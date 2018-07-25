Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Hump Day: July 25, 2018, and National Hot Fudge Sundae Day. The best version in Chicago, which sadly I’ll not have today, is at Margie’s Candies, a real old-fashioned ice cream parlor downtown. It’s been in business since 1921. It’s also Guanacaste Day in Costa Rica, the province where I got the botfly in my head. The day celebrates the annexation of the province from Nicaragua.
On this day in 1788, Mozart finished his Symphony No. 40 in G minor (“K550”). Exactly 9 years later, Admiral Nelson lost many men (and his right arm) during a failed attempt to conquer Tenerife in Spain. On July 25, 1866, the U.S. Congress created the rank of “General of the Army” (i.e. Boss Hog General), and Lieutenant Ulysses S. Grant became the first to be promoted to the rank. On this day in 1898, the U.S. seized Puerto Rico from Spain.
On July 25, 1909, Louis Blériot became the first person to cross the English Channel in an airplane. It took him 37 minutes to fly from Calais to Dover. In 1934, the Nazis assassinated Engelbert Dollfuss, Chancellor of Austria, in a failed attempt to take over the country. Austria’s independence lasted four more years until Germany annexed it. On this day in 1956, off Nantucket Island, the Italian ocean liner Andrea Doria collided with the Swedish liner MS Stockholm, and sank the next day, killing 51. It was big news at the time; here’s a news video of the sinking:
If you’re of a certain age, you’ll remember that Bob Dylan “went electric” at the Newport Folk Festival; it was on July 25, 1965. Roundly booed by purist fans, Dylan showed up his detractors later. Here’s his rendition of “Maggie’s Farm” on that occasion; you can hear loud booing at the end.
On this day in 1976, Viking 1 took the famous photo “Face on Mars”. Here it is, an optical illusion that depends completely on angle and lighting:
On July 25, 1978, the first human created by in vitro fertilization, Louise Joy Brown, was born. Finally, on this day eight years ago, WikiLeaks released classified documents about the U.S. war in Afghanistan, the Pentagon Papers of our day.
Notables born on this day include Thomas Eakins (1844), Maxfield Parrish (1870), Jim Corbett (1875), Walter Brennan (1894), Rosalind Franklin (1920), mountaineer Lionel Terray (1921), Steve Goodman (1984, age 36), and Walter Payton (1954). Deaths were thin on the ground on this day; they include Ben Hogan (1997) and Randy Pausch (2008).
Here’s Eakins’s great painting “The Agnew Clinic” (1898), showing a partial mastectomy:
And here’s a magazine cover by Maxfield Parrish published on January 31, 1924. Title: “A Good Mixer”). Do note the black kitty.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has been thinking about quantum mechanics:
Tweets from Matthew. The first refers to yesterday’s tweet, which I put below the first one:
Matthew says that water voles have been hit hard by predation by mink escaping from mink farms:
Here we have Goliath again, the giant tadpole, with a link to a blog post:
An important scientific result. Had they played Sixties rock, I bet the lady beetles would have nommed all the aphids!
Shhhh! Owl sleeping!
Be sure to watch the GIF here:
I haven’t yet read this paper, but Matthew thinks it’s important.
At first I didn’t see the illusion, but a second glance will show you:
And a spiffy bridge in Vietnam.
For some reason I find this hilarious. Now we are six.
Tweets from Grania: “That’ll do mule; that’ll do.”
“OMG!” is the only proper response to this video:
In case you hadn’t heard, Trevor Noah became Witch of the Week with the resurfacing of some dubious humor he purveyed. What will the Control Left do now? Will they have no heroes left, at long last?
Hili knows who is cheating and sources know, if you cheat you will also lie.
“This is based on a very figurative interpretation of Einstein’s quote. In the original German, what he said was:
A more proper translation is
Note: there are several possible translations for bösehaft; the most common one is “evil”, but I prefer to use “perverse”. The original German quote is inscribed on the mantelpiece of what used to be the faculty lounge of the physics department at Princeton University.
Mozart’s symphonies 40 & 41 are favorites of mine. The degree of poignancy they evoke is one of the more impressive examples I know of how music can cause emotional responses in people.
I acknowledge Dylan’s artistic mastery and his influence, but I prefer Rage Against The Machine’s cover of Maggie’s Farm.
I’m surprised that water voles exist. How in the heck can such tiny mammals maintain body temperature in water?
Maggie’s Farm was the first of a set of 5 songs Dylan played at Newport in 1965.
In today’s parlance “Nevertheless, he persisted.”
After the trauma of yesterday’s report about Palmerston’s duckling predation, here’s a feline-bird interaction with a happier ending!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-north-east-orkney-shetland-44951793
I saw the sleeping baby owl picture yesterday on Twitter and read the comments. Some are claiming that the owl is in fact dead and others insist that this is how baby owls of this species sleep. As usual with Twitter, it is hard for a non-owl-expert like me to tell which is the truth. Anyone here know?
