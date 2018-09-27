Kiwi slapped in face with octopus by a seal

Reader Michael first called my attention to a video that’s all over the internet, but rightly so. After all, it shows a guy in a kayak paddling along peacefull, and all of a sudden a seal emerges from the water and slaps the guy in the face with an octopus! What the bloody hell is going on here? Is the seal mad? Why would he want to sacrifice his meal by slapping a kayaker?

This took place, by the way, off the South Island of New Zealand.

Here’s some possible clues from the Australian Broadcasting site:

Taiyo Masuda, 23, caught the seal on video and says the group did not realise at first what the seals were doing. “Right around lunchtime, several seals started to swim around, we just thought they were refreshing their body, yet apparently they were seeking food,” Mr Masuda told Reuters. “One seal swims right next to us, having an octopus in his mouth, pops right up to the surface next to us, then tries to chew up the leg but ended up slapping our face!!”

From the New Zealand Herald:

It all happened when a group of people were out kayaking off the coast of Kaikōura. The group are all official content creators for GoPro and had their cameras on at the right moment. Kiwi Kyle Mulinder told 7News in Australia that they had watched the seal have a tussle with the octopus for a while. But they could not have predicted they would end up being involved. “We were just sitting out in the middle of the ocean and then this huge male seal appeared with an octopus and he was thrashing him about for ages,” he told 7News. The seal then went off with the octopus and the group thought the tussle was over. They were wrong. Out of nowhere, the seal re-emerges from the water and slaps Mulinder right in the face with the octopus. “I was like ‘mate, what just happened?’ It was weird because it happened so fast but I could feel all the hard parts of the octopus on my face,” he said. The hilarious incident appeared to have put an end to the fight between the two animals as the octopus, once detached from the man’s face, clung onto the kayak for a while.

My guess: the seal was trying to kill the octopus by slapping it against a nearby object (the kayak), and the man happened to be in the way.