Do white supremacists deserve freedom of speech? A test case in Nevada

Kudos to the University of Nevada at Reno for the way it handled a sensitive issue while preserving freedom of speech on campus. The affair is described in the Inside Higher Ed (IHE) article below (click on screenshot).
In short, photos were taken of the white nationalist protestors in Charlottesville last year, and the pictures were sent around with requests to identify the people in them. One of the alt-right protestors turned out to be Peter Cvetanovic, a student at the University of Nevada at Reno (UNR). The photo was forwarded, with identification, to UNR President Marc Johnson. Here it is, with Cvetanovic at the right:
Johnson knew what would happen when this became public: Cvjetanovic would be demonized, of course, but there would also be calls for his expulsion. And those calls began, by the gazillions. In response, as the article reports,
As thousands of social media posts, emails and phone calls began pouring in, urging the university to expel the young white supremacist, Johnson had one clear, immediate thought: Cvjetanovic must graduate.
Let there be no mistake: Cvetanovic is a white supremacist, though he later said that calling himself that was unwise. He’s called himself “pro-white” and uses the code language of racists:
In a text message to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Cvjetanovic said he went to Charlottesville “to honor the heritage of white culture here in the United States. I recognize the need to acknowledge both the good and bad of white history as it has made the nation we have now. All people have the right to their culture and their history including jews, african-americans, and white americans. I do not advocate for violence and certainly not the death of anyone.”
In an extensive video interview posted to YouTube the following week, Cvjetanovic said he had expected the Charlottesville rally “to be much more lighthearted” than it was. “I was just going to listen to them and then go home. That was all I wanted to do. I didn’t expect things to happen the way they did.”
Cvjetanovic said his plan was to march silently, listen to speakers and leave. But when the crowd started to chant, he did, too — the iconic photo, he said, was taken while marchers engaged with counterprotesters.
“I got caught in the heat of the moment,” he said, shouting loudly to be heard by the opposing group — he recalled that the chant going up at the time was roughly: “This is our home. I will fight to defend my home. We have the right to stay here as well. You can’t replace us.”
So he’s not someone I’d want to know, or whose ideology I sympathize with. Still, the University held firm in the face of widespread calls for the student’s dismissal. They consulted the university regulations, which didn’t find that Cvjetanovic violated any codes, and called the Charlottesville police to see if he’d been arrested (he hadn’t). They also offered Cvetanovic protection, as well as the opportunity to take classes online instead of in person (he refused).
President Johnson also clarified that the university wouldn’t expel Cvjetanovic or fire him from his job as a driver for the campus safe-escort service (he quit anyway). But the administration was also sensitive to concerns of the other students and faculty. The University issued a statement denouncing bigotry based on race, religion, politics, sexual orientation, national origin, and so on, and offered counseling to students who were disturbed by Cvjetanovic’s presence on campus.
As so often happens, people still asked for the student to be expelled, and on the familiar grounds that his presence made them feel “unsafe.” That, I think, is an excuse: what they mean by “unsafe” isn’t that they fear Cvjetanovic would attack them or incite violence (he promised in a statement not to threaten or harm anyone at the university), but simply that they feel threatened by his views. Here’s some of the pushback to Cvjetanovic’s presence on campus (these quotes from IHE):
- That week, more than 700 protesters took part in a Black Lives Matter event that wound from the campus into downtown Reno. A Change.org petition made the rounds online, demanding that the university expel Cvjetanovic.“By Keeping Him at the School,” the petition read, “THE UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA, RENO IS AS RACIST AS WHITE SUPREMACIST PETER CVJETANOVIC.” Organizers closed it after gathering 36,579 signatures. Phi Kappa Phi revoked Cvjetanovic’s membership, saying the Charlottesville protest was “disturbing, disheartening and contrary to our values.”
- Many classmates, it turned out, were not bashful about saying how uncomfortable they were to have Cvjetanovic around.“It makes it feel like the university was almost prioritizing one person’s First Amendment rights over the comfort and safety of others,” said Rachel Katz, a senior studying journalism and criminal justice. In an interview, she said, “If other kids feel like their lives are threatened, is that person’s education that important?” . . . While UNR pushed to balance free speech and tolerance, Katz said, “It’s just not enough. They’re kind of letting hate win.”
No, they’re not letting hate win; they’re supporting freedom of speech. For what is one person’s “hate” (and I freely acknowledge that Cvjetanovic is a disgusting bigot) is another person’s political ideology, and UNR was committed to not punishing students for their ideologies, no matter how reprehensible.
Note that Katz is raising the “comfort and safety of others” trope. Comfort? Well, too bad, Ms. Katz; nobody guarantees that you’ll always be comfortable in college. In fact, if you are, you’re not having your ideas challenged. As Mary Dugan, the university’s general counsel said, “You’re going to have conflicts on a college campus. If you didn’t it would frankly be a pretty protected [place] and probably the sort of atmosphere that wouldn’t prepare you for what you’re gong to find in your real life, on your first day of work.” As for Katz’s worries about her safety, that’s just a red herring. Frankly, I’m tired of the “I feel unsafe” claim, and sometimes I just don’t believe it. It’s a mantra students have learned that works well in getting your enemies to shut up.
- One Twitter user, another Nevada student who passed around the image, ID’d Cvjetanovic as a Phi Kappa Phi member and urged others: “DO NOT LET HIM GO UNSHAMED.” Soon an #ExpelPeterCvjetanovic hashtag popped up.
- Protests at UNR continued into the spring, when an angry crowd met Cvjetanovic at an academic building after he defended his senior thesis. The Nevada Sagebrush, UNR’s student newspaper, reported that protesters had planned to sit at the back of the lecture hall holding signs but were locked out of the session by campus police. A video of the encounter that followed shows protesters meeting him outside the session and pursing him up a flight of stairs, shouting, “Run, Nazi, run!”
To their credit, a University official commented that the meeting was okay, as Cvejetanovic had to learn that his speech has consequences. He has to take being vilified, though perhaps being chased up a flight of stairs is a bit extreme. Another professor also raised the safety issue:
- . . . a group of graduate psychology students asked if they could interview him to ask how he came to believe in white supremacy.At the forums, dozens of students spoke, she said. “It made my heart sing because these were freshmen — and this is about finding your voice. ‘What do I believe?’ and getting up in front of people and owning it. That was the beginning of their education here. It was fantastic.”Paul Mitchell, an African American UNR journalism professor, remembers it differently. He said many black students “expressed an opinion of not feeling safe” on campus post-Charlottesville.“When the perception is that just because you say a name but you’re not physically harming someone, that that person is not going to be impacted — that’s completely false,” he said.
Well, yes, of course one is impacted by views you don’t like. I am “impacted” when I hear anti-Semitic remarks. But it doesn’t make me feel unsafe, nor do I feel harmed, damaged, or assaulted. But even feeling that way doesn’t give one the right to censor those who make us uncomfortable. Imagine a campus on which censorship was tolerated or approved! That would be a bland a homogeneous campus indeed.
In the end, Cvetanovic graduated cum laude and is said to be studying in London. Let’s hope his bigotry wanes. But the big lesson here is that the University of Nevada at Reno behaved exactly as it should have, and in a way that shored up the freedom of speech that should undergird a good university. Kudos to them, and to President Johnson.
Good news for once from the academy.
If Cvjetanovic is indeed studying in London, then he’s going to have his white supremacist views challenged rather severely. London is one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the world.
They had to let him continue as a student. They should have fired him as driver for the safe-escort service, though perhaps they would have eventually if he had not quit. In the latter case his employment may violate university standards. Even if it doesn’t he would be unable to render the service he was hired to provide after this incident. They would have, in my opinion, had to move him to a different position to maintain his employment.
Good for the university. It sounds like, if anyone was “unsafe” (in the sense of the word’s common usage) because of Mr. Cvjetanovic’s views, it was Mr. Cvjetanovic. Regardless, not only is it excellent that the university refused to give in to mob rule and punish a student for their views (especially views expressed outside of campus activity), but they also refused to stop the education of a racist. What do people think will happen if we ostracize racists from society and deny them education? That they’ll surf the internet, come across some Huffington Post articles, and say, “gee, I can’t believe how wrong I’ve been”? Or that they’ll decide they need to start hanging out with a more diverse crowd and eventually learn empathy through their experiences interacting with their outgroup?
Part of college life is meeting people different from oneself; hopefully, that’s part of life in general for most people. Ostracizing people whose views are detrimental to society will only drive them to interact solely with their own kind. Sealing them in a bubble and denying them education and a voice is the worst thing you can do, especially to someone whose ideology depends in part on the idea that they and theirs are being persecuted, overrun, or denied rights.
I just have to say again how impressed I am with the stoutness and endurance of the university’s top officials. I believe the vast majority of college administrators would have given in immediately to the mob. Imagine if George Please-Let-Me-Pee of TESC was in charge at this university. George would have let this student be beaten to death with baseball bats, and then he would have released a statement that the student had been posthumously expelled.
The university did the right thing, and those on the repressive left continue to make the same mistake, which unfortunately plays in the white supremacists’ favor.
The only thing I would question is the counseling. That seems to legitimize the “he damages me” trope. But that is a small cavil. Kudos.
This is what happens when there adults in executive administrative positions.
I distinctly remember seeing another student on my campus years ago with multiple visible swastika tattoos (neck, face, etc). I did startle me, but I can’t think of a better place for a racist than college. When they are faced with the humanity of a diverse student body and instructors, how can they fail to change their views?
Boy oh boy am I the last one who should poke fun at typos but I had to giggle at this one because, to be honest, I startle me sometimes too.
Lol- all hail typios!
I startle me every morning when I go to shave and see that the guy staring back at me isn’t the 26-year-old of my imagination. 🙂
i’m not startled,just slightly depressed that the person looking back from the mirror isn’t Bjork…
Young people with stupid views are more likely to revise those views with more education. Another reason to all him to stay.
There are theocrats out there who believe atheists are a danger to society and should be disenfranchised, locked up or expelled from the country if they refuse to repent (or just refuse to shut up.) Some of these people have significant platforms, or hold important jobs. They make me feel “unsafe” and they’re “denying me my right to exist.” If all they’re doing though is advocating, I only want them debated or marginalized.
Maybe virulent religious prejudice is more benign than other prejudices— but maybe not.
Agreed. Education can spoil racism or at least turn the pedigree of racism into a challenge that’s more introspective.
Racism can often develop from the perception that others (different color, sex, religion) are provided more opportunities than oneself. With education (and ambition) Cvetanovic may channel his hatred into intelligence, thus leveling his prejudice into a personal feeling of superiority that requires no demonstration.
So you’re saying it’s wrong to demonize white supremacists?
Of course not; I called out the guy myself and wouldn’t have anything to do with him.
Where in this post did you get the idea that Jerry was saying that?
“Peter Cvetanovic” — always slays me to see these scions of Mitteleuropa fall prey to this “white supremacy” bullshit. How little do they realize how brief a time it’s been that their people have been considered completely “white,” rather than some breed of mongrel Untermenschen. I don’t think my own paternal grandparents, like many immigrants of their generation, felt fully accepted as “white Americans,” until sending their sons off to fight for this country in World War Two.
Hell, I never really felt completely 100% bona fide Ozzie-&-Harriet “white” myself until moving to Miami, where anyone not Hispanic or Black instantly joins the rank of “Anglo” or, simply, “American.” I often think how my grandfather would roar with laughter over that, to hear his grandkids and great-grandkids called “Anglos,” since to him that term denoted the mainline WASPs who owned the mines and company towns where he hauled his 16 tons of #9 anthracite out of a mountainside everyday after arriving in this country.
Only in America, as the saying goes.
His name is Croatian, and the history of Croatia and Germany is a mixed bag. Still, since the Germans themselves didn’t seem to be particularly consistent as to what counted as the master race (“A blond man like Hitler, slim like Göring, tall like Goebells” as the saying goes), it shouldn’t be surprising at all to see a Croatian whose country was invaded by the Nazis be a white supremacist.
My people come from neighboring Slovenia. The family they left behind fought in the Resistance after the Nazi invasion of Yugoslavia (as my grandfather had fought in the anti-fascist underground in the aftermath of WWI before decamping for the land of milk and honey).
It’s just that there’s white, and then there’s *deep-down-truly* white.
(Does that sound like a washing-powder commercial?)
My grandmother on my mother’s side moved to the US (Lorain, Ohio) at the age of eight in 1910, She told me that the kids in her hood would throw rocks at her younger brother, and call him “Kaiser Wilhelm “
Did it never dawn on anyone that attending UNR just MIGHT educate him and expose him to a few more sensible points of view?
Perhaps if he had been entering his sophomore year, but Peter was a junior and a political science major. Evidently attending UNR didn’t do much to educate him or help him outgrow his bigoted views.
Interesting article here on how higher education helped reform former white supremacist Derek Black.
http://neatoday.org/2018/09/19/how-higher-education-helped-derek-black-renounce-white-supremacy/
Peter’s last name Cvjetanovic (he or his parents evidently lost the “j”) is Croatian.
Maybe he confused the American neo-Nazis with the Ustashe movement which the Third Reich empowered during WWII. They, it might be remembered, didn’t accept Serbs as fully “white”, but then again some Serbs took the same view of the Croats. These episodes, I’d say, are more Balkan than MittelEuropean.
In my conception Mitteleuropa runs from the northern, Slavic Balkans in a northeasterly swath all the way up to the Baltic Sea.
I see that’s Wikipedia’s conception, too.
That guy was real? What with the corny Tiki torches I’d always figured it was a “false-flag” operation.
Obnoxious and bigoted as they are, at least today’s campus liberals aren’t as violent as the SDS and “Weather Underground”, etc. of the 60s/70s/80s, and let’s hope that the “Black Lives Matter” group gets over their racism and bigotry, so they can rationally address black-on-black crime, the source of nearly all black murders.
A 1994 study found that in the 1980s “the actual number of acts of terrorism committed by left-wing groups accounted for about three-fourths of all officially designated acts of domestic terrorism in America.”
You are some sort of fake Caldwell:
A false flag operation by whom & why?
You’ve obviously fully aware of the events 13 months ago at the “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville or you would not be able to say that you’d “always figured it was a false flag operation” & yet you’re unaware of the tiki torches? You wonde if “that guy was real.”
Then you go on to discuss black on black crime. My antennae are buzzing away here…
Seems like the university handled this pretty well. As, for the students, I wish the activists would learn how to approach this with maturity. It’s entirely right for them to make a show of solidarity against his views, making clear to minority students that the vast majority of people are on their side. But that should never bleed over into attacking or intimidating this guy, including trying to ruin his finances or education.
The right message is something like “We absolutely repudiate the beliefs. We acknowledge his right to be here and we hope that he takes the opportunity to educate himself out of his bigotry.”
This is heartening. I went to UNR for a couple semesters before transferring to an LA college. It is also Colin Kaepernick’s alma mater.
‘white supremacist’…
“I freely acknowledge that Cvjetanovic is a disgusting bigot”…
I couldn’t get that from his quoted text message. So I watched the whole linked video and frankly, he seemed less bigoted to me than the typical gun-toting MAGA-hat-wearing Trump voter.
He condemned the violence and vehemently denied any sympathy for the neo-Nazis, and specifically denied being a white supremacist. It seems entirely credible to me that his chief crime was being snapped in an unflattering moment and his picture splashed all over front pages. That could happen to anybody.
Hopefully, as someone noted, if he’s studying in London his views may be modified.
(For the record, I’m a lefty and I think ‘nationalism’ is a dirty word. But I disagree with guilt-by-association).
cr
He’s got you fooled then. He’s an intelligent chap who in the video claims to not be a White Supremacist & yet he also says he’s joined Identity Evropa. HERE IS THE ABOUT PAGE for that bunch of forked tongued bastards.
Here are some Identity Evropa extracts with my translation in CAPS for clarity:
TRANSLATION: BLACKS ARE LESS INTELLIGENT & THEY’RE THIEVES. THEY’RE FUCKING UP CIVILISATION [CIVILISATION IS WHITE]
“THERE ISN’T A WHITE SUPERMAJORITY HERE [CALIFORNIA, DETROIT, PHILLY], BUT IT’S OUR WHITE HOMELAND. YOU INJUNS – GO BACK ON THE RESERVATION & STAY THERE. STAY! YOU NIGRES BACK TO AFRICA.”
NO COMMENT BY ME NECESSARY
NO COMMENT BY ME NECESSARY
In the Identity Evropa mythos the USA is white territory – [Philadelphia, Seattle, Chicago etc being Native American names is just, yah know, ironical dude]
Rachel Katz does not feel safe around Cvetanovic.
What if Cvetanovic, says he does not feel safe around Katz ? Her name sounds jewish. To the Nazis, Jewish people are very bad, they are responsible for everything bad in the world, including all wars.
Should she then be expelled because nazi students do not feel safe around her ?