I found a sick/injured sparrow

While feeding the ducks this morning, I came upon a fat little male house sparrow crouched on the sidewalk. I couldn’t let him lie there on the cold cement, so I brought him inside, put him in a box on a cloth (my graduation gown), and left water and mealworms within reach. (I tried to feed him water from a dropper, but he rebelled.) I am of course worried about him, and I don’t know how to take care of debilitated birds (I don’t know if he’s sick or hit a window), so if you have any suggestions please put them below. Soon.

Thanks. Posting may be light today.