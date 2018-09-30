I hate fruit stickers

You know what really bothers me? It’s when every single piece of fruit you buy has a sticker tightly affixed to it. And I mean tightly: tighter than Donald Trump and Putin. Despite rumors to the contrary, those stickers aren’t edible. After lunch today I was all set to have a nice, tart Granny Smith apple that, as usual, was marred by a fruit sticker. This one was on tight, too, so when I removed it a piece of the apple peel came with it (picture below). Somehow that ruined my mood. The apple was besmirched.

A while back I heard that they were replacing these stickers with laser-embossed tags that simply inscribed the skin of the fruit. So far I haven’t seen one of them. I suppose there’s a reason for the paper things, but I don’t know what it is. Surely the human mind can devise a fruit-marking system better than this.

You want thoughtful content today? Too bad—my brain isn’t working.