It’s always the Jews’ fault

I’m sick unto death of comments like this. This person, and I’ll withhold the expletives here, thinks it’s the Jews’ fault that they’re the victims of anti-Semitism around the world. Since when has it been okay to commit crimes or harass a group because of what some other members of that group are purported to do? It’s as if it’s okay to commit hate crimes against Muslims because of what ISIS does.

I’m sorry, but I can’t think of this person as anything but an anti-Semite, ready to say that because of Israel, Jews around the world deserve what befalls them.

I’m too weary to deal with this, so I’ll throw it to the readers. Right now I have ducks to feed: a genuinely pleasurable experience.