Teen Vogue pushes astrology as “wellness” and “spirituality”

I haven’t yet concluded that Control Leftism goes along with woo, but Teen Vogue, a girl’s fashion magazine that’s been turning into a nubile Huffington Post after replacing its editor with a former editor of Feministing, has shown a certain penchant for woo. For example, its “Wellness” section is actually a “wellness and spirituality” section, and is heavily into astrology (the latest two articles are below; click on screenshots to see).

Here’s a short excerpt from the first one:

Just last week we were contemplating exactly how the five planets currently in retrograde would screw up our lives. As if that wasn’t enough to deal with, we now have to prepare for a Blood Moon lunar eclipse on July 27, 2018 — the longest lunar eclipse of the century. Sounds intense, right? Things are going pretty terribly on earth right now, and the last thing we want is to feel like the heavenly bodies are working against us too. I won’t lie to you: getting through July’s eclipse season isn’t going to be a walk in the park, but it’s definitely possible to use it to our personal and collective advantage. Why should we care about an eclipse in the first place? In astrology, eclipses are important celestial messengers. They use their dramatic tactics to get our attention, force us out of our comfort zones, and to drive our growth — whether we like it or not. Eclipses come in pairs: a solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse. When we experience a solar eclipse, the moon literally comes between the earth and the sun, blocking its rays from reaching us. The effect on us, astrologically speaking, is a figurative one and always works in conjunction with a simultaneous new moon to gift us glorious new beginnings. The darkness becomes a blank slate for us to create on, and the sun stops shining on old, familiar territory. We’re urged to venture out forward into new terrain and create new futures. Eclipses are times of change and change can be uncomfortable. Pushing ourselves to and beyond the limits of our comfort are the only way that we can truly grow and learn what we’re capable of.

Now I’m not getting my knickers in a twist over astrology in this magazine, as it’s a staple of many American newspapers —though thankfully not the good ones—but you can see astrology as either a harmless form of entertainment, like the crossword puzzle, or you can see it as a guide to life—something to be taken seriously. Judging from how these sections are written, Teen Vogue takes the latter route.

What’s the harm in that? Only that it weakens the organs of rationality. It’s only a short step, after all, from believing that the positions of the stars and planets guide your life to believing that God guides your life. This is not to imply that astrology columns turn people into religionists. They just reinforce notions of the numinous—with astrology here conceived as “spirituality”—and give credence to the view that there are “other ways of knowing.” I’ll just leave this here and move on.