Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

My tank is very low, so do send in your good wildlife photos and videos. All the readers will appreciate it, as of course will I.

First, a video from Rick Longworth:

As fall begins the water birds have been grouping for flights south. The Canada geese (Branta canadensis) leave the river in the morning to forage and they collect again in the evening. I particularly like to watch them descending by flipping over to rapidly lose altitude. In aviation this is called “slipping”, although planes do not roll completely inverted as the geese sometimes do. Most of the smaller birds shown are American coots (Fulica americana).

Some photos from reader Liz Strahle, with her IDs:

A photo from reader Jeffrey Shallit:

Slightly-predated Peacock Butterfly (Aglais io), near Annascaul, Dingle Peninsula, Ireland.

And a wild mallard (Anas platyrhynchos) named James Pond; photo taken by me:

For grins, here’s the mallard’s range as given on the Cornell website. Note that they can be year-round residents of Illinois: