The Conversation’s dumb article on why New Atheism is just as violent as religion

I don’t know what’s happened to The Conversation site, but one would almost think it was funded by Templeton. Here we have a new article by Nick Megoran and Russell Foster arguing that the arguments of the New Atheists are just as violent as religion. Click on the screenshot to see it, but note the title: THE ARGUMENTS of the New Atheists are just as violent as religion. That is, the New Atheists themselves aren’t as violent as, say, Islamist terrorists, but their arguments are. That is a false equivalence.
The two authors simply analyzed the prose of some New Atheists and found “calls for violence” in it, which include approbation for the U.S./UK attacks on Afghanistan and, in the case of Hitchens, for the invasion of Iraq (a misstep on Hitchens’s part, I think). But the “calls for violence” by the three New Atheists are not at all the same as both the calls for violence in scripture and the daily calls for violence in mosques and in the Middle Eastern public media. Don’t forget that in Palestinian schools, children (even very young ones) are taught to hate and kill Israelis. Is there an equivalent to that in the writings of the New Atheists?
Naturally, Megoran and Foster repeatedly find “violence” in New Atheist writings, even if they have to take words out of context (they also mention the old canard that the USSR committed violence in the name of atheism):
Our study (jointly conducted by a Christian, an agnostic and an atheist) involved analysing the writing of Dawkins, Harris and Hitchens – the so-called “New Atheists”. We sought to establish their positions on US and UK foreign policy since the September 2001 attacks. We critically examined their bestselling books, along with their op-eds, social media posts and videos, to ascertain their positions – not on science or morality – but on politics, especially foreign policy.
They each argue that religion inherently incites violence, whereas atheism is more peaceful. Dawkins in particular asks: “Who would advocate killing in the name of a non-God?”
BUT. . .here’s the atheist “violence”:
All three of these New Atheists were sympathetic to the attack on Afghanistan in 2001. Hitchens also vociferously supported the 2003 Iraq invasion, while Harris saw Western engagement with Islam and the Muslim world as part of a war that the West must win, or else face “bondage”. In his 2004 book, The End of Faith, Harris says (p.131):
While it would be comforting to believe that our dialogue with the Muslim world has, as one of its possible outcomes, a future of mutual tolerance, nothing guarantees this result – least of all tenets of Islam. Given the constraints of Muslim orthodoxy, given the penalties within Islam for radical (and reasonable) adaption to modernity, I think it is clear that Islam must find some way to revise itself, peacefully or otherwise. What this will mean is not all obvious. What is obvious, however, is that the West must win the argument or win the war. All else will be bondage.
And in specific reference to the Afghan war, Harris adds (p.53):
There is in fact no talking to some people. If they cannot be captured, and they often cannot, otherwise tolerant people may be justified killing them in self defence. This is what the United States attempted in Afghanistan, and it is what we and other Western powers are bound to attempt, at an even greater cost to ourselves and to innocents abroad, elsewhere in the Muslim world. We will continue to spill blood in what is, at bottom, a war of ideas.
We argue that the three supported this war because they read global politics through the lens of their atheism. They appear to see the West as locked in an existential war with religion, particularly Islam. There are four striking aspects of this atheist vision of global geopolitics.
Supporting a war conducted by others, however, is not the same as what ISIS does, stoning gays or tossing them off roofs, and beating women for wearing insufficient covering on the streets. Harris, Hitchens, and Dawkins do not promulgate hatred of Muslims the way the media of the Middle East does, portray Jews in vile stereotypes and calling for the destruction of Israel. Nor do the New Atheists call for jihad and for the murder of apostates and unbelievers. In fact, I haven’t seen any of these men call for murder at all, except to go to war in response to religiously-inspired violence. What they are saying is that if others attack us in the name of faith, we are justified in fighting back and engaging in a war of words against the tenets of violence-promoting faith.
The authors also make the mistake of saying that all religion is violent, and that’s just dumb. They characterize New Atheists as saying that “religion is the most prolific source of violence”, and that may well be the case. Dawkins adds that “Islam is one of the great evils of the world”, and that is arguably true. And when Harris says “We are at war with Islam,” he means a war of ideas, not a call for us to annihilate all Muslims. Note that, in contrast, it is Muslim dogma that apostates and nonbelievers should be annihilated. Reader Michael, who sent me this link, also called my attention to the Hamas Covenant, which calls for militant jihad against Israel.
Finally, Foster and Megoran make the familiar distortions of Sam Harris’s Gedankenexperiment arguments, and take them as equivalent to the violence committed by Muslims at the behest of their faith:
Harris extends his argument by suggesting that the racial profiling of Muslims and judicial torture of terrorists may be ethical in what he calls “our war on terror”. At its extreme, he contends that “Muslims pose a special problem for nuclear deterrence” because theologically they don’t fear death. He reasons they are immune to the usual logic of Mutually Assured Destruction. Therefore, if an Islamist government acquired nuclear weapons, then “a nuclear first strike of our own” may be “the only course of action available to us”. The irony in this argument, which began with the declaration that religion is uniquely violent, is apparently missed by Harris, who has since qualified his position on torture as this:
My argument for the limited use of coercive interrogation (‘torture’ by another name) is essentially this: If you think it is ever justifiable to drop bombs in an attempt to kill a man like Osama bin Laden (and thereby risk killing and maiming innocent men, women, and children), you should think it may sometimes be justifiable to water-board a man like Osama bin Laden (and risk abusing someone who just happens to look like him).
Harris hasn’t called for torture, but simply discussed scenarios in which torture might be acceptable.
At the end of this execrable piece, Foster and Megoran equate the use of violence with advocating violence. And yes, violence may be the proper response if you’re attacked by people, but fighting against ISIS is not the equivalent of doing what ISIS does. The authors’ call for “nuance” is a call that invariably means “let’s go easy on religion”:
Our research demonstrates the paradox that although New Atheists claim that their ideology is more enlightened and peaceful than religion, they often end up advocating violence. This is because they exhibit a simplistic view of the world as being divided between two civilisations – secular and religious – which cannot coexist. In this, ironically, they arguably mirror the hardline religious leaders whom they so vociferously denounce.
Fifteen years after the invasion of Iraq and the chaos it unleashed, it is clear that there needs to be a more nuanced understanding of Middle Eastern societies and politics. Those nuances are as unlikely to be found in the analysis of fundamentalist atheists as they are in their religious antagonists.
I’ve been to many atheist meetings now, and I’ve never heard—not even once—a call for violence against religionists. In contrast, in the mosques and madrasses of the world you’ll hear that every day.
Religious problem is the very dangerous problem in every country, people must have to understand, there is no god/ or if the god in the earth then God can be only one, either Christian, Muslim or Hindu, Buddhist believers.
It is genuinely irresponsible for anyone to make that argument and, of course, anyone making such an argument to explain a Christian’s support of the war would be justifiably pilloried.
I agree completely and thought the same as I read it in the OP.
These authors are full of it in about 6 different ways.
It’s not through the lenses of their atheism; it’s through the lenses of modernism and Enlightenment values that Dawkins, Hitchens, and Harris read global politics.
The necessity of violence under certain circumstances is built into some religions. It is not built into atheism because, as been pointed out countless times, atheism is the belief that there is insufficient evidence to give credence to the existence of gods and nothing more. There is no cause and effect between atheism and the call for violence. I am not even sure there is even a correlation. The fact that some atheists may call for violence when it is not warranted says nothing about the nature of atheism since atheism and violent tendencies are independent of each other. I don’t think it would be hard to find many atheists who opposed this country’s adventures in the Middle East.
Also, the authors are wrong in saying that the secular and the religious cannot co-exist. The secular and religious have co-existed in the United States since its founding, albeit uneasily at times. What atheists are saying is that religion is a myth and that its adherents have attempted to demonize (pun intended) atheists and the secular and this should stop. Moreover, the religious should not attempt to impose their values on others. But, for me at least, I don’t care if the religious must wallow in their delusions to get through the day. Just don’t drag me into the mud.
That article reeks of the stench of self-loathing oikophobia so common among the Left: the belief that the West is irredeemably imperialist & colonialist, and that in every international conflict in history, the West has played the role of evil white oppressor to the saintly, mild-mannered brown folk.
But their real gripe is that the ‘New’ atheists direct criticism against islam — note the article only mentions such — and moslems are one of the regressive left’s pet protected species.
Yes, that is something I still have difficulty with.
How can ‘progressives’ smooch with the most patriarchal, misogynistic, expansionist, homophobic, reactionary, belligerent, genocidal and supremacist ideology there is?
Not wanting to nit-pick here…But the cartoon’s third panel might make a better point substituting the beverage with a copy of Faith vs Fact.
Kinda disagree. I like the beverage. It’s who we are.
No – God forbid. You’d then need to put a Qur’an in frame 1 & a Bibble Babble in frame 2. A beer down the pub with sceptics is the umbrella under which atheism & humanism is promulgated in the UK & long may that be so!
SKEPTICS IN THE PUB
Ok, I agree in principle. I personally don’t drink anymore or anyless now than I did back in my pre-wife&kids life. It’s just the babble thumper stigma of “worthless drunks” so prevalent out here in flyover central.BTW, do you know how to keep a Baptist fishing partner from drinking all of your beer? Make sure to have at least one more member of his flock along.
Much as I’m a fan of FvF, we don’ need no stinkin’ holy texts.
There’s a lot to dislike in this article but I find its ending most objectionable:
“Fifteen years after the invasion of Iraq and the chaos it unleashed, it is clear that there needs to be a more nuanced understanding of Middle Eastern societies and politics. Those nuances are as unlikely to be found in the analysis of fundamentalist atheists as they are in their religious antagonists.”
What exactly are “fundamentalist atheists” and what nuances are we missing? I guess we can seek some solace in that our “religious antagonists” are missing them also. My guess is the nuances they are talking about are to be found in the authors’ anti-colonialism trope. In their view, neither side has the right to comment on Muslim religion and society. Instead, both Muslims and non-Muslims should be calling out the destructive aspects of both.
I would say these authors need to find something to do. They see proof of something where it does not even exist. Who went to war in Iraq? A Christian and his followers.
The war in Afghanistan was originally a hunt for the people who attacked us. Did not matter what religion they were. Our error was in staying, not in going. The fact that one atheist, Harris made some statements about terrorists and torture that most all others do not agree with means very little and it does not necessarily mean a call to violence by Harris. I am also guessing that most atheists were against the war in Iraq and the fact that Hitch and a few others were for it does not call for violent actions coming from atheists.
Lest anybody forget, picking Iraq as the country to wage war against for the cause of a larger war against Islam is idiotic. Saddam’s government was a secular one. If they had picked almost any other country in the Middle East, the argument this paper makes would at least have slightly more credence, even though it would still be bullshit. But, since Saddam’s government was secular and brutal, and since it was a mostly Muslim country, I guess we can now both blame the Iraq War on atheists trying to wage war against Islam and we can blame Saddam’s atrocities on atheism/secularism!
Also, among it’s many other problems, this paper intentionally does what so many of Harris’/New Atheists’ opponents have done before and will continue to do in the future: take Sam Harris’ exploration of moral/ethical questions out of context to portray him as endorsing the objectionable choice. Sam Harris likes to explore difficult questions of morality, using real-world examples. In today’s world, it’s dangerous to do any such explorations in public because enemies — be they in media or bloggers or social media mobs — will see them and remove all context to use it as a weapon against you. We rarely see these interesting and important conversations anymore because people are too afraid to have them. I’m glad Sam Harris still has the courage to discuss anything he wants.
I doubt whether Mr Saddam’s regime was really secular, at least he payed lip-service to the Faith, if not more.
That being said, I fully agree for the rest.
The invasion of Iraq was totally unwarranted. (not just with hindsight, I did think it was a bad idea at the time). Contrary to Afghanistan’s Taliban, the Baath regime in Iraq did not sympathise with Al Qaeda, on the contrary.
Christopher Hitchens, in his autobiography “Hitch 22”, publicly expressed approval of the violent actions of his father, an officer in the Royal Navy, who took part in World War II. Moreover Hitchens, Harris, and Dawkins have all gone so far, in their war-mongering writings, to use the term “war” in connection with the protest activities of religious campaigners like Osama Bin Laden. Others have gone even further. For example, the designers of the World Trade Towers (who may have been atheists) deliberately placed them in the way of those airplanes piloted by peaceful religious activists.
Everyone worships something. Atheists worship spaghetti. You always see spaghetti in violent gangster movies.
Popular support for the Western action in Afghanistan after 9/11 was about 66% in the UK (according to polls).
It’s rather silly to claim that there’s anything significant about a “New Atheist” also being in support of something that was a majority opinion.
And any mention of Dan Dennett? Let me guess, they omitted him because he doesn’t fit the picture they want to draw?
This article appears to be a straightforward hit piece on atheism. The authors display many of the cliché and incorrect characterizations of atheism and atheists that religious believers having been telling each other for hundereds, perhaps thousands of years so that they can comfortably other them while maintaining their own sanctity. Also fairly typical, they seem to be either ignorant of history or editing it to suit their purposes. Hard to say if these two authors are lying for religion or are actually as ignorant as they portray themselves in the article.
For one example, from near the beginning of the article . . .
WTF? The Jacobins were a mix of many groups many of which, including Robespierre himself, were opposed to both The Church (as in the RCC) and atheism. Heck, they started their own religious cult and the one group of atheists among the revolutionaries, Hébertist party, were sent to the guillotine in part because ole Robespierre strongly disapprove of their atheism. They were opposed to the RCC not because they were atheists and wanted to promote atheism but because the RCC was a political and social rival.
When you see this at the beginning of the article it doesn’t put you in a receptive mood for what follows. But of course the authors are aiming at folks who don’t need to be convinced that atheism is bad.
What I’m wondering, what could have motivated Nick Megoran and Russell Foster write this filthy pamphlet at all? It is not as if they are supported by Templeton, aren’t they?
I’m a atheist and I approve of the D Day invasion. I guess that counts too ….
The USSR didn’t commit violence because of its atheism, but because of its Marxism — or, more specifically, because of its particular Soviet perversion of Marxism. Even though it was a perversion of his doctrine, Marx himself bears the brunt of the blame. He preached (and I use the term advisedly) the historical inevitability of the proletarian class’s victory over the bourgeoisie. Having history on one’s side (like having God on one’s side) imbues one with a religious zeal that will countenance nearly any atrocity.
Aside from this, Marxism is essentially utopian — from each according to his ability, to each according to his need — and, of course, wrong.