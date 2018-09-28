Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s the end of the week, and we’re a week into fall: it’s Friday, September 28, 2018, and it’s National Strawberry Cream Pie Day. That’s a nice pie, but I’d prefer a strawberry pie sans cream filling. It’s also Freedom from Hunger Day, World Rabies Day, and International Right to Know Day.

News of the Day: Brett Kavanaugh may have lied under oath when he testified that he had not watched Christine Ford’s testimony, or so the Wall Street Journal and The Inquisitr report. That would be enough to disqualify him. Further, the American Bar Association has urged the FBI to do an inquiry into Kavanaugh’s behavior before the Senate votes on his confirmation.

On this day, one day after leaving France, William the Conqueror landed in England, and the Norman Conquest began. And on September 28, 1781, American Continental Army forces, backed by our friends the French, defeated the British forces under General Cornwallis at Yorktown. This was the beginning of the end for the Brits in America. On this day in 1899, according to Wikipedia, “The first General Conference on Weights and Measures (CGPM) defines the length of a meter as the distance between two lines on a standard bar of an alloy of platinum with ten percent iridium, measured at the melting point of ice.” That’s inconvenient, of course, and depends on one having the “standard bar.” Today the meter is defined like this:

The metre is the length of the path travelled by light in vacuum during a time interval of ​1⁄ 299,792,458 of a second.

Now anybody can do this! On this day in 1928, Alexander Fleming noted that a mold growing in a Petri dish had killed the bacteria around it, leading to the discovery of penicillin and the award of a Nobel Prize 17 years later to Fleming, Florey, and Chain. On this day in 1939, the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany agreed how to divide up Poland. Poor Poland! On September 28, 1941, Ted Williams finished the baseball season with a batting average of .406, the last time a major league player hit .400 or better for the season. The story of how he did it (a “great American fable” according to the video below) is a small tale of courage:

Before the final two games on September 28, a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Athletics, he was batting .39955, which would have been officially rounded up to .400. Red Sox manager Joe Cronin offered him the chance to sit out the final day, but he declined. “If I’m going to be a .400 hitter”, he said at the time, “I want more than my toenails on the line.” Williams went 6-for-8 on the day, finishing the season at .406.

He was just 23 years old Williams. was then drafted, served as a naval aviator in World War II, and returned to baseball for the 1946 season. His lifetime batting average was .344. Here’s a short documentary on the .406 season.

On this day in 1970, President Gamal Nasser of Egypt died of a heart attack. Exactly 25 years later, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat signed the Interim Agreement on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Finally on September 28, 2008, Falcon 1, launched by SpaceX, became the first privately developed liquid-fuel rocket to put a payload in orbit.

Notables born on this day include Georges Clemenceau (1841), William S. Paley (1901), Max Schmeling (1905), Ethel Rosenberg (1915), Tuli Kupferberg (1923), Brigette Bardot (1934), Christina Hoff Sommers (1950), Sylvia Kristel (1952), and Mira Sorvino and Moon Zappa (both 1967).

Those who died on this day include Herman Melville (1891), Louis Pasteur (1895), Edwin Hubble (1953), Harpo Marx (1964; real name Adolph Marx), Jon Dos Passos and Gamal Nasser (both 1970), Miles Davis (1991) and Pierre Trudeau (2000).

A tweet from reader Barry, who characterizes it in two alternative ways:

“Hey, leave the fish alone, for Chrissake. He’s just trying to live.” or “No effing way you’re going to own that fish. I saw it first!”

Tweets from Grania; have a look at Cohen’s indictment of the Labour Party. If you can’t see it, make a judicious inquiry. Cohen is a gem.

J.K. Rowling and the curse on the left- Me in @Spectator https://t.co/qcos7WfSif — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) September 24, 2018

One excerpt:

Until and unless that day arrives, you can best chart the changes in left-wing culture by looking at what isn’t said and cannot be said without risking ostracism: the new works that aren’t written; the old works that can never be revived. When I listen to modern Labour supporters, I keep remembering Destiny, David Edgar’s play from 1976. Destiny is set during a by-election in a West Midlands town close to Enoch Powell’s Wolverhampton. A neo-fascist leader, inspired by the National Front types of the time, instructs his candidate that it is not good enough to tell voters that speculators and wreckers are destroying Britain: he has to say that they are Jewish speculators and wreckers. Then in a line that has stayed with me since I was a teenager, the fascist leader asks the candidate what he would say if a voter told him that immigrants were just as British as he was. The candidate promptly gives the approved answer: ‘Just because a cat is born in a kipper box it doesn’t make it a kipper.’ It is a sign of how deep the rot has penetrated that the modern echo of the sentiment that, even if they live here, even if they and their parents and grandparents were born here, immigrants or the descendants of immigrants can never be truly British, comes not from a fascist or a gin-soaked Tory, but from Jeremy Corbyn. He said of Jews, who had argued against him at a meeting in Parliament, that despite ‘having lived in this country for a very long time – probably all their lives – they don’t understand English irony’. Nor, ironically, do supposedly serious and committed artists, who boast of their willingness to tackle taboo subjects, but run for cover as soon as a truly hard question arises.

This next tweet is disturbing:

I saw this very phenomenon–methane bubbling out of arctic ponds–a couple weeks ago in northeastern Siberia. It is the worst news I know of in terms of exacerbating global warming. https://t.co/UDmYlVp8y6 — Stewart Brand (@stewartbrand) September 24, 2018

And why wouldn’t an owl enjoy a head scritch?

Maajid Nawaz is mad, and rightly so. Really, Brits, do you want the anti-Semitic Corbyn as your PM?

WATCH: this coward got directly paid by the theocratic Iranian State’s media arm (now banned in Britain) while they paraded a tortured journalist on TV, and he refuses to even say he regrets having done so, after being asked four times. But yeah.. NEVER KISS A TORY, and all that. https://t.co/fRBQhoJ0fS — Maajid – (Mājid) [maːʤɪd] ماجد (@MaajidNawaz) September 26, 2018

The tweet to which he refers:

Jeremy Corbyn is asked four times if he regrets working for Press TV – Iran's state funded broadcaster. pic.twitter.com/732Z2GlTtX — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 25, 2018

I still think Kavanaugh will withdraw his name, or will be voted down.