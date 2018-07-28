Caturday felid trifeca: Scotch-drinking cat, Mountain lion naps in woman’s home (and the lion’s response); kitten rescued from car engine

First, a tweet provided by Grania to kick off the weekend:

Cat out of the bag.. and into the weekend.

Have a good one folks pic.twitter.com/M0X76s6ZD0 — Jacob Stack (@JacobStackArt) July 27, 2018

This video shows how good manipulation of videos has gotten. Kitteh wants his Scotch! (Is that Jennifer Garner in the lilac pajamas?)

An article in Jezebel describes the invasion of a home in California by a mountain lion, who proceeded to nap on the sofa for six hours. The house owner’s story is below, and it’s full of woo. Why can’t they just enjoy the presence of a wild animal without invoking psychic states, telepathy, and native drumming? Oy!

Jezebel gives an alternative story from the viewpoint of the big cat itself. First, though, the woo:

Here’s another rescue of a kitten stuck in an engine on a Texas freeway. The kitty makes its appearance at 2:50. They can’t extricate the cat (but good for them for trying!), and they drive the car to the car dealership, where the cat is extracted with great difficulty at about 6:45. Kudos to the car owners, the firemen, and the auto repairman (who charged nothing) for saving this lovely gray kitten. I hope the kitty found a loving home, preferably with the car’s owners.

“My wife and I had just left our hotel in Dallas after a wedding on our way back to Seattle. We had just entered the freeway when we heard an excruciating howl coming from our engine. We pulled into the free median in shock only to realize there’s a kitten in our engine.”

