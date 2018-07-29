76 merganser chicks in the Big Parade

Why is this so popular? Three reasons, I think. The least of them is probably that this is an almost unprecedented number of ducklings tended by one hen. The other reasons are anthropomorphic: we see a huge number of cute baby ducks following mom in a neat line, and we emphathize with a mother who tends all those babies. A minor reason may be because the layperson has a scientific curiosity about how this can happen. But what do I know; I’m just an average Joe who does genetics.

At any rate, some excerpts from the NYT piece, with one explanation below:

Where she goes, they follow. All 76 of them. A female duck in Minnesota has about six dozen ducklings in her care, a remarkable image that an amateur wildlife photographer captured on a recent trip to Lake Bemidji, about 150 miles northwest of Duluth, Minn. “It was mind blowing,” the photographer, Brent Cizek, said in an interview. “I didn’t know that a duck could care for that many chicks.” It’s not unusual to see many ducklings gathered together. Some 20 or 30 have been reported with a single hen. But 70-plus?

Here’s Cizek’s tweet:

MAMA MERGANSER! I was able to track down the now famous Lake Bemidji Common Merganser that has an adopted brood of over 76 babies! I love the story that these photos tell. Full gallery: https://t.co/wg8xioJBIG#audubonsociety #minnesota #bemidji #duck pic.twitter.com/c0Jycct4HX — Brent Cizek (@brentcizekphoto) July 17, 2018

Another excerpt: