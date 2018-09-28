Senate panel approves Kavanaugh, Flake demands FBI investigation

This just in: the Senate Judiciary Committee voted (11-10) along party lines to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, but then Republican Senator Jeff Flake (who’s retiring after this term) said he won’t vote for Kavanaugh in the final confirmation unless there’s an FBI investigation that clears him. The NYT report is below. The vote, I suppose, was predictable, but I still don’t think Kavanaugh will wind up sitting on the Court.

One thing that bothered me about Kavanaugh’s testimony yesterday was that he was unwilling to either call for Mark Judge to appear and be questioned, or for the FBI to investigate him. If the man was innocent, why not? Those actions would, if he didn’t commit assault, only serve to help him. Despite Kavanaugh’s truculence, if there’s an FBI investigation—and now I think there should be—it might resolve both of these issues. I want to hear Judge’s testimony under oath.

I don’t know how Kavanaugh’s final vote will play out in the midterm elections; people have guessed that it would either help the Republicans if he’s voted down or hurt them if he’s confirmed, but the political season in America is so crazy that I’m taking a break from hazarding guesses.

