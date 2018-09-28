Do white supremacists deserve freedom of speech? A test case in Nevada

Kudos to the University of Nevada at Reno for the way it handled a sensitive issue while preserving freedom of speech on campus. The affair is described in the Inside Higher Ed (IHE) article below (click on screenshot).

In short, photos were taken of the white nationalist protestors in Charlottesville last year, and the pictures were sent around with requests to identify the people in them. One of the alt-right protestors turned out to be Peter Cvetanovic, a student at the University of Nevada at Reno (UNR). The photo was forwarded, with identification, to UNR President Marc Johnson. Here it is, with Cvetanovic at the right:

Johnson knew what would happen when this became public: Cvjetanovic would be demonized, of course, but there would also be calls for his expulsion. And those calls began, by the gazillions. In response, as the article reports,

As thousands of social media posts, emails and phone calls began pouring in, urging the university to expel the young white supremacist, Johnson had one clear, immediate thought: Cvjetanovic must graduate.

Let there be no mistake: Cvetanovic is a white supremacist, though he later said that calling himself that was unwise. He’s called himself “pro-white” and uses the code language of racists:

In a text message to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Cvjetanovic said he went to Charlottesville “to honor the heritage of white culture here in the United States. I recognize the need to acknowledge both the good and bad of white history as it has made the nation we have now. All people have the right to their culture and their history including jews, african-americans, and white americans. I do not advocate for violence and certainly not the death of anyone.” In an extensive video interview posted to YouTube the following week, Cvjetanovic said he had expected the Charlottesville rally “to be much more lighthearted” than it was. “I was just going to listen to them and then go home. That was all I wanted to do. I didn’t expect things to happen the way they did.” Cvjetanovic said his plan was to march silently, listen to speakers and leave. But when the crowd started to chant, he did, too — the iconic photo, he said, was taken while marchers engaged with counterprotesters. “I got caught in the heat of the moment,” he said, shouting loudly to be heard by the opposing group — he recalled that the chant going up at the time was roughly: “This is our home. I will fight to defend my home. We have the right to stay here as well. You can’t replace us.”

So he’s not someone I’d want to know, or whose ideology I sympathize with. Still, the University held firm in the face of widespread calls for the student’s dismissal. They consulted the university regulations, which didn’t find that Cvjetanovic violated any codes, and called the Charlottesville police to see if he’d been arrested (he hadn’t). They also offered Cvetanovic protection, as well as the opportunity to take classes online instead of in person (he refused).

President Johnson also clarified that the university wouldn’t expel Cvjetanovic or fire him from his job as a driver for the campus safe-escort service (he quit anyway). But the administration was also sensitive to concerns of the other students and faculty. The University issued a statement denouncing bigotry based on race, religion, politics, sexual orientation, national origin, and so on, and offered counseling to students who were disturbed by Cvjetanovic’s presence on campus.

As so often happens, people still asked for the student to be expelled, and on the familiar grounds that his presence made them feel “unsafe.” That, I think, is an excuse: what they mean by “unsafe” isn’t that they fear Cvjetanovic would attack them or incite violence (he promised in a statement not to threaten or harm anyone at the university), but simply that they feel threatened by his views. Here’s some of the pushback to Cvjetanovic’s presence on campus (these quotes from IHE):

That week, more than 700 protesters took part in a Black Lives Matter event that wound from the campus into downtown Reno. A Change.org petition made the rounds online, demanding that the university expel Cvjetanovic.“By Keeping Him at the School,” the petition read, “THE UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA, RENO IS AS RACIST AS WHITE SUPREMACIST PETER CVJETANOVIC.” Organizers closed it after gathering 36,579 signatures. Phi Kappa Phi revoked Cvjetanovic’s membership, saying the Charlottesville protest was “disturbing, disheartening and contrary to our values.”

Many classmates, it turned out, were not bashful about saying how uncomfortable they were to have Cvjetanovic around.“It makes it feel like the university was almost prioritizing one person’s First Amendment rights over the comfort and safety of others,” said Rachel Katz, a senior studying journalism and criminal justice. In an interview, she said, “If other kids feel like their lives are threatened, is that person’s education that important?” . . . While UNR pushed to balance free speech and tolerance, Katz said, “It’s just not enough. They’re kind of letting hate win.”

No, they’re not letting hate win; they’re supporting freedom of speech. For what is one person’s “hate” (and I freely acknowledge that Cvjetanovic is a disgusting bigot) is another person’s political ideology, and UNR was committed to not punishing students for their ideologies, no matter how reprehensible.

Note that Katz is raising the “comfort and safety of others” trope. Comfort? Well, too bad, Ms. Katz; nobody guarantees that you’ll always be comfortable in college. In fact, if you are, you’re not having your ideas challenged. As Mary Dugan, the university’s general counsel said, “You’re going to have conflicts on a college campus. If you didn’t it would frankly be a pretty protected [place] and probably the sort of atmosphere that wouldn’t prepare you for what you’re gong to find in your real life, on your first day of work.” As for Katz’s worries about her safety, that’s just a red herring. Frankly, I’m tired of the “I feel unsafe” claim, and sometimes I just don’t believe it. It’s a mantra students have learned that works well in getting your enemies to shut up.

One Twitter user, another Nevada student who passed around the image, ID’d Cvjetanovic as a Phi Kappa Phi member and urged others: “DO NOT LET HIM GO UNSHAMED.” Soon an ‪#‎ExpelPeterCvjetanovic‬ hashtag popped up.

Protests at UNR continued into the spring, when an angry crowd met Cvjetanovic at an academic building after he defended his senior thesis. The Nevada Sagebrush, UNR’s student newspaper, reported that protesters had planned to sit at the back of the lecture hall holding signs but were locked out of the session by campus police. A video of the encounter that followed shows protesters meeting him outside the session and pursing him up a flight of stairs, shouting, “Run, Nazi, run!”

To their credit, a University official commented that the meeting was okay, as Cvejetanovic had to learn that his speech has consequences. He has to take being vilified, though perhaps being chased up a flight of stairs is a bit extreme. Another professor also raised the safety issue:

. . . a group of graduate psychology students asked if they could interview him to ask how he came to believe in white supremacy.At the forums, dozens of students spoke, she said. “It made my heart sing because these were freshmen — and this is about finding your voice. ‘What do I believe?’ and getting up in front of people and owning it. That was the beginning of their education here. It was fantastic.”Paul Mitchell, an African American UNR journalism professor, remembers it differently. He said many black students “expressed an opinion of not feeling safe” on campus post-Charlottesville.“When the perception is that just because you say a name but you’re not physically harming someone, that that person is not going to be impacted — that’s completely false,” he said.

Well, yes, of course one is impacted by views you don’t like. I am “impacted” when I hear anti-Semitic remarks. But it doesn’t make me feel unsafe, nor do I feel harmed, damaged, or assaulted. But even feeling that way doesn’t give one the right to censor those who make us uncomfortable. Imagine a campus on which censorship was tolerated or approved! That would be a bland a homogeneous campus indeed.

In the end, Cvetanovic graduated cum laude and is said to be studying in London. Let’s hope his bigotry wanes. But the big lesson here is that the University of Nevada at Reno behaved exactly as it should have, and in a way that shored up the freedom of speech that should undergird a good university. Kudos to them, and to President Johnson.

h/t: William