Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s almost the end of September, which has 30 days. For it’s Caturday, September 29, 2018, and National Coffee Day. I suspect about 90% or more of us will be observing it. It’s also World Heart Day, to remind you that heart disease and stroke are still the world’s leading causes of death. Coffee ameliorates these conditions (note: I am not a doctor; I just play one in the lab).

On September 29, 1789, the first United States Congress adjourned. It was much better then than now, wasn’t it? On this day in 1864, the Treaty of Lisbon set the boundaries between Spain and Portugal, and abolished the tiny (27 km²) microstate of Couto Misto, which consisted of three villages. On this day in 1923, the British Mandate for Palestine went into effect, creating Mandatory Palestine. Optional Palestine didn’t arise until much later.

And here’s a weird event. On September 29, 1940, according to Wikipedia, “Two Avro Ansons collide in mid-air over New South Wales, Australia, remain locked together after colliding, and then land safely.” The link takes you to the weird event, with the result pictured below. Here’s a short description:

The accident was unusual in that the aircraft involved, two Avro Ansons of No. 2 Service Flying Training School RAAF, remained locked together after colliding, and then landed safely. The collision stopped the engines of the upper Anson, but those of the machine underneath continued to run, allowing the pair of aircraft to keep flying. Both navigators and the pilot of the lower Anson bailed out. The pilot of the upper Anson found that he was able to control the interlocked aircraft with his ailerons and flaps, and made an emergency landing in a nearby paddock. All four crewmen survived the incident, and the upper Anson was repaired and returned to flight service.But how did they turn off the lower engine?

Finally, on this day in 2013, 44 people at the College of Agriculture in Nigeria were killed by members of Boko Haram.

Notables born on this day include the Roman general Pompey (106 B.C.), Caravaggio (1571), Horatio Nelson (1758), Trofim Lysenko (1898), Enrico Fermi (1901), Gene Autry (1907), Michelangelo Antonioni (1912), Stanley Kramer (1913), Jerry Lee Lewis (1935), Lech Walesa (1943), and Suzzy Roche (1956). I count Caravaggio among the ten greatest painters of all time, and here’s a favorite, completed around 1600:

Those who died on September 29 include Émile Zola (1902), Rudolf Diesel (1913), Carson McCullers (1967), W. H. Auden (1973), Casey Stengel (1975), and Tony Curtis (2010).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wants to give a spare mouse to a hedgehog, but I don’t think hedgehogs eat mice. . . .

Hili: Do you think the hedgehog is still in the garden? Cyrus: I don’t know. Why? Hili: I’ve caught one mouse too many and it would be a pity if it should go to waste.

In Polish:

Hili: Myślisz, że ten jeż w ogrodzie jeszcze tam jest?

Cyrus: Nie wiem, dlaczego pytasz?

Hili: Złapałam o jedną mysz za dużo, a szkoda, żeby się zmarnowała.

Tweets from Matthew: The first mashup between Kavanaugh’s testimony and Pulp Fiction is all over the Internet. It’s one of the best examples of this genre I’ve seen:

This is truly amazing. Turn video on, please:

And this one’s very sad:

A poignant image of Guy the Gorilla in captivity at London Zoo c.1958 by Wolf Suschitzky. Taken by poking the camera through the bars. Wolf said he thought that this was his best photo. pic.twitter.com/Dhm33HZrho — Davenant (@SirWilliamD) September 28, 2018

One of the most important places on Earth:

Tweet from Heather Hastie (via Ann German). First, a lovely otter:

Eddie is one of the world’s oldest (and most-loved) rescued sea otters. pic.twitter.com/5HkOSFTdor — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) September 14, 2018

First tweet of a thread:

One of the followups:

A serious tweet, which counts to Kavanaugh’s credibility. Of course he could have been lying back then. . .

Perhaps Brett Kavanaugh was a virgin for many years after high school. But he claimed otherwise in a conversation with me during our freshman year in Lawrance Hall at Yale, in the living room of my suite. — Steve Kantrowitz (@skantrow) September 25, 2018

Not photoshopped!

