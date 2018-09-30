Matt Damon channels Brett Kavanaugh

Here’s the clip from last night’s Saturday Night Live, with Matt Damon playing Brett Kavanaugh. Given the decline in quality of SNL over the years, this is a one-time return to form:
Loved the “I’m an optimist – a ‘keg half full’ kinda guy” line.
The video not available in the country where I live. Dang!
Matt Daemon was almost too good. Canadians who can’t see it can see it here. https://globalnews.ca/video/4501338/im-a-keg-half-full-kind-of-guy-matt-damon-takes-on-kavanaughs-hot-seat-in-snl-cold-open
Tnx for Canadian link. It was hilarious.
This I guess is how you atone for covering up for Harvey Weinstein. Surprisingly simple. Maybe Kevin Spacey should have been the star of that homophobic attack on Graham.
“Homophobic”? There was nothing anti-gay about that portrayal. Sure, it had a subtext about Graham’s maybe being a little “light in the loafers” (as they used to whisper about closeted gay men back when Lindsey was a lad), but those rumors have dogged Graham for decades, and he brought it on himself with his “I’m a single white male” non-sequitur during his judiciary committee rant.
Of course it is, because the premise of the mockery is that there is something wrong with being gay. Like “cock holster”.
It’s not about being gay; it’s about being in the closet.
Linsey Graham’s sexuality is Lindsey Graham’s business, as far as I’m concerned. If he is gay, and he wants to stay in the closet, that’s his business, too (unless he pursues anti-gay policies to cover it up).
But if he is a closeted gay man in this day and age, that’s sad. Gotta be awful spending your life pretending to be something you’re not, especially as to something as fundamental as one’s sexuality.
Sure would be liberating (for themselves and others) if some GOP congresscritter would finally come out before getting caught macking on congressional pages or trying to give an undercover cop a hummer in a public restroom.
Maybe this will be the lead to a movie deal. More seriously, I hope this additional week can produce something that will remove some of the doubt from the tribal thinking we have now. Personally I could never hire Kavanaugh for any position but now, it seems all the prior issues are washed away while we look at this possible sexual assault from long ago. What has happened with this person since then is much more important to my denial. That he lied about this event when he was 17 should not surprise many.
Oh, hell, was that funny! I laughed so hard, I’ve gotta go get checked for a hernia.
What made it so good was that Damon nailed Kavanaugh’s mannerisms, including his quite annoying sniffing.
Yeah, I thought his performance was excellent. He completely embodied Kavanaugh.
Sub or +1 or whatever the hell means that I agree. My wife and I, both big Damon fans, were falling off our chairs laughing.
It was so good! It was Perfect! 🙂 ❤
How are those ladies keeping a straight face? That’s awesome.
They were told to keep thinking they were really Mr. K’s friends.
Satire & ridicule will go a long way toward undermining the palatability of BK as a nominee. His performance on Thursday was petulant, a bit unhinged, and very embarrassing. He clearly never matured past 1982.