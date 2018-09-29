Caturday felid trifecta: BBC asks “How much do you know about cats?”; a Kavenaugh Kat LOL; cats prove lousy predators on NYC rats

Do you know from cats? Take the nine-question BBC cat quiz below and report your score (click on screenshot). Trust me—this is way better than their dumb evolution quiz.
I missed one: one of the questions about ancient Egypt:
And a Kavenaugh Kat meme from reader Merilee (you knew this was coming, didn’t you?):
Finally, the Atlantic reports on the perennial battle of feral cats versus urban rats. Sadly, the rats win, as the article (click on screenshot) indicates. Be sure to click on the link to “Pizza Rat“.
The article is about a study of marked rats in a Brooklyn recycling plant, with the scientists intent on studying rat pheromones. But they didn’t anticipate that cats would impinge on their study, so the cats became part of the study. The first link below goes to the scientific paper in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. An excerpt from the Atlantic piece:
For scientists who try to control every possible variable in their experiments, the cats could have been a disaster. There were five to seven felines, all feral. Parsons thinks they were drawn to the pheromones the research team was using in the recycling plant. He didn’t want to scrap the research project, so he and his team decided to roll with it: They would now study how cats affect rat populations.
The answer seems like it would be obvious. For as long as humans have lived with cats, we have been using them to keep rodents in check. In several cities inthe United States, municipal rodent-control and cat-rescue groups have put homeless cats to “work” by releasing them in rat-heavy neighborhoods. In Chicago, the program was so popular that there was a six-month waiting list to get a cat.
But the results from the Brooklyn recycling plant are far less flattering to cats: They are absolutely lousy rat-killers. Over a period of five months, the motion-triggered cameras captured just two successful kills. And this was in a place crawling with rats; the population was estimated at around 150. The cameras captured 20 other stalking attempts and one other failed attempt to kill a rat.
These results actually match what rat experts have been saying all along: Cats are not a good way of controlling city rats.
Here’s a video from the article showing a cat completely ignoring a passing rat. Oy!
Not surprised about that rat/cat thing. Really big rats are very mean and can bite like crazy. Years ago my grandfather had a female Rat Terror that was just a born killer. Did not matter the size, her instinct was to kill it. Mice, Rats, possums and ground squirrels, it did not matter. I have never seen that kind of behavior in any of our cats.
There was a really bad movie about giant rats made sometime in the 1980s where the rats were portrayed by hordes of dachshunds wearing rat costumes. In the final scene, a newly built subway line has a bunch of city bigwigs riding on its inaugural run. The train pulls out with the dignitaries on board and pulls in to the next station with no people, just train cars full of well-fed dachsrats.
I don’t recall the title, and a web search hasn’t found anything that matches, but a couple of cats meet a ratly demise as the plot (such as it is) unfolds.
Think I found it. It’s called “Deadly Eyes” (sometimes just “Rats”)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deadly_Eyes, a Canadian film. Looks like good fun. The trailers I found don’t show the “rats” clearly, but in one scene, what I can see of them while they’re moving, they do move more like Dachshunds.
That kind of movie can be loads of fun. I am reminded of “Black Sheep” (2006) which I highly recommend: https://www.wikiwand.com/en/Black_Sheep_(2006_New_Zealand_film)
Yes, I love loopy horror films, and the real old classics. “Black Sheep” sounds completely insane — maniacal killer sheep! I read the plot, which makes no sense, but who cares, is that they didn’t have Gwyneth Paltrow come to the rescue with the amniotic fluid.
I meant to write – “the only fault I can find is that they didn’t have Gwenyth Paltrow come to the rescue with the amniotic fluid.
Got 9 for 9 on the test but only because I had the cat expert (my wife) to answer.
A purrfect score! Give yourself a treat by listening to The Cat Who Came Back. Your score: 9/9
I did have to guess on two questions: the one about the girls’ name in ancient Egypt and the last one about Morris running for office. I would not consider either of those questions as being about cats. The name question is about Egyptian history and culture and the Morris question is simple trivia.
The rest of the quiz is easy for anyone who has read Paul Leyhausen’s book, Cat Behavior: The Predatory and Social Behavior of Domestic and Wild Cats. Even a used copy costs a small fortune to buy, but I consider it an essential reading for anyone with a serious interest in cats.
Cats vs rats: Beatrix Potter knew the answer to that question generations ago. That’s what t*rrier d*gs are for.
7/9. I will shave my eyebrows in mourning (I knew that one!).
I will not mention my cat score.
Our Manxie Sierra can and does take on rats. She seems to have started when we had a neighborhood infestation two summers ago. [Coincident with one of the neighbors deciding it would be good for their children to keep some free range chickens).
First rat I saw was a smallone that Sierra brought inside to her play area in the dining room. She must have gotten bite-back at some point since she stopped “playing”. Usually leaving the corpses outside in one of three prominent display areas. Biggest rat ever was 18 inches nose to tailtip, but a number were adult or subadult.
That first summer she accounted for 13 rats of all sizes — that I found. Since then rat numbers are down, but she regularly kills one or two a month during the summer.
Seems proud of herself. Occasionally, just occasionally she will eat the brain. That seems to be a sign that she wants more Fancy Fest in her diet..
Well, some humans (not I) consider sheep, cow, and monkey brains delicacies (the latter preferably extracted from a live monkey), so why not some cats?
I think that human consumption of sheep and cow brains must have contributed, at least to some small extent, to humans contracting certain sub-acute encephalopathies such as mad cow, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob diseases.
I thought the fact that cats aren’t so good with controlling rats was one of the reasons we developed/bred ratting dogs.