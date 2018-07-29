Sunday: Duck report (with fledging)

Three of the ducklings have left the pond, apparently permanently (they were not there this morning or this afternoon). Five are left along with Honey. The smaller hen Phoebe is still timorous and hard to feed, which makes me anxious. I hope the other ducks go on their way soon so I can take proper care of her.

Pictures tomorrow.

Where did they go? I don’t know. Will I ever see them again? I doubt it. But I can take satisfaction in knowing that I helped get them strong and healthy for their migration.