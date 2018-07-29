Lauren Southern prohibited from a Muslim “no go” zone in Sydney, Australia

It is necessary—but should be superfluous—for me to begin this post by saying I have no truck with Lauren Southern. A darling of extreme right-wingers everywhere, she’s a nativist, a jingoist, an anti-immigrant activisit, and, I suspect, a white supremacist. You might contest the latter characterization, but there’s no doubt that she’s a bigot.
Nevertheless, she has the right to speak and the right to go anywhere she wants in public. In this encounter, though, she wants to enter to a “no go” part of Sydney, Australia inhabited largely by Muslims. There’s no doubt she wanted to stir up trouble, as she did when she and her minions distributed “Allah is gay” flyers in Luton, England. The thing is, she has a right to do that; and, indeed, calling public attention to Islamic homophobia or sharia law has its beneficial side. Just as I’d defend anybody’s right to utter offensive speech, and just as the ACLU defended the American Nazi Party’s right to march in uniform and display swastikas in the largely Jewish town of Skokie, Illinois in 1977, I emphatically defend Southern’s right to say and do what she wants in public.
But there’s no First Amendment, I guess, in the Australian constitution. Here, in a 4-minute video, an Aussie police inspector tries to keep Southern from entering a “no go” zone”: the Sydney suburb of Lakemba. His reason? He has “grave concerns that she might cause a breach of the peace” because the area is “highly religious”:
Regardless of what you think of Southern, her counterarguments are sound: any “breach of the peace” would be the fault of those who would cause the trouble, not Southern. The cop, in fact, tells her that she isn’t allowed to enter the area and almost threatens her with arrest. He asks her “why do you want to criticize Islam?”, when in fact his warning answers that very question.
This, and the no-go zones in Paris I talked about yesterday, where Jews are unsafe, indicates how thoroughly the Muslims have insulated themselves from criticism—indeed, from the presence of non-Muslims!—in some parts of the West. While street harassment of that type is not unique to Islam—I’m told there are parts of Jerusalem where those dressed “provocatively” on the Sabbath will be harassed by Orthodox Jews—the problem of “no-go” zones is largely due to the threat of Muslim offense. That threat is what has made this cop a coward, and has made the French government timorous when it comes to that nation’s burgeoning anti-Semitism.
If we allow Muslims, or those of any faith, to silence dissent by making threats of violence, then we might as well prohibit any cartoons that mock, disparate, or criticize religion, like the magazine Charlie Hebdo. Indeed, we might just silence any speech that offends someone else. And lest you say that the cop’s argument is sound because Southern’s presence might cause “imminent violence,” it is not a call for imminent violence, something that’s illegal under the courts’ construal of the American First Amendment. The call for violence comes from the Muslims who would attack her, not from Southern.
It’s actually worse than a free speech issue. It is state approved segregation, kind of familiar to most in the U.S. for other reasons. Intimidation is an awful thing.
I’m puzzled. Since any adherents to the Religion of Peace would, of course, be entirely peaceful, why on earth would that policeman anticipate a breach of the peace?
Can anyone help me out here?
Exactly so.
sub
I would not be too harsh on the cop, he possibly saved her from serious bodily harm, if not death.
Note, I fully agree that ‘no-go’ zones are totally unacceptable. We do not only find them in Australia or Paris, but all over Western Europe.
But if you plan a crack-down on no-go zones (in itself not necessarily a bad idea), it should be in cooperation with the police, if not carried out by the police, not a dangerous individual action. And the strategy should be well thought through as to avoid preventable violence as much as possible. I don’t have a patent answer here, but no-go zones should be out.
Isn’t the correct police response to see this as a golden opportunity? She’s the bait, you ask kindly for a live feed of her video, and supply a few plainclothesmen… and a bunch more in uniform one street over.
Anyone who lifts a finger you can immediately arrest… and ideally deport, or at least harass severely, check their tax records are squeaky clean, make sure their restaurants don’t have a single e-coli, etc.
If the goal was to clean this up, you could be proactive like this. Rather than just allowing the threat of committing crimes to make everyone shy away.
a-non: Do you really think the authorities are looking for a pretext to manufacture trouble? That’s Southern’s thing.
It would also be fascist tactics.
(I’m a little surprised to be defending the police, here, it’s not the side I’m normally on).
If ordinary people were being hassled, that might be different. But the cop said they weren’t. Why would you believe Southern rather than him?
cr
Yes actually. If ordinary people have learned not to do something, for fear of crimes, then no crimes are being committed, and a purely reactive police force cannot do anything. But given one volunteer to be the canary, they can go and lay down the law.
But first they have to notice that there is a problem. And be prepared to have less pretty figures on their spreadsheets this year.
Imagine instead if this was a segregated school we were discussing, where the black parents knew damn well they dare not send their kids… so none do, so nobody gets hurt. The solution to this problem is clear: you recruit one volunteer, and send the national guard in to make damn sure nobody touches her.
Is this fascist, really? It involves a willingness to assert what values your society holds, and does not hold. The civil rights movement did this.
I’m not sure there are any ‘no-go’ zones in Sydney. It seems to have been a phrase invented by Southern.
cr
That is what I think! US faux (Fox?) media invented “no go” zones in Sweden, what I heard. We don’t have such.
What, are you guys looking for these things on Google maps?
I lived for a short time in Ft Lauderdale and knew that as a white man I could not go into neighborhoods west of the freeway without serious risk. I grew up near Boston and there were neighborhoods on the South Side that black men didn’t dare go.
No no-go zones in Australia or Sweden? I’m not buying it for a minute. They exist everywhere.
Yup, fake news: http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/02/21/rioting-erupts-in-immigrant-dominated-swedish-suburb.html ; and see my previous comment with links to that we don’t have them.
I have watched many of Lauren’s vids. I can assure you, she is neither a white supremacist nor a bigot.
She’s part of the Identitarian Movement. That’s a Far Right nationalist movement that also shades into the Neo Fascist scene, and that’s already a charitable interpretation.
They know that the Far Right have a reputation problem, and seek to make Fascism Great Again, by rebranding it. This is why only the facts on the ground matter, and what political scientists observe, not what Southern and their numerous apologists (who follow this rebranding strategy) say into a camera.
How would you characterize her views on immigration and nativism?
I’m sure the policeman is simply pointing out that there are places in Sydney that a scantily clad young woman should not go to because of the very real danger she may provoke a crime to be committed.
For an account of the Haredi no-go district in Jerusalem, see the Wikipedia entry on Mea Shearim. Posters warn women against immodest dress on any day of the week, and driving through (or using a cellphone) on Shabbat could be dangerous to your health. However, super-orthodox Jews are not able to create such neighborhoods in Sydney, or the environs of Paris, or even Brooklyn.
In Antwerp there is a fully Hassidic quarter, but you can walk there without being harassed in the least, something that cannot be said of several Muslim quarters, especially if you are a woman walking alone.
I wonder if what the cop is doing is legal: freedom of movement.
Contrast the treatment of Lauren Southern who was trying to do what is legal to do with the adulation of Erlin Ersson , who held up commercial aviation in Sweden at no risk to herself.
Southern is nothing but a troublemaker, and not in a good cause. I don’t see why she should be allowed to deliberately exacerbate tensions in someone else’s country. Southern is NOT campaigning on behalf of free speech, I doubt she gives a fig for the principle, she just uses it as a convenient tool to spread her prejudices and a shield to hide behind. I totally disagree that she has “a right … to stir up trouble”.
How much deliberate verbal provocation is someone allowed to engage in before the resulting fracas becomes their fault? I don’t think ‘free speech’ (however you choose to define it) is an absolute right, nor do I think it’s a panacea. It isn’t allowed on this website, for example, where anyone behaving like Southern would be quickly banned. If free speech was as vital and efficacious as it is claimed to be, surely the US with its talismanic First Amendment should be a much better place than other countries that don’t have it?
And what’s with calling the cop a coward? He’s doing his job. Does anyone want to claim
that he had no grounds for thinking Southern would cause a disturbance if she could? I am also very reluctant to judge anything on the basis of a video shot and edited by one side. Does anyone believe that if Southern had managed to walk through the area and failed to cause a kerfuffle, that she’d have reported it?
cr
Should the anti-KKK protests at Charlotesville have been banned because they provoked Nazis to violence?
First, this is not a government run web site. However lets assume the cop was in the U.S. Then it include a free speech aspect.
I always find this a curious argument. So ‘free speech’ can only be infringed by a government? I would have thought the principle was the same regardless of who was controlling the situation.
cr
The principles aren’t the same because one involves legal protections and the other does not. How is this hard to grasp?
Only in the USA.
Are you saying that, say, an Internet Service Provider who selectively censors certain articles *isn’t* infringing free speech?
cr
Oh, and I just tried Googling for “No go” zones in Sydney and it appears that this is a phrase invented by Lauren Southern, and echoed by a few right-wing sites. In other words, it’s complete BS.
The only older reference to ‘no-go’ zones in Sydney that I can find is a discussion on TripAdvisor, about which areas tourists should avoid late at night (consensus seems to be, there are a few, but no worse than any large city).
It’s unfortunate to see it echoed here as if it was a fact.
cr
(And I don’t like religion, but I just hate to see rabble-rousers like Southern given any credence whatever).
Well the police certainly know where it’s not safe to go. Maybe the guy in the video prefers some term other than no-go-zone… you think he’s some kind of figment of Southern’s imagination?
I think the video is biassed as hell.
And, based on Southern’s past actions, the cop had good cause to be suspicious of what she might do.
cr
I reacted to the blind echoing of a term that was misused to convey conspiracy theory on Sweden by Fox News and the US designated president. Southern is likely full of it.
There is a brief biography of Lauren Southern on Wikipedia. There is a link in the article to “White genocide conspiracy theory”. This article contains a list of 13 proponents, of which 4 are Canadian. Just sayin.
Honestly, what is a “no go” zone and does Australia have them?
I have to ask since I heard that some media in US labeled some of Sweden’s city blokc as “no go”, but we have no such designation! The official list has “especially exposed areas” where there is a wide spread unwillingness to cooperate with official authorities (e.g. police) [ https://www.svt.se/nyheter/inrikes/sveriges-utsatta-omraden ]. But that does not mean there is a problem to “go” there.
“city blokc” – city blocks.
I’m of two minds about this. It seems to me that our socieites only function because everyone also tries to not go out of their way to annoy everyone else. When everyone uses their alotted time to practice their violin after another, they can legally drive their neighbours insane. Why not meet up near the library and have a jam-session there? Or play samba outside the fence of the cemetary during a burial. Maybe the local heavy-drinking soccer fans and hooligan chapter can meet in front of the LGTB center, as is their legal right. In turn, the Gay Parade could take place deliberately in the Muslim-majority district. Everyone could attend a concert, but instead of listening, could put their fingers into their ears, visibly to the performers. What’s the outrage? It’s your right to stick your finger into your ears.
I think this case stands for something else. The narrative here is that Muslims have “taken over” some part of the town, and this take-over is protected by the police. In reality, 1) police are often instructed to de-escalate. 2) our societies work because we generally try to be not annoying 3) in a free society, a group can believe their spook and meet at a place. All of these things are perfectly innocent.
The other side is that Islam is (on average) intolerant, and with a sectarian ingroup mentality, which I deem incompatible with an open society, which isn’t equipped to deal with local majorities that impose their own rules. See the paradox of tolerance.
well put, Aneris. Southern is a nothing more than a provocateur of the worst sort. She has manufactured this stunt because she knows she can use our understanding of how our society is supposed to work to her advantage. The Muslims, the police -and all the rest of us- are playing her game.
“There’s no doubt she wanted to stir up trouble…The thing is, she has a right to do that;”
I have to disagree with that. Freedom of Speech is not Freedom to Disturb the Peace.
If a religious group gathered outside the PCC residence at midnight, shouting “Evolution is a sin”, or whatever, is that legal? No it is not, it is disturbing the peace.
As long as she has some means to express her views publicly, her freedom of speech is intact. The police do have the right to maintain peace, and to manage potentially disruptive public gatherings.