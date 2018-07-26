Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, July 26, 2018, when I overslept by 1.5 hours. This is unheard of, but I haven’t been sleeping well lately and I guess my body was catching up. It’s National Bagelfest, and too bad for you if you live in every city in the world save the two where you can get real bagels (New York and Montreal).

Meanwhile, as the news reports (e.g., the Independent and the Jewish Telegraphic Agency), the Labour Party, increasing infested with anti-Semitism, has rejected the EUs definition of “antisemitism”, and for this Labour has been condemned by both the Prime Minister and British Jews, as evidenced below. If you’re Labour, make your voice known!

On this day in 1745, the first women’s cricket match was played near Guildford, England. In 1803, arguably the world’s first public railroad, the Surrey Iron Railway, opened in South London. On July 26, 1882, Wagner’s Parsifal premiered at Bayreuth. On this day in 1918, according to Wikipedia, “Emmy Noether‘s paper, which became known as Noether’s theorem was presented at Göttingen, Germany, from which conservation laws are deduced for symmetries of angular momentum, linear momentum, and energy”. And in 1945 this was a day for Labour, as the party won by a landslide the UK general election, tossing Churchill from power. And after he had done so much to win the war! On July 26, 1948, President Harry Truman signed an executive order desegregating the U.S. military. Exactly four years later, King Farouk of Egypt abdicated in favor of his son Fuad. On July 26, 1977, the National Assembly of Quebec decreed that French would henceforth be the official language of the provincial government. In 1990, George H. W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Finally, on this day two years ago, Hillary Clinton became the first female nominee by a major political party for President of the United States. The rest is sad history.

Finally, Hili is scheduled to be wormed today! She hates it, of course.

Lots of notables were born on July 26, including George Bernard Shaw (1856), Serge Koussevitzky (1874), Carl Jung (1875), George Grosz (1893), Aldous Huxley (1894), Gracie Allen (1895), photographer Elliott Erwitt (1928), Stanley Kubrick (1938), Bobby Hebb (1938; his song “Sunny” won the “Most Soulful Song Contest” on this site), Mick Jagger (1943; he’s 75 today), Dorothy Hamill (1956), Kevin Spacey (1959), Sandra Bullock (1964), Kate Beckinsale (1973), and New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern (1980).

Those who died on this day include Sam Houston (1863; at the Alamo), William Jennings Bryan (1925; in Dayton, Tennessee right after the conclusion of the Scopes “Monkey Trial”), cartoonist Winsor McCay (1934), Eva Perón (1952), and photographer Diane Arbus.

In honor of the artists who died today, here is some of their work:

George Grosz’s oddly titled painting “Daum marries her pedantic automaton George in May 1920, John Heartfield is very glad of it”:

Elliott Erwitt, Fidel Castro, Havana, 1964:

Winsor McCary (try to find his “Little Nemo” series in book form):

Diane Arbus, “Boy with a straw hat waiting to march in a pro-war parade, N.Y.C., 1967.”

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili doesn’t like the direction the world is taking, and uses a verb form to express it. Malgorzata explains:

Hili is using the verb “wash” in Polish in the form used in the meaning of Pontius Pilate’s washing his hands. If she just wanted to announce that she was trying to keep her paws clean she would use the form “myję”. I have no idea how to put it into English to get the same meaning.

Hili: I wash my paws. A: I think I understand.

In Polish:

Hili: Umywam łapki.

Ja: Chyba cię rozumiem.

Two tweets from Heather Hastie:

A majestic Bengal in a majestic setting (not photoshopped):

And a nice human helps a thirsty cat:

Well Done Human 👍🏼…especially when it is very hot !! 🐶🐱🐦♥️ pic.twitter.com/l4KF2dEZkt — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) July 24, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. The first one shows Trump’s continuing ignorance:

🚨TRUMP STILL HASN'T FIGURED OUT THAT STEALTH PLANES AREN'T LITERALLY INVISIBLE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/G2nJpRIUBj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2018

Pareidolia in smoke:

Which one do you see? pic.twitter.com/RJlnQtQL6V — Faces in Things (@FacesPics) July 8, 2018

Look at this adult chameleon!

Can I tell you the Good News about the Divine Wallaby?

In Australia, we don’t lock our doors because we’re scared of armed intruders.

We lock our doors to keep the fucking roos out pic.twitter.com/JbUw0W0LvR — Despicable Bree (@loser_bree) July 23, 2018

Baby leopards:

مهدکودک پلنگ ها: بانمک تر از این توله پلنگها داریم تو دنیا؟

خراسان ایران

.

Persian leopard nursery: captivating captures of leopard cubs in NE Iran pic.twitter.com/Eibvvv9jWZ — Mohammad Farhadinia (@MSFarhadinia) July 24, 2018

. . . and a lovely robberfly.

Hornet Robberfly was the star of the show on Thursley Common this afternoon @SoldierfliesRS, alongside Mottled Bee-fly and numerous Heath Tiger Beetles. Thanks to @AlexJB497 for the local gen and @iPterodroma for driving pic.twitter.com/rNKlMyqpU8 — Phil Saunders 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 🌈 (@beardybirder) July 19, 2018

From Grania; read the comment at issue:

Omg, when people say "Don't read the comments", they are damn wrong. pic.twitter.com/gE1sA1LZT3 — Lehane-MrGay Ireland (@LeHandyman) July 24, 2018

Why do people still pay any attention to Gwyneth Paltrow?

In September, Goop, sigh, is hiring a full-time fact-checker. Gwyneth Paltrow chooses to see it as “necessary growing pain.” https://t.co/ysPyBK0M8Z pic.twitter.com/MCAzIDQDD3 — NYT Magazine (@NYTmag) July 25, 2018

Kitten discovers a cherry: