Portlandia: Charitable food cart forced to close because proprietors try to stay neutral in immigration fracas

According to station KGW8 in Portland, Oregon (the home of Authoritarian Leftism), a food cart whose profits were going to a charity for the homeless was forced to close by Occupy ICE PDX protestors, who repeatedly harassed the food cart’s owners. Read the article by clicking on the screenshot below.
An excerpt:
The owners of a Portland food cart located near the Occupy ICE PDX camp announced they are closing the business due threats and verbal attacks by protesters.
Julie and Scott Hakes, owners of The Happy Camper Food and Coffee Bar, say they no longer feel safe in the neighborhood after their daughter, who works at the cart, was repeatedly threatened.
The Occupy ICE PDX demonstration began a month ago at the Southwest Portland U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility.
“It started with one day that really started this all off where one of the main antagonizer over there was obviously bored, and my daughter was talking with a customer and laughing and joking,” said Scott Hakes. “The antagonizer screams out, gets on the blow horn and starts screaming that out that my daughter is laughing at them, trying to make a mockery of them, everything that they believe in, and boom. Away it went. We were on the number one hit list from that point on.”
Scott Hakes said some of the protesters told his daughter they would hurt her. He said the threats got worse after his daughter sold food to a DHS [Department of Homeland Security] officer.
“They’re constantly cussing at her and screaming at her. You know she’d finally had enough. She finally called me up on the phone, crying,” Scott Hakes said.
“They already know what she drives. They see her walking around, and they run after her. You know, they videotape her, and they’re telling her they know where she’s at. And there’s no reason for it. She hasn’t done anything,” said Julie Hakes.
The cart, located at 0651 SW Bancroft St., is owned by the nonprofit homeless outreach organization, Operation Off The Grid, according to its Facebook page, and helps pay for food, clothing and hygiene products for the homeless.
“Unfortunately, over the last month, we have been threatened and verbally attacked for not backing the immigration agenda at the DHS location and wanting to stay neutral and serve all who are hungry,” said a post on the cart’s Facebook page. “We tried repeatedly to try to work out peaceful solutions with the organizations and individuals protesting, but it all came back to being told almost daily to either support the anti-DHS agenda or suffer the consequences.”
In other words, the protestors are saying “Join us or we’ll harass the hell out of you.” And they succeeded—succeeded in closing down a food cart that helped the homeless. This is what the extreme Left has come to in America.
What’s more, the Portland police refused to intervene after Police Commissioner and Mayor Ted Wheeler was asked.
Keep it up, Control-Left, and we’ll have Trump for another six years.
h/t: BJ
Hopefully, things are a lot worse out there in crazy left land. If they really wanted to do some good work they could go down closer to the boarder. Today is the deadline for reuniting the kids and parents and it is not even going to be close.
Hazmat teams have been called in to clean up Occupy ICE camps when they were abandoned, and at least one such camp put up a border fence!
You might not have to wait for 2020 to see the consequences of the Democrats going full Occasio-Cortez.
I bet the Republicans and Trumpers are deathly afraid of Ocasio-Cortez. She’s a good speaker, easy on the eyes, young, and energetic. She’s a sign of what’s coming.
As one who leans republican I can only say I hope she is the face of the party — anti Israel, economically ignorant, and control left. If she scares the GOP, they will ignore her. Want a bet on whether they do?
I didn’t say she was the face of the party as that implies leadership which is something she’ll have to grow into. Perhaps in 10 years but who knows. She is representative of a new generation of Dems running for office.
” going full Occasio-Cortez ”
I’m not familiar with her, beyond her being from the Bronx and a Latina. Is she Ctrl-Left ?
She’s a self-described “Social Democrat.” She’s been critical of ICE, but she’s got nothing to do with this crap.
Not that that will keep her from being tarred with it.
Actually, she describes herself as a democratic socialist, and belongs to the party (which has moved to the left since the days of Michael Harrington). But, given her public statements, she actually is, like Bernie Sanders, a social democrat. The difference is that the former are post-capitalist, while social democrats favour a mixed economy with strong controls on capital.
This is untrue. She describes herself as a democratic socialist, not a social democrat, which is a different kettle of fish altogether, and looks forward to the end of capitalism.
Your sentence can be parsed at least two ways. Are you saying that she’s “looking forward to the end of capitalism”? If so, where’s your evidence?
This has been, for a long time, one thing driving people to the Right. The Left has a nasty habit of resorting to violence. The Occupy movement may not have been violent at its start (it started with trespassing and vandalism, but we’ve accepted that as part of protesting in our culture), but when it spread to the West coast it certainly was–I know several major companies that advised their staff to work from home because the riots made the areas around the office buildings too unsafe to work in.
In contrast, the Tea Party Movement, for all its flaws, didn’t resort to assault as a standard tactic. Even in Trump’s campaign it was an exception, not the rule. What the Left doesn’t seem to realize is that this cost them their credibility. They try to paint themselves as the party of culture and civility and poise, but the Right views them as the party of gangs and thugs and vandals.
Trump was the Right saying “You’ve said we’re with you or against civility and civilization; I guess we’re against those things, then.” The more the Left takes an all-or-nothing, hard-line approach where the most radical group sets the standards, the more people will feel that way.
You have a citation for that quote from Trump?
I misread your quote as being directly from Trump; upon re-reading it, I see you’re saying something else. Apologies.
No worries. 🙂
It’s not a quote. It’s a summary of the general tone of the Right during the campaign and since the election.
You may want to reread what James wrote.
I get
Access Denied
You don’t have permission to access “http://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/food-cart-closing-due-to-threats-from-occupy-ice-pdx-protesters-owners-say/283-576480995” on this server.
Reference #18.126cd417.1532633383.3e3e57c
when clicking on the screenshot.
Perhaps you have been black-listed by the Ctrl-Left.
I’m in France, where I consistently get this message, whereas upon using a US-based VPN, it loads without a problem, so it is a stupid region-lock thingy.
You & I [in the UK] are blocked from KGW8, NY Daily News, Chicago Tribune & many other US news sites because a number of American sites have failed to comply with the EU’s GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] despite having had two years to get their act together.
This has lost the larger American news providers European subscriptions & European ad revenue so the situation may change, though I doubt KGW8 & the like will bother since Europe is a rather virtual notion for many US news orgs.
As an example, this is how NPR are mishandling GDPR:
The classic Conservative argument is that the tenets of the Left lead ineluctably to authoritarian behavior and social organization: thus, for example, the rule of Erich Honecker’s Socialist Unity Party in East Germany was neither a historical accident nor a “deformation” of Socialism, but exactly the logical outcome of its premises. Our contemporary pop-Left, exemplified so nicely by the Occupy ICE campers in Portland, is doing all it can to confirm this conservative argument.
At the same time, the Republican Party is doing its best to confirm the Left’s argument that the basic tenets of Conservatism lead ineluctably to Donald Trump and the like. On the evidence, it seems more and more that each sides’ analysis of the other is exactly correct.
That’s not an “argument”; it’s a naked assertion. If you’ve got an actual argument that Honecker’s East German party was somehow the “logical outcome” of socialism, I’d be interested to hear it.
What, specifically, are the tenets of the left that lead ineluctably to authoritarianism? Was the Third Reich not authoritarian?
The thing that leads to authoritarianism is human nature.
If you make levers of government and regulation, the wrong people will be lining up to pull them.
Curiously, religious and corporate power don’t seem to cause this concern.
I believe he is referring to Hayek’s “Road to Serfdom” well worth a read regardless of one’s political leanings.
Absolutely right.
Perpetual motion machines sort of seem like they should work, their hidden flaw is often friction.
Utopian societies also usually look good on paper, but their hidden flaw seems to be basic human nature.
That would explain why so many voters are shifting their registrations to “independent” or “Libertarian”! Here in Arizona the combined Libertarian and independent voters outnumber the combined Republicans and Democrats, and I expect this trend to continue.
The GOP doomed itself by its shabby treatment of Ron Paul, and Trump is completing the process. The Dems are losing all respectability by their downright hysterical anti-Trump antics, and their support of the Occupy, Antifa and BLM goons. The public is rapidly losing faith in both of them, and looking for alternatives. It’s high time for a workable third party, and the Libertarians are best organized to become that — if they’ll only learn how to advertize themselves better.
You seem to be exaggerating on both ends. I don’t see the independents going anywhere. Their showing in the last national election was pretty pathetic and I don’t see that changing much in the next one.
As for the “Dems hysterical anti-Trump antics”, I guess I missed that broadcast. Sure, there are a few people on the fringe just as there always are. Please name some significant anti-Trump antics. Plenty of anti-Trump rhetoric of course but why wouldn’t there be?
Tell me you Arizonans aren’t gonna send a ghoulish RWNJ like Kelli Ward (or, worse, Joe Arpaio!) to the US senate. Last I heard, Kyrsten Sinema looked like a pretty good bet to flip Flake’s seat blue.
A workable third party shouldn’t be hopelessly naive and mistakenly assume people are smart enough or ethical enough to do the right thing under no regulation.
Extremists have no sense of humor. It’s part of having no sense of proportion.
I find it so frustrating to be a leftie and see this kind of thing happening more and more. I might be moved to violence (a slap across the chops) if confronted by one of these idiots. (Kidding.) I don’t know how we can stop this from happening. Perhaps Left politicians need to speak out more against it but I fear that wouldn’t do much good and would supply the Right with video clips that would undoubtedly show up on Fox News.
It wouldn’t do any good, because the left politicians are obviously not “woke”.
+1
Regarding your last couple of sentences, when you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t perhaps the most reasonable course is to do what seems ethically correct. In other words, perhaps Left politicians should go ahead and criticize stuff like this regardless if Fox News will use it against them. Seems to me Fox will use anything they say in some way even if they have outright lie. And perhaps the people that could really make a difference at the polls, those not already on either extreme, will be favorable towards a bit of decency.
For that matter, CNN or MSCNBC will probably attack them for “backsliding”. Anybody who’s not an extremist will be set upon by the extremists, probably from both sides.
That’s nonsense. Neither CNN or MSNBC are in favor of Ctrl-Left tactics like this. Where’s your proof of that? I do wish they would cover this kind of incident more instead of spending an interminable amount of time covering the latest Stormy Daniels details. However, if they covered it, I am pretty sure they would show it in a negative light. Any reasonable person, left or right, would be in favor of the food cart owners and against the threats made to their daughter.
Fox News is going to be against you anyway. That’s a constant and therefore falls out of the equation here.
The question is, do you tolerate this sort of behavior in your name? You identify as a Leftist. These folks are committing violence in the name of YOUR cause. Are you okay with them doing that?
I’m not saying that the rank-and-file who say nothing are supporting these people. And there are obviously multiple ways to advocate for what you believe without fighting this specific battle. But you appear to feel it necessary to take some stand, so that’s the question you need to answer. And to be clear, sometimes the answer is a resounding “YES!!” Sometimes violence IS the right answer. But you need to decide if this is one of those times.
You are probably not really left anymore. I seem to have moved from center/left to right wing to almost Hitler in just a few years, and I have not changed my views much at all. More left, if anything.
If you are Ctl-Left and convinced of your own grasp of right ideas and right thinking then “Nothing is true, everything is permitted”.
Bonus points for spotting the Assassin’s Creed quotation. You can go for a long wander through Google as people offer explanations of what this means… but I guess that this is just a posh way of saying the ends justify the means without hearing the warnings from history.
Whee! When word of this gets around among the local poor and homeless, you’ll see them coming out of the woodwork to attack the Fat Antis with everything handy. It couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch.
Responding to Ken Kucek, the Conservative case (Hayek and many others) is as follows. Socialization of the means of production and distribution necessarily entails concentration of power in the hands of those who will oversee production and distribution on behalf of “society”. [Or “The People” or the force of History, revealed by the science of dialectical materialism.] The controllers (being human) will not escape the temptation to control everything they can, including your freedoms.
I used to dismiss this argument myself. But three lessons of the 20th and 21st century have forced me to at least take it seriously. (1) Every political formation of the Left which actually carried out socialization of ALL the means of production—meaning the Leninists—ALL imposed police states. (2) Those parties of the Left which retain democratic principles are precisely the ones [the social-democratic and Labour parties of western Europe] which publicly gave up the project of socializing all the means of prod and dist., and publicly support mixed economies.
The correlation in both directions, evident in (1) and (2), certainly suggests something basic. Even this might be passed over, but then we have a more recent datum. [(3) The repeated, seemingly inevitable behavior patterns of what we call the ctrl or regressive Left in these posts. Hmmm.
Thanks for the response. My withers remain unwrung.
I have an automatic response to people who say “You’re either with us or against us”, and it’s “Against you!”
Stop trying to drag the rest of the world into your squabble.
If Jesus was really to return and start preaching enlightenment and charity as he originally did*, he’d promptly get lynched by both sides (and that would include the Xtian fundies).
“But I’m Jesus of Nazareth!”
“Fake Jesus! Blasphemer! String him up!”
cr
*Okay, as He is popularly supposed to have done, I know the Bible is a bit erratic about what ‘he’ actually ‘did’.