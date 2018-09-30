More anti-Semitic lies from Palestinian media

The Palestine Observer (PO) is both a Twitter site and a Facebook page, but I’m not sure who runs it, or whether it has anything to do with the government of Palestine. Its motto is “Keeping our audience updated about the situation in Palestine.” But what they post is typical of the anti-Semitic propaganda that gets passed around on social media, and in this case (as it is so often), the site is promulgating arrant lies.

As IsraellyCool points out, the following tweet emanated from the PO in June:

Heartbreaking image of a Palestinian father kissing the skull of his son after Israel withheld his body for 35yrs pic.twitter.com/WwV4bOS9zp — Palestine Observer (@PalObserver) June 21, 2018

It doesn’t take much digging (I believe a reverse image search would work) to find out that that’s not a body that came from Israeli activities. In fact, as as the Associated Press reports (here and here), it was Saddam Hussein’s regime that killed the man’s son. This article below, from the Kitsap Sun in Bremerton, Washington includes the AP report and an AP photo, too. Same photo as above!

I just did a reverse image search on the photo in the PO tweet, and got this article from the Montana Standard. Clearly the Palestine Observer isn’t very observant, and didn’t do due diligence. I’m betting they knew they were circulating lies.

So fie on the Palestine Observer.

The sad thing is that this lie gets widely circulated without anybody checking on it, simply because it conforms to what people want to believe: that Israel is killing Palestinian children. And this is not unique: you can find these lying photographs all over Palestinian and pro-Palestinian media, both private and official. Of course, those who attack Israel and defend Palestine quietly ignore this stuff, as well as the disparity in the kind of material put out by Palestinian versus Israeli media.

Israel isn’t a perfect country, and Netanyahu is making it worse, but I’m betting that if there’s ever a two-state solution—which I favor—I know which state will be more liberal, tolerant, and progressive. And I know which one I’d live in if I had a choice.

h/t: Malgorzata