Friday duck report and wildlife humor

Duck update: Honey was gone this morning, though she was here with James all day yesterday. At 7:30 a.m., James was again swimming disconsolately around the pond, and even attempting to quack, though not much of a noise came out. (Previously he’d just uttered low quack-y noises, but now he opened his bill wide and tried a real quack, with pretty dire results.) I’m convinced he was mourning Honey’s absence.

Then, at 10:30, Honey was back! Lord knows where she went; this is a real emotional roller coaster, but surely presages the Big Migration. At any rate, here’s James sitting on the “bathtub” this morning waiting for his mate. He’s standing on one leg and stretching a wing. I like this picture a lot. James is a good mate and I don’t think Honey can do better:

Let’s end the week with some humorous wildlife photos, in particular the finalists from the 2008 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. You can see all the photos here, but I’ll put up my favorite five six. Coincidentally, three of them involve bears.

© Jonathan Irish/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018

© Geert Weggenhe/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018

© Amy Kennedy/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018

© Roie Galitz/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018

© Valtteri Mulkahainen/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018

Lagniappe:

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:30 pm and filed under animals, ducks, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

15 Comments

  1. Lou Jost
    Posted September 28, 2018 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

    Crap, I thought grizzlies can’t climb trees.

    Reply
    • enl
      Posted September 28, 2018 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

      How’s that rule go? Wear bells in the woods, as it scares the black bears away.

      How do you tell a black bear from a grizzly?

      Black bears are scared by the bells and climb trees to catch you.

      Grizzlys, on the other hand, knock the trees over, and their scat tinkles like bells.

      Reply
  2. W.T. Effingham
    Posted September 28, 2018 at 2:52 pm | Permalink

    The tenaciously balanced(?) squirrel appears to be testing out new obstacle for American Ninja Warrior.

    Reply
  3. Frank Bath
    Posted September 28, 2018 at 2:59 pm | Permalink

    I love the dancing bears. Alan Price’s ‘Simon Smith and his amazing dancing bear’ came straight to mind.

    Reply
  4. Merilee
    Posted September 28, 2018 at 3:23 pm | Permalink

    Love the bears!

    Reply
  5. Paul Matthews
    Posted September 28, 2018 at 3:35 pm | Permalink

    Looks like four of them involve bears! But I like the squirrel one the best. The photographer polar bear is my second-best.

    Reply
  6. Ken Kukec
    Posted September 28, 2018 at 4:01 pm | Permalink

    James is a good mate and I don’t think Honey can do better …

    She better hope some other hussy with a flashy speculum doesn’t come around during one of her unexplained absences, is all I’m sayin’.

    Reply
  7. Leslie
    Posted September 28, 2018 at 4:34 pm | Permalink

    Does anyone else suspect Honey’s morals are a bit low?

    Reply
    • George
      Posted September 28, 2018 at 4:41 pm | Permalink

      Given that Honey will have to take care of her offspring with no help from the male, I think she is entitled to look for a BBD (bigger and better deal).

      Reply
      • whyevolutionistrue
        Posted September 29, 2018 at 5:59 am | Permalink

        James told me this: “There is no drake bigger than I am. I am the biggest drake in the history of the United States.

        And there is no collusion.”

        Reply
    • George
      Posted September 28, 2018 at 4:42 pm | Permalink

      Also, no slut shaming.

      Reply
  8. Mark R.
    Posted September 28, 2018 at 4:50 pm | Permalink

    Nice end-of-the-week post. The seal made me laugh.

    Reply
  9. JezGrove
    Posted September 28, 2018 at 5:18 pm | Permalink

    Another amazing animal photo: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-trending-45678690

    Reply
  10. Wayne Y Hoskisson
    Posted September 28, 2018 at 8:50 pm | Permalink

    The drama of Honey’s coming and going is still much better than the coming months of no news. I am looking forward to her return next spring. There is something soothing about life on the pond even to distant spectator.

    Reply
  11. Diane G
    Posted September 29, 2018 at 1:56 am | Permalink

    That pic of James looks very painterly!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: