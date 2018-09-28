University of Michigan President, faculty, and administration go on record opposing faculty who refuse to write recommendations for students for political reasons

There’s good news from state universities today:

I reported recently that John Cheney-Lippold, an associate professor in the Department of American Culture at the University of Michigan (UM), refused to write a letter of recommendation for a student because she was applying to study in Israel. (Cheney-Lippold adheres to the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement [BDS] against Israel).

Cheney-Lippold had originally agreed to write the student a letter, and then changed his mind when he found out the student wanted to go to Israel, so his “letter deplatforming” wasn’t a refusal based on poor qualifications. In fact, he offered to write her letters for non-Israeli programs. He just didn’t want to help her study in a country he despised.

That struck me as an unconscionable dereliction of academic duty: the injection of personal sentiments into student mentorship in a way that actually hurt the student. So I wrote a letter to the President of the University of Michigan, to Cheney-Lippold’s chairperson (copied to him), and to all the trustees of the University of Michigan. I’ve had a few responses from University officials, but the one that meant the most came just a while ago. It was from a representative of UM’s Office of Public Affairs. I won’t name the person as it’s not necessary, but the response is kosher.

The upshot is that both the UM President and the Faculty Senate have, within the last ten days, issued three statements decrying the injection of political views into student letters of recommendation. I suspect this means that Cheney-Lippold and others like him can no longer refuse to write letters for students wanting to work in one or another place that the professor doesn’t like. Of course, professors can just give a blanket refusal without tendering a reason, which is surely what will happen.

Anyway, here’s part of the letter I got from the UM representative. The emphases are mine:

At the University of Michigan, we believe that injecting personal views into a decision regarding support for our students is counter to our values and expectations as an institution. In this particular situation, the student has asked that we respect this as a private matter. President Schlissel underscored this position during a public Board of Regents meeting Sept. 20 when he said, clearly and emphatically, “The University of Michigan strongly opposes a boycott of Israeli academic institutions.” “The academic aspirations of our students – and their academic freedom – are fundamental to the University of Michigan, and our teaching and research missions,” the president said. “We are committed as an institution to support our students’ academic growth. “The regents, executive officers and I have been deeply engaged in this matter. We will be taking appropriate steps to address this issue and the broader questions it has raised.” The University of Michigan, like other institutions and employers, keeps personnel matters private. But I want to assure you that we take issues related to support for our students with the utmost seriousness. Also, earlier this week the executive arm of our Faculty Senate approved a “Statement on Letters of Reference,” stating, in part, that “faculty should let a student’s merit be the primary guide for determining how and whether to provide such a letter.” You can read more about this action here. The university has consistently opposed any boycott of Israeli institutions of higher education. No academic department or any other unit at the University of Michigan has taken a stance that departs from this long-held university position. President Schlissel’s full statement on this matter as well as previous university statements opposing any boycott of Israeli academic institutions can be found on the university’s website here.

The President’s statement and the UM’s position are given below (click on screenshot if you want to go to the page):

UM has long refused to engage in academic boycotts, so the last half of the letter is old news. But the first bit about “support for students” (read: letters of recommendation) is new. And the President’s letter is clearly aimed directly at Cheney-Lippold.

As the representative mentioned, a further resolution on this issue was approved last Monday by a faculty committee; this is reported by the University Record, a UM news site, in the following article (click on screenshot):

And the new resolution (my emphasis):

The Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs approved a resolution Monday declaring faculty should let a student’s merit be the primary guide for determining how and when to provide letters of recommendation. The resolution came out of SACUA’s discussion of a U-M faculty member’s recent refusal to provide a previously promised letter of recommendation for a student because she was seeking to study abroad in Israel. The discussion took place in executive session. President Mark Schlissel said last week that the faculty member’s view does not reflect the position of U-M nor any department or unit on campus, and he reiterated the university strongly opposes a boycott of Israeli academic institutions. In SACUA’s statement on letters of reference, which was unanimously approved, SACUA affirmed its commitment to the American Association of University Professors’ Statement of Professional Ethics, noting the following section related to a professor’s educational responsibilities: “As teachers, professors encourage the free pursuit of learning in their students,” the section reads. “They hold before them the best scholarly and ethical standards of their discipline. Professors demonstrate respect for students as individuals and adhere to their proper roles as intellectual guides and counselors. Professors make every reasonable effort to foster honest academic conduct and to ensure that their evaluations of students reflect each student’s true merit. “They respect the confidential nature of the relationship between professor and student. They avoid any exploitation, harassment, or discriminatory treatment of students. They acknowledge significant academic or scholarly assistance from them. They protect their academic freedom.” In their resolution, SACUA members said, “Within the guidelines set forth by the American Association of University Professors, and ‘demonstrate(ing) respect for students,’ faculty should let a student’s merit be the primary guide for determining how and whether to provide such a letter.” SACUA is the nine-member executive arm of the university’s central faculty governance system, which also includes the Senate Assembly and the Faculty Senate.

So now we have a policy where there was none before. And it’s a good one.

I know that several readers of this site wrote letters or called the University, and that the school had also gotten some negative publicity in the press over Cheney-Lippold’s actions. I don’t know if our letters had any influence on the policy, but surely all the negative press publicity did. Thanks to everyone who wrote in, and realize that letters can sometimes make a difference. I suspect Cheney-Lippold’s tuchas is smarting a bit this week!