The bird is in good hands

I am clearly not a birder: the debilitated “sparrow” I found this morning was not a sparrow, or at least that’s what I was told when the nice woman from Chicago Bird Collision Monitors came by my lab to pick it up. (She said they’d “had a busy day”, and also told me that she’s had tons of experience rehabbing birds.) It has yellow under its wings, and perhaps a reader can ID it from the photo below. It looks as if was perking up a bit, and it’s now on its way to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center for care. I hope they let me know how it fares.

Good luck, birdie! Thanks to Michael Fisher for giving me the CBCM phone number.

So, what is this?

 

14 Comments

  1. Paul Techsupport
    Posted September 29, 2018 at 11:30 am | Permalink

    Female Rose Breasted Grosbeak

    Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted September 29, 2018 at 11:35 am | Permalink

      Ding ding ding ding

      Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted September 29, 2018 at 11:36 am | Permalink

      I’m glad I have readers who know this stuff!

      Reply
    • mirandaga
      Posted September 29, 2018 at 11:55 am | Permalink

      Yes, definitely a female grossbeak, given the white midline through the crown and the streaked breast and sides. Could be a black-headed, I suppose, but the location indeed suggests rose-breasted.

      Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted September 29, 2018 at 11:55 am | Permalink

      Yes, it somewhat resembles other species, but the heavy beak (with a sneer) gives it away.

      Reply
  2. s220sid
    Posted September 29, 2018 at 11:31 am | Permalink

    Is it a young Cooper’s Hawk? Just a wild guess, since there is a small family of Cooper’s Hawks on the quadrangles … with a nest near Harper Library, just to its north.

    – Sid s220@uchicago.edu

    Reply
  3. Aki Muthali
    Posted September 29, 2018 at 11:37 am | Permalink

    Looks like a house finch. I could be wrong.

    Reply
  4. Jim Roper
    Posted September 29, 2018 at 11:52 am | Permalink

    Just an observation, but to identify it, the picture should get a side shot of its head and body and something for scale. It looks like a young Rose-breasted Grosbeak.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted September 29, 2018 at 12:33 pm | Permalink

      I didn’t want to disturb it too much; otherwise I would have taken a better picture.

      I hope it lives.

      Reply
  5. dabertini
    Posted September 29, 2018 at 1:11 pm | Permalink

    Great news. Angry Catman’s work is never done.

    Reply
  6. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted September 29, 2018 at 1:14 pm | Permalink

    Interesting results!

    Reply
  7. Michael Fisher
    Posted September 29, 2018 at 1:28 pm | Permalink

    The feathered one is resting on your graduation gown – so I dub it the Mortar Bird

    Reply

