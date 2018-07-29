Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Ceiling Cat’s Day: Sunday, August 29, 2018, and National Chop Suey Day. The best that can be said of that noodle-y glop is that it can’t be deemed cultural appropriation, as it’s an American invention. It’s also the International Day Against Nuclear Tests.

In other news, my co-duck farmer Anna has returned from her vacation, and remarked on how grown up the ducks are, adding that they are “so beautiful.” She didn’t lose any time going to the pond, and in the photo below she poses with the brood. I’m glad she returned to see them all before they take off, though I’m not yet convinced that, having found the Giant Vending Machine on Campus, they’ll ever leave!





Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the birthday of María Rebecca Latigo de Hernández, born on this day in 1896 (died 1986), a Mexican-American rights activist. Devdiscourse describes some of her activities:

In 1929, Along with her husband Pedro, she founded “The Orden Caballeros de América” (The Order of Knights of America), an organization dedicated to civic and political activities to benefit Mexican living in America and Mexican immigrants in educational matters. Maria published her essay “México y Los Cuatro Poderes Que Dirigén al Pueblo,” in 1945. In her essay, she stated that the domestic sphere was the foundation of the society and mothers were the authority figures who shaped nations. Maria was also a talented orator, and she became San Antonio’s first Mexican American female radio announcer and spent much of the rest of her life speaking up against injustice and inequality across both the Mexican and African American communities.

On this day in 1756, Frederick the Great started the Seven Years’ War by attacking Saxony. On July 29, 1885, Gottlieb Daimler patented the first gasoline-powered internal combustion engine, the Reitwagen, which was on a vehicle recognized as the world’s first motorcycle. Here’s a reproduction:

On this day in 1911, the native American Ishi, considered the last Native American to contact the white population, wandered out of the wilderness in Northern California, starved and ill. He had spent three years in the wild alone after his tribe was destroyed and then his small band of nomads disappeared (many of you may have read the eponymous book about him in college anthropology classes. Ishi was installed in a room in San Francisco by UC Berkeley, and, not having been exposed to many diseases, was repeatedly ill. He died of tuberculosis in 1916, with his last words reportedly being “You stay. I go.” If you have an hour to spare, here’s a nice documentary on Ishi:

On this day in 1966 there were two events: The Beatles performed their last concert before a paying crowd, playing at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, and the Islamist thinker Sayyid Qutb was executed for plotting the assassination of President Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt. Many trace the beginning of modern militant Islamism to Qutb’s writings. Finally, on July 29, 1997, Netflix began service as an internet DVD rental organization.

Notables born on this day include John Locke (1632), Ingrid Bergman (1915), Charlie Parker (1920), Dinah Washington (1924), Temple Grandin (1947), Neil Gorsuch (1967) and Lea Michele (1986). Those who died on July 29 include Brigham Young (1877), Éamon de Valera (1975), Lowell Thomas (1981), Ingrid Bergman (1982; died on her birthday), and Gene Wilder (2016).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is pondering. . .

Hili: I have a deep thought. A: What is it? Hili: I don’t know, its too deep.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam głęboką myśl.

Ja: Jaką?

Hili: Nie wiem, jest zbyt głęboka.

Some tweets from Grania. First, an aqueous deer crossing:

Deer are such beautiful creatures pic.twitter.com/nQYp2vxhhe — 🌊 (@earthvisuals) July 24, 2018

Messiest cat eater ever!

we all know that messy eater 📹: missmurki pic.twitter.com/XgKgZXpysD — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) July 27, 2018

A grammar-correction program screws up badly:

Dog has puppies; cat moves into doghouse and has kittens:

This mama dog was keeping her puppies warm inside a doghouse when someone else decided to join her 💞 pic.twitter.com/Wlryxa4PKo — The Dodo (@dodo) July 28, 2018

Tweets from Heather Hastie. For the first one, Heather points out that “this is not how a cat would react.”

Somebody find out the story behind this!

A cat completely immobilizes a person (on purpose, I bet). This is probably what happened when Muezza, falling asleep on Mohammad, forced him to cut off his sleeve before attending prayer:

cat cuddles 📹: cutecatonline pic.twitter.com/9J3YmyxNmn — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) July 26, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. The first one involves employees of London’s Natural History Museum telling natural history jokes. Oy, are they groaners! Be sure to watch, though: I like the one about how mammoths take their hot dogs.

By all means put your favorite natural history joke below. Here’s mine:

Q: What do you call bears that have no ears?

A: B

Go on, tell us your best natural history joke! pic.twitter.com/VuZ5WimNjk — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) July 27, 2018

A peacock spider once again demonstrates the marvels of sexual selection:

Male Maratus volans courtship display

Central Coast NSW Australia #peacock_spider pic.twitter.com/poroWizOFz — Michael Doe (@Maratus_spider) July 28, 2018

That’ll do, pig; that’ll do. . .

The exuberance of youth. pic.twitter.com/Bsjv536vnM — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) July 28, 2018

Click on the tweet to see the third answer:

The third one is the best. (From the ⁦@NewYorker⁩ ) pic.twitter.com/S8q61Ny5TB — Stephen Curry (@Stephen_Curry) July 28, 2018

An imagined view from the Moon of Friday night’s lunar eclipse:

What last night's lunar eclipse looked like if you were standing on the Moon.

(painting by Lucien Rudaux)https://t.co/TOxBTBaFgE pic.twitter.com/EzQG3wUldS — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) July 28, 2018

Brilliant indeed; this is so realistic!