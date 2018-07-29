It’s always the Jews’ fault

I’m sick unto death of comments like this. This person, and I’ll withhold the expletives here, thinks it’s the Jews’ fault that they’re the victims of anti-Semitism around the world. Since when has it been okay to commit crimes or harass a group because of what some other members of that group are purported to do? It’s as if it’s okay to commit hate crimes against Muslims because of what ISIS does.
I’m sorry, but I can’t think of this person as anything but an anti-Semite, ready to say that because of Israel, Jews around the world deserve what befalls them.
I’m too weary to deal with this, so I’ll throw it to the readers. Right now I have ducks to feed: a genuinely pleasurable experience.
sub
Sub
He or she probably thinks the Holocaust was the fault of the jews too.
Israel is surrounded by terrorists. That’s where brutality and racism exists. Islamic teachings are the cause in my opinion.
Yes, it took a few days and it was well after the original articles when summaries of the last Gahza attacks on Israel came out. They revealed that Hamas itself claimed that 85 % of the dead Palestinians in the first border attacks were soldiers (various nationalities) and in the second even more.
I dunno how the Israeli army can be so careful not shooting civilians – and evidently they miss at times – but terrorism is what they have to deal with. Plus they are the only democracy in the area.
And then we get wild accusations that the state is racist and a colonial power … they have no apartheid/misogyny/slavery as near states, no colonies. Oy vey!
Of course there are problems. Why not complain about them instead?
Definitely in the wrong
On this side of the pond (the UK) though, they are trying to tear the Labour Party apart when they should be allies
When it’s anti-semitic to comment on the actions of the Israeli government,it’s gone too far…
I have trouble to treat lies, distortions and pushing of conspiracy theories (Mossad is behind everything) as simple “comments on the action of the Israeli givernment”. Maybe you would like to watch an interview Jeremy Corbyn gave to Iranian TV 2012: https://www.facebook.com/UKMediaWatch/videos/1853713494667640/UzpfSTEwMDAwMDIxMzU3MDQ3OToyMzE0Nzc4NDE4NTM5MjU1/ And there are so many other examples…
Yes, Malgorzata, the woman interviewing the Corbster in the piece is Lauren Booth, Tony Blair’s sister-in-law, and a convert to Shia Islam. I know little about the incident but wikipedia here, en.wikipedia.org/wiki/August_2012_Sinai_attack shows the swirling stories about who was responsible.
Corbyn, in blaming Israel, mirrors the claims of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Yet, the Israelis actually ambushed the attackers. And returned the corpses to Egypt.
UK left twitter is observing the ordure strike the ventilator on Corbyn’s cover for anti-Semitism. It feels like a climactic moment: I have been wrong before on the demise of JC. No doubt I will be wrong again.
This video is different in kind, however, to the videos I, and no doubt you, have seen showing Corbyn’s favouring the anti-Semites. This tape goes to the core of anti-Semitism and how it differs from straight-up prejudice or racism. It demonstrates the Corbster’s conspiracism about Jews: what the corollary of that is, only JC himself can know in his own mind.
Most likely this person is either a Palestinian or one of the far left who sees colonialism behind every rock. Maybe just a straight up bigot? By his standard we should be traveling around the country shooting white people for all those years of slavery. India should be beating up British people wherever they find them.
Being gay, and no longer a spring chicken, I remember in the 70s, 80s, 90s, and sometimes even now, the Bible’s constantly being used as proof text to denounce gays. We are all familiar with that.
Yet the Bible was even more explicit about condemnations against divorce….not just in the Bible, but in the New Testament Gospels.
So, even as a teenager I had figured out that there were other reasons for the condemnations of gays, the “real” reasons, but the Bible just gave it an easy pin to hang your hat.
This is how I see the condemnation of Jews/Israel vis a vis Gaza. Mainly, even if no issues existed there, the anti-Semitism would nestle, loudly or quietly, elsewhere. And find justification elsewhere.
I am fascinated with Gaza’s border with Egypt and why that is almost never mentioned despite its being heavily fortified.
Another thing the Bible condemns more often than being gay is cooking the meat of a kid (goat) in its mother’s milk. I kid you not. (Bad pun.)
It’s an indictment of the education system that the Bible is called the Book of Love.
People are always looking for a scapegoat. (Another groaner.) So many preach love, but they seem to need someone to hate to make themselves feel better by comparison.
Throughout history, Jews have been victimized in the most dreadful ways.
Why isn’t anyone calling for attacks on USians because of the way they treat refugees and asylum seekers (who both have multiple legal rights)? Or the way the parents of refugees, asylum seekers, and illegal immigrants are separated from their children? The children are put in conditions that are inhuman in a First World country (including multiple reports of sexual abuse). Some children have literally been stolen. It doesn’t matter that plenty of USians oppose that – no one cares when Jews oppose certain things the Israeli government does.
The git in the comment is being anti-Semitic, whether s/he realizes it or not.
I saw that comment and passed it over – stupid I thought. I now wish I hadn’t.
It hasn’t been posted; it’s posted here and you’re welcome to reply here.
I don’t know if this person claims to be s Christian or not but for for those Christians who think all Jews go to hell. I have some bad news for them. Jesus was born a Jew, lived as a Jew and died a Jew. It was the Apostle Paul who turned Jesus the Jew into a mythical dying and rising god
Probably the comment is anti Semitic. I concede there is wiggle room — that’s a common ploy — but it looks like a case of singling out the Jews doesn’t it.
My hunch is that a lot of this is based upon jealousy. Jews are some of the toughest and smartest people that I’ve known during my Gentile life. Don’t let these schmucks get you down. Keep on fighting back !
I might add that I’ve learned more from the Jewish people than any other culture . Thank you .