Caturday felid trifecta: BBC asks “How much do you know about cats?”; a Kavenaugh Kat LOL; cats prove lousy predators on NYC rats

Do you know from cats? Take the nine-question BBC cat quiz below and report your score (click on screenshot). Trust me—this is way better than their dumb evolution quiz.

I missed one: one of the questions about ancient Egypt:





And a Kavenaugh Kat meme from reader Merilee (you knew this was coming, didn’t you?):

Finally, the Atlantic reports on the perennial battle of feral cats versus urban rats. Sadly, the rats win, as the article (click on screenshot) indicates. Be sure to click on the link to “Pizza Rat“.

The article is about a study of marked rats in a Brooklyn recycling plant, with the scientists intent on studying rat pheromones. But they didn’t anticipate that cats would impinge on their study, so the cats became part of the study. The first link below goes to the scientific paper in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. An excerpt from the Atlantic piece:

For scientists who try to control every possible variable in their experiments, the cats could have been a disaster. There were five to seven felines, all feral. Parsons thinks they were drawn to the pheromones the research team was using in the recycling plant. He didn’t want to scrap the research project, so he and his team decided to roll with it: They would now study how cats affect rat populations.

The answer seems like it would be obvious. For as long as humans have lived with cats, we have been using them to keep rodents in check. In several cities inthe United States, municipal rodent-control and cat-rescue groups have put homeless cats to “work” by releasing them in rat-heavy neighborhoods. In Chicago, the program was so popular that there was a six-month waiting list to get a cat. But the results from the Brooklyn recycling plant are far less flattering to cats: They are absolutely lousy rat-killers. Over a period of five months, the motion-triggered cameras captured just two successful kills. And this was in a place crawling with rats; the population was estimated at around 150. The cameras captured 20 other stalking attempts and one other failed attempt to kill a rat. These results actually match what rat experts have been saying all along: Cats are not a good way of controlling city rats. Here’s a video from the article showing a cat completely ignoring a passing rat. Oy!

