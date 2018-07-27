Readers’ wildlife photos

Jamie Blilie, the 14-year-old son of reader James Blilie, sent some pictures a while back, and this is the second installment (first here), which includes a video of lightning. Jamie is, I believe, our youngest contributor. The captions are indented.

More wildlife photos from my 14-year old son, Jamie (He uses a Canon Powershot SX530 HS superzoom camera

The Moon (hand held).

Mourning Dove (Zenaida macroura):

Sandhill Crane (Antigone canadensis):

 

Mallard drakes (da boys!) taking over our turtle float (Anas platyrhynchos):

A male Wood Duck on our pond (Aix sponsa):

An Osprey with someone’s Koi (Pandion haliaetus):

A Barn Swallow (Hirundo rustica):

And here’s a Youtube of some lightning he caught at 480 fps while sitting on our front porch on 25-May-2018:

 

6 Comments

  1. Coel
    Posted July 27, 2018 at 8:07 am | Permalink

    On the subject of the moon, there’s a lunar eclipse tonight (though it’s not visible in the US).

    Reply
  2. Terry Sheldon
    Posted July 27, 2018 at 8:12 am | Permalink

    Great work, Jamie! Thanks!

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted July 27, 2018 at 8:28 am | Permalink

    Some really nice photos. Got the fish in the claw as well.

    Reply
  4. Liz
    Posted July 27, 2018 at 8:43 am | Permalink

    These are wonderful! Love the sandhill crane!

    Reply
  5. Claudia Baker
    Posted July 27, 2018 at 9:19 am | Permalink

    Nice work Jamie!

    Reply
  6. Cate Plys
    Posted July 27, 2018 at 9:56 am | Permalink

    Wonderful work Jamie, keep them coming! The osprey with the koi particularly caught my eye.

    Reply

