emanated from the PO in June:
It doesn’t take much digging (I believe a reverse image search would work) to find out that that’s not a body that came from Israeli activities. In fact, as as the Associated Press reports (here and here), it was Saddam Hussein’s regime that killed the man’s son. This article below, from the Kitsap Sun in Bremerton, Washington includes the AP report and an AP photo, too. Same photo as above!
I just did a reverse image search on the photo in the PO tweet, and got this article from the Montana Standard. Clearly the Palestine Observer isn’t very observant, and didn’t do due diligence. I’m betting they knew they were circulating lies.
So fie on the Palestine Observer.
The sad thing is that this lie gets widely circulated without anybody checking on it, simply because it conforms to what people want to believe: that Israel is killing Palestinian children. And this is not unique: you can find these lying photographs all over Palestinian and pro-Palestinian media, both private and official. Of course, those who attack Israel and defend Palestine quietly ignore this stuff, as well as the disparity in the kind of material put out by Palestinian versus Israeli media.
Israel isn’t a perfect country, and Netanyahu is making it worse, but I’m betting that if there’s ever a two-state solution—which I favor—I know which state will be more liberal, tolerant, and progressive. And I know which one I’d live in if I had a choice.
h/t: Malgorzata
Corrupt media, particularly, state controlled media has become the most popular occupation going around the world. What the Palestinian state and other pro-Palestinian media are doing is shameful and very routine today. I was just listening to the President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko discussing this with Fareed Zakaria, regarding what the Soviet Union is doing in Ukraine and all over the world. Prior to every election the Russian media ramps up with disinformation of all types to disrupt the process and produce chaos. I am not diminishing what is going on with the Palestinian pro-media, just saying this exact type of ugly fake journalism is everywhere today.
I’ve never understood antisemitism. I was following a blog for a little while after reading a couple of their travel posts. And then they started posting “evidence” that “proves” the holocaust is a conspiracy and lie. I was stunned. I’m no longer following them, by the way.
If you want to understand antisemitism go back to the beginnings of organized Christianity and you’ll find the answer your looking for.
The left wing version of it is probably the most insidious version of it in the West at the moment. Nick Cohen in his book What’s Left? argues it re-emerged in leftist politics after the fall of the Soviet Union. The far left allied themselves with the next group they could find that was anti-US, and turned to radical Islamic groups.
And course, the Israel/Palestine conflict superficially appears to fit the narrative of rich whites oppressing poor brown people, as well as being a remarkably complicated conflict in itself….
It’s classic “big lie” technique, the one that’s been with us since the scion of the Schicklgruber clan dictate his memoirs to Rudolph Hess at Landsberg prison.
Looks like Snopes hasn’t covered this yet. Get going Snopes!
sub.