I hate fruit stickers

You know what really bothers me? It’s when every single piece of fruit you buy has a sticker tightly affixed to it. And I mean tightly: tighter than Donald Trump and Putin. Despite rumors to the contrary, those stickers aren’t edible. After lunch today I was all set to have a nice, tart Granny Smith apple that, as usual, was marred by a fruit sticker. This one was on tight, too, so when I removed it a piece of the apple peel came with it (picture below). Somehow that ruined my mood. The apple was besmirched.
A while back I heard that they were replacing these stickers with laser-embossed tags that simply inscribed the skin of the fruit. So far I haven’t seen one of them. I suppose there’s a reason for the paper things, but I don’t know what it is. Surely the human mind can devise a fruit-marking system better than this.
You want thoughtful content today? Too bad—my brain isn’t working.
They have a different type of sticker for bananas. The edges won’t stick to the banana, but stick tightly to your fingers when you try to peel it.
With Granny Smiths this is actually pretty easy. Soak the apple in a medium sea-salt brine for about 30 to 45 minutes. Then allow that to come slowly to a rolling boil and let it simmer for about 15 minutes. Allow it to dry in sunshine (northern light is best)and then place in a brown paper bag for, say 10 minutes. Carefully try to lift the label along the narrowest edge with stainless steel tweezers. If there is still some adhesion, repeat the above process.
Warning: DO NOT try this with a McIntosh. For heaven’s sake, do not try this with a McIntosh.
How conveeeenient.
I’m with you. Why do we tolerate a product sticker that damages the product?
Thank you! Us, too. Maybe everybody should, when they buy fruit, remove the sticker and stick it somewhere in the store. protest is badly needed…
The main problem with fruit stickers is that you never know if they go in the recycling bag or the other.
“Maybe everybody should, when they buy fruit, remove the sticker and stick it somewhere in the store.”
Good idea. Make things harder for workers who have nothing to do with why the stickers are there.
I’m with you. For most produce it doesn’t matter since the peel isn’t eaten, but I especially hate these stickers on fragile stone fruit (the best fruit of the year). Peaches, nectarines, plums, apricots…don’t get me started! Those fragile skins always get mangled when removing said sticker. Argh!