Worst restaurant items in America

The Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) has given out its Xtreme Eating Awards for 2018, and, I found some of these beyond belief. Now if you’re a regular here you know that I occasionally eat large meals, especially on vacation, and sometimes food considered “bad”, like rib tips and fries. But more often I eat healthier, and am doing so even more since I started fasting two days a week (I have lost considerable weight and am considering cutting back on the fasting). Today, for instance, I had a latte with 2% milk for breakfast, a salad and an apple with lunch, and tonight I’ll have an omelet with green peppers and some baguette, as well as a glass of decent wine. But if I couldn’t binge out once in a while, I’d consider life not worth living.
But here are some items that stretch the boundaries of badness. Have a look at the page, but here are some of the CSPI’s winners, along with their rationale (just below):
Each of these restaurant items manages to cram in close to a day’s calories, often accompanied by at least a day’s saturated fat, sodium, or added sugar.
That’s not easy. After all, a typical restaurant entrée has “only” about 1,000 calories. That’s one reason why “only” two out of three adults and one out of three children or teens are overweight or obese. But these dishes go the extra mile…just so more of us can start looking for extra-large-size apparel.
THE WINNER (for calories). I have to say, though, that I’d probably eat this as a binge food:
This one surprised me. When I was a kid in Germany, I used to eat soft pretzels, but haven’t had any in America that are close to the German version. Plus I almost never eat at the movies:
Now this doesn’t appeal to me at all, and look at the food-equivalent at the bottom:
Now, some of my guilty pleasures: An entire pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream (I haven’t done this for a while), the large rib tips with mild sauce and fries at Uncle J’s BBQ on 47th Street (eaten as two meals), the giant Costco apple pie (eaten in about six goes).
I believe it was A. J. Liebling who said his aspiration was to think, on his deathbed, that “There have been kings who haven’t eaten as well as I.” And that’s the way he went!
The award for worst fast food goes to:
I have a saying that I tell all of my patients/clients. Ready? You will remember this the rest of your life! “You can NOT run a Corvette on kerosene!” A high power engine needs high octane fuel. “The engine will run only as good as the fuel you put in the tank.” The aforementioned offerings are not the optimal fuel for this human engine.
This may just be the depression talking but my typical binge meal is a whole cheese pizza and three or so bottles of IPA. Would that I could exercise some form of restraint, fasting and a single glass of vin rouge…
I split one of those pretzels with a friend at a local beer garden last week. It was the only thing to snack on for someone who doesn’t eat sausages. They go quite well with Hofbrau.
There is a food item that I’ve only ever found in St. Louis called the Slinger (not to be confused with a slider).
The slinger is to be found in the greasiest of greasy spoons; best enjoyed as a capper on a night of drinking (not the next morning).
The recipe for a slinger is as follows:
Layer a dinner plate with shredded hash browns
On top of the hash browns place 3 eggs over easy (you can have the eggs prepared as you like but over easy works best IMHO)
Put 2 decently sized sausage patties on the eggs (Bacon also works here, but, in spite of how much I love bacon, I’ll say that in this particular creation the sausage works better)
Smother this with chili.
Add cheese and chopped onions to taste.
Enjoy
The combination of flavours sounds pretty good, but the amount of food is at least four meals for me – and that’s on a bad day!
A modest virtue of StarBucks is that they have the smallest apple fritters in the world.
Other doughnut shops sell apple fritters that are enough to feed five or six people over a period of as many days.
The diminutive Starbucks Apple Fritter
The Cheesecake Factory breakfast burrito should NOT be associated with seven mcMUFFins. I call blasphemy. Calorie counts do not make the entire analysis comprehensive.
I would eat that breakfast burrito. The others? Nah.
Although I wouldn’t be inclined to eat most of these meals, I have no respect for CSPI.Bonnie Liebman of CSPI circulated a letter demanding the BMJ retract an article ( by Nina Teicholz) criticizing the lack of evidence for the most recent us dietary guidelines. The CSPI advocates ignoring evidence based research in favor of unreliable epidemiology and possibly biased industry financed research.
And what evidence does nina teicholz et al. rely on?
The specific studies are on her website. I’m very impressed by the preliminary data from Virta, a company which provides treatment to diabetics. Most subjects reduced medication or reversed diabetes in less than a year.
I don’t think there is enough evidence to say what an ideal diet is for any given individual. It is clear however that a diet low in saturated fat and high in carbohydrates and polyunsaturated fats is unhealthy for the vast majority of people.
Wrong! Check sciencedrivennutrition.com, scienceofnutrition.com for a debunking of nina teicholz and gary taubes and sciencebasedmedicine.com. the scep doc, harriet hall, is also excellent at debunking the high fat enthusiast crowd. Dietary guidelines are based on sound scientific evidence. You know the same science that drives evolutionary law.
Oy! I was going to eat soon. But everyone of those images, in the article and comments, gave me the shudders.
Because they specifically do not look like food or, frankly, something that anyone would like to put in the mouth. Why is glazed sugars or fats put on what is nominally considered food?
Now, give me a pizza any day! 😀
Call this a conspiracy theory if you like, but after all is said and done, the article has served as an excellent advertisement for each comestible.
Looking at their article, I am reminded why they are called the food police. Tacos with a side of rice and beans. How terrible, there is beer as well.
Peanut butter caramel malt shake at Sonic, 2170 calories. This would normally be your ‘drink’ with a meal.
That’s outrageous!