Sunday: Duck report (with fledging)

Three of the ducklings have left the pond, apparently permanently (they were not there this morning or this afternoon). Five are left along with Honey. The smaller hen Phoebe is still timorous and hard to feed, which makes me anxious. I hope the other ducks go on their way soon so I can take proper care of her.
Pictures tomorrow.
Where did they go? I don’t know. Will I ever see them again? I doubt it. But I can take satisfaction in knowing that I helped get them strong and healthy for their migration.
I’ll take this as good news.
I would guess they go to water not far away at first and then who knows. We have several pieces of water (small ponds) here in this neighborhood and the ducks move around. There will be some who tend to stay in the same area but others move around from day to day among 5 or 6 ponds. All of the local geese here do the same thing.
So perhaps they’ll be back for a visit!
Other than The Lake, are there nearby appropriate for ducks bodies of water? I wonder how far they fly on their first outing – maybe they will return…