The bird is in good hands

I am clearly not a birder: the debilitated “sparrow” I found this morning was not a sparrow, or at least that’s what I was told when the nice woman from Chicago Bird Collision Monitors came by my lab to pick it up. (She said they’d “had a busy day”, and also told me that she’s had tons of experience rehabbing birds.) It has yellow under its wings, and perhaps a reader can ID it from the photo below. It looks as if was perking up a bit, and it’s now on its way to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center for care. I hope they let me know how it fares.

Good luck, birdie! Thanks to Michael Fisher for giving me the CBCM phone number.

So, what is this?