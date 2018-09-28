Reader Mark Sturtevant sent some nice arthropod photos taken this summer. His comments are indented.

The first two pictures show very large robber flies that were within feet of each other, and they appear to be the same species. I suspect they are Proctacanthus . The first is a male, and the second, a female, is eating a green Halictid bee.

Next is a large wasp-mimicking fly known as a thick-headed fly (Physcocephala furcillata). Thick-headed flies grow as internal parasites in various insects, and this kind is thought to parasitize large bees. I occasionally come across a dead/dying bumble bee or carpenter bee, and it is possible that these had one of these flies.

Purple aster flowers are always popular with pollinators, so I have been cultivating a large number of them in my back yard. The next picture shows a crab spider (I think Mecaphesa sp.) lurking among the flowers. The next picture was taken the day after when the spider had caught a small ichneumon wasp.

Green darners (Anax junius) are among our larger and most alert dragonflies. Mature ones will fly pretty much all day, but young ones can not fly far. The next picture shows that it is possible to get very close to these insects at this time.

Finally, the last pictures are of a paper wasp (Polistes fuscatus) that has been parasitized by several ‘twisted-winged parasites’, which are really weird insects belonging to the order Strepsiptera. These insects that have been hard to classify. They were once considered related to beetles, and more recently they were considered closer to the flies. But it looks like their affinity to other insect orders has again been thrown into disarray. In any case these insects parasitize a range of hosts, but the ones I know best go after Hymenopterans.

Male Strepsipterans emerge from their host with a weird set of wings (see here), and they fly to find a female. Females lack limbs, and they only partially emerge from their host to produce a pheromone that attracts males. This wasp was hosting several females, and at this point it was pretty weak and unable to fly. After mating, fertilized Strepsipteran eggs hatch inside the mother and the larvae burst out of her. These mobile larvae must then hunt for another host to repeat the life cycle.