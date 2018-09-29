Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s almost the end of September, which has 30 days. For it’s Caturday, September 29, 2018, and National Coffee Day. I suspect about 90% or more of us will be observing it. It’s also World Heart Day, to remind you that heart disease and stroke are still the world’s leading causes of death. Coffee ameliorates these conditions (note: I am not a doctor; I just play one in the lab).
On September 29, 1789, the first United States Congress adjourned. It was much better then than now, wasn’t it? On this day in 1864, the Treaty of Lisbon set the boundaries between Spain and Portugal, and abolished the tiny (27 km²) microstate of Couto Misto, which consisted of three villages. On this day in 1923, the British Mandate for Palestine went into effect, creating Mandatory Palestine. Optional Palestine didn’t arise until much later.
And here’s a weird event. On September 29, 1940, according to Wikipedia, “Two Avro Ansons collide in mid-air over New South Wales, Australia, remain locked together after colliding, and then land safely.” The link takes you to the weird event, with the result pictured below. Here’s a short description:
The accident was unusual in that the aircraft involved, two Avro Ansons of No. 2 Service Flying Training School RAAF, remained locked together after colliding, and then landed safely. The collision stopped the engines of the upper Anson, but those of the machine underneath continued to run, allowing the pair of aircraft to keep flying. Both navigators and the pilot of the lower Anson bailed out. The pilot of the upper Anson found that he was able to control the interlocked aircraft with his ailerons and flaps, and made an emergency landing in a nearby paddock. All four crewmen survived the incident, and the upper Anson was repaired and returned to flight service.But how did they turn off the lower engine?
Finally, on this day in 2013, 44 people at the College of Agriculture in Nigeria were killed by members of Boko Haram.
Notables born on this day include the Roman general Pompey (106 B.C.), Caravaggio (1571), Horatio Nelson (1758), Trofim Lysenko (1898), Enrico Fermi (1901), Gene Autry (1907), Michelangelo Antonioni (1912), Stanley Kramer (1913), Jerry Lee Lewis (1935), Lech Walesa (1943), and Suzzy Roche (1956). I count Caravaggio among the ten greatest painters of all time, and here’s a favorite, completed around 1600:
Those who died on September 29 include Émile Zola (1902), Rudolf Diesel (1913), Carson McCullers (1967), W. H. Auden (1973), Casey Stengel (1975), and Tony Curtis (2010).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wants to give a spare mouse to a hedgehog, but I don’t think hedgehogs eat mice. . . .
Hili: Do you think the hedgehog is still in the garden?Cyrus: I don’t know. Why?Hili: I’ve caught one mouse too many and it would be a pity if it should go to waste.
Hili: Myślisz, że ten jeż w ogrodzie jeszcze tam jest?
Cyrus: Nie wiem, dlaczego pytasz?
Hili: Złapałam o jedną mysz za dużo, a szkoda, żeby się zmarnowała.
Tweets from Matthew: The first mashup between Kavanaugh’s testimony and Pulp Fiction is all over the Internet. It’s one of the best examples of this genre I’ve seen:
This is truly amazing. Turn video on, please:
And this one’s very sad:
One of the most important places on Earth:
Tweet from Heather Hastie (via Ann German). First, a lovely otter:
First tweet of a thread:
One of the followups:
A serious tweet, which counts to Kavanaugh’s credibility. Of course he could have been lying back then. . .
Not photoshopped!
And a tweet from reader Nilou. Don’t believe this panda-shaming!
What a roller-coaster yesterday’s Senate was! An inspiring ray of hope in the humanity of at least a handful of those senators, thanks partly to two amazing sincere protestors holding open an elevator door and baring their souls to Flake. Politics sucks, but yesterday was inspiring.
The Twitter picture of the grimacing women looking at Kavanaugh, however, is actually just the reverse of what it seems. All those women are grimacing in sympathy to Kavanaugh’s complaints about the destruction of his family. The women in the picture include his mother, wife, and law clerks.
I must agree with your first subject. I watched most of it on TV and still could not figure out what was happening. On the O’Donnell show last night it was all explained. After the scene in the elevator, Flake goes back to the conference room. Then his buddy on the democrat side give his little talk. As soon as he finishes, Flake jumps up, heads out of the room and motions this democrat to go with him. In 15 minutes out there they cook up the deal that Flake presents when they return. As Lawrence stated, once in a great while democracy works.
Even if the FBI comes back with damning evidence against Kavanaugh, we can rest assured that the vast majority of Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm him (unless Trump pulls the plug for political reasons). Why is this? Peter Beinart at the Atlantic has a theory I find convincing:
“The answer to this puzzle is Trumpism. Trumpism, at its core, is a rebellion against changes in American society that undermine traditional hierarchies. It’s based on the belief that these changes, rather than promoting fairness for historically oppressed groups, actually promote “political correctness”: the oppression of white, native-born Christian men.”
In other words, the ardent support for Kavanaugh among conservatives is but a symbolic incident in which certain elements of white America are trying to hold back the tide of demographic and cultural change. Specifically, they want to retain the trope that men tell the truth and women lie and that in all aspects of American society men should dominate women. White conservatives lost the battle for gay rights. They will lose this battle as well. But they will never cede an inch voluntarily. They are like a wounded animal feeling boxed in. Having Kavanaugh on the court will help them stem the tide for a while. A reactionary Supreme Court only spells trouble for the nation. Defying the changes most Americans want, it will sow social turmoil. Social peace may be a long way off.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/09/kavanaugh-republicans/571477/
Twaddle. Most people have no idea at all about his judicial philosophy. Kavanaugh was tipped as Romney’s first choice, and Romney was the most vocal anti Trumper in the GOP.
Twaddle. Most people know that he is a conservative, if not the details of his philosophy. This is all conservatives need to know. They expect him to overturn Roe v. Wade and rule favorably for other conservative positions.
Not Twaddle.
“Twaddle” refers to a drinking game, amirite?
I just don’t remember. It’s the blackouts.
The picture of the gorilla, wow.
“But how did they turn off the engine of the lower plane?”
Engines, plural.
I would think that, when they touched the ground, the propellers of the lower Anson were bent/knocked off, hence the planes slid to a halt, and the engines ‘ran away’ until they siezed or someone managed to scramble into the cockpit and close the throttles.
Still a remarkable bit of piloting.
cr
In fact a photo at the Wikipedia link shows that the blade tips were bent back.
cr
Yes, it would have been more of a crash landing there in the dirt and the props would have been destroyed as soon as the thing landed. Have to wonder how those guys bailed out. Must have been a way out in the floor of the plane.
Much Googling shows that it had a little side door on the right, just forward of the turret.
The props actually look surprisingly intact, with only the tips bent.
cr
Regarding the props, the only part that gets bent is the part that first hits the ground, so it is pretty even all around the circle. But it is also at this time when the engine seizes up, or stops rather suddenly. You will see this whenever a pilot forgets to lower the landing gear before landing. In other words, if the prop hits the ground it nearly always results in a damaged engine.
I was told about an aircraft that had such a low stalling speed – handy in an emergency – it could ‘land backwards’ in a high wind. (See YouTube). I remember this plane being an Anson.
I’m sure it could happen. The stall speed of a J-3 (cub) is about 40 MPH, maybe less. So if landing straight into a wind such as this, there would be no forward speed. Problem is, keeping this airplane from flipping over or even staying on the ground properly in such a wind could be a problem. You might want to have a couple of people to grab the wing struts as the plane landed to hold it down. Most pilots would never attempt to fly such a plane in winds that high. You cannot even taxi out.
Yes, must have exited the bottom plane through a floor hatch which might also explain why the crew of the upper plane didn’t bail out.
They had no way to lower the landing gear of the lower plane so it was a belly landing which destroyed the propellers.
Those folks in the painting look suspiciously un-Palestinian lol.
There is apparently some debate about the identity of Matthew. Is he the bearded man pointing to himself? Which would mean the bearded guy is Matthew. Or is he pointing to the younger man? Which would mean the younger man is Matthew. I propose a new more comical theory in which the older man is pointing to the younger man like, “Who him? You calling him?” And then Jesus be like, “No not him. You!” Which would make the older guy Matthew comically mistakenly pointing to the younger guy. And then the dude in front of Jesus goes, “Hah ha, badda bing boom, try the fish.” And everyone in the room lols.
That panda video — maybe we have a new theory on why dinosaurs went extinct?
You’re giving me diplodocus dreams. I mean nightmares. How could they? How did they?
However, every panda video I’ve seen constitutes panda shaming. “Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” “Mommy, why did you sit on me?” and so forth.
Marty Balin dead at age 76, no cause has been released.
Even though I belong to the later years of Generation X, even though I was supposed to rebel against the rebels, my parents’ generation, as they had done against their own, I couldn’t help but be drawn into the music, the goofy clothes, bad hair, strange lingo, and the overall peace and love ideology of the hippies. I didn’t dig the drugs though, but most everything else had a profound effect on my worldview. In the early 90’s, when I was becoming aware of myself and society, and staking my claim on my parents’ neglected record collection, the songs of Jefferson Airplane and their contemporaties stuck a chord, quite literally. Weird to see these giants of a generation die when my experience with them is still as youthful hairy rebellious youths looking out at me from their 50 year old album covers.