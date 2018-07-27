Jamie Blilie, the 14-year-old son of reader James Blilie, sent some pictures a while back, and this is the second installment (first here), which includes a video of lightning. Jamie is, I believe, our youngest contributor. The captions are indented.
More wildlife photos from my 14-year old son, Jamie (He uses a Canon Powershot SX530 HS superzoom camera
The Moon (hand held).
Mourning Dove (Zenaida macroura):
Sandhill Crane (Antigone canadensis):
Mallard drakes (da boys!) taking over our turtle float (Anas platyrhynchos):
A male Wood Duck on our pond (Aix sponsa):
An Osprey with someone’s Koi (Pandion haliaetus):
A Barn Swallow (Hirundo rustica):
And here’s a Youtube of some lightning he caught at 480 fps while sitting on our front porch on 25-May-2018:
On the subject of the moon, there’s a lunar eclipse tonight (though it’s not visible in the US).
Great work, Jamie! Thanks!
Some really nice photos. Got the fish in the claw as well.
These are wonderful! Love the sandhill crane!
Nice work Jamie!
Wonderful work Jamie, keep them coming! The osprey with the koi particularly caught my eye.