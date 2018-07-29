We haven’t heard from Stephen Barnard for a while. Apparently the fishing is too good in Idaho; but he found the time to snap some hummingbirds:

I’ve attached some in-flight hummingbird photos. Black-chinned (Archilochus alexandri) and Rufous (Selasphorus rufus). It should be obvious which is which. One rufous is a male in breeding plumage.They migrate through this time of year in great numbers and fight over the feeders with gusto. One of the female rufous is preparing for an imminent attack from above.

I’ve been fishing more and photographing less.