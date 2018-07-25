Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Hump Day: July 25, 2018, and National Hot Fudge Sundae Day. The best version in Chicago, which sadly I’ll not have today, is at Margie’s Candies, a real old-fashioned ice cream parlor downtown. It’s been in business since 1921. It’s also Guanacaste Day in Costa Rica, the province where I got the botfly in my head. The day celebrates the annexation of the province from Nicaragua.

News of the day: Donald Trump still hasn’t heard of TTIP:

On this day in 1788, Mozart finished his Symphony No. 40 in G minor (“K550”). Exactly 9 years later, Admiral Nelson lost many men (and his right arm) during a failed attempt to conquer Tenerife in Spain. On July 25, 1866, the U.S. Congress created the rank of “General of the Army” (i.e. Boss Hog General), and Lieutenant Ulysses S. Grant became the first to be promoted to the rank. On this day in 1898, the U.S. seized Puerto Rico from Spain.

On July 25, 1909, Louis Blériot became the first person to cross the English Channel in an airplane. It took him 37 minutes to fly from Calais to Dover. In 1934, the Nazis assassinated Engelbert Dollfuss, Chancellor of Austria, in a failed attempt to take over the country. Austria’s independence lasted four more years until Germany annexed it. On this day in 1956, off Nantucket Island, the Italian ocean liner Andrea Doria collided with the Swedish liner MS Stockholm, and sank the next day, killing 51. It was big news at the time; here’s a news video of the sinking:

If you’re of a certain age, you’ll remember that Bob Dylan “went electric” at the Newport Folk Festival; it was on July 25, 1965. Roundly booed by purist fans, Dylan showed up his detractors later. Here’s his rendition of “Maggie’s Farm” on that occasion; you can hear loud booing at the end.

On this day in 1976, Viking 1 took the famous photo “Face on Mars”. Here it is, an optical illusion that depends completely on angle and lighting:

On July 25, 1978, the first human created by in vitro fertilization, Louise Joy Brown, was born. Finally, on this day eight years ago, WikiLeaks released classified documents about the U.S. war in Afghanistan, the Pentagon Papers of our day.

Notables born on this day include Thomas Eakins (1844), Maxfield Parrish (1870), Jim Corbett (1875), Walter Brennan (1894), Rosalind Franklin (1920), mountaineer Lionel Terray (1921), Steve Goodman (1984, age 36), and Walter Payton (1954). Deaths were thin on the ground on this day; they include Ben Hogan (1997) and Randy Pausch (2008).

Here’s Eakins’s great painting “The Agnew Clinic” (1898), showing a partial mastectomy:

And here’s a magazine cover by Maxfield Parrish published on January 31, 1924. Title: “A Good Mixer”). Do note the black kitty.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has been thinking about quantum mechanics:

Hili: I’m not playing dice with God anymore. A: Why? Hili: I caught him cheating.

Tweets from Matthew. The first refers to yesterday’s tweet, which I put below the first one:

Weevil-mimicking planthopper (Ancyra sp, Eurybrachidae). This hemipteran is walking BACKWARDS, trying to convince you that it is a beetle. How cool is that! https://t.co/fn0xQiaHu6 — Gil Wizen (@wizentrop) July 24, 2018

Matthew says that water voles have been hit hard by predation by mink escaping from mink farms:

Share my experience of sitting with water voles , fantastic! pic.twitter.com/klUmcdO6FO — Russell Savory (@37squadron) July 24, 2018

Here we have Goliath again, the giant tadpole, with a link to a blog post:

Hey y’all I wrote a blog post about Goliath, The Giant Tadpole, for @AlongsideWild. Pop a squat and check it out! https://t.co/2orcdHG47e …. Thanks Dr. Steen! pic.twitter.com/vBSaelPath — Earyn McGee (@Afro_Herper) July 23, 2018

An important scientific result. Had they played Sixties rock, I bet the lady beetles would have nommed all the aphids!

"Rock music and urban sounds caused lady beetles to consume fewer aphids, but other types of music had no effect even at the same volume" Testing the AC/DC hypothesis: Rock and roll is noise pollution and weakens a trophic cascade https://t.co/66x19A7VKU — Maja Grubisic (@Maja_Grubisic) July 24, 2018

Shhhh! Owl sleeping!

Snow owls sleep like they have necked 10 double whiskeys and just reached their bed. pic.twitter.com/bq0fRguX73 — James Glynn (@jamesglynn) July 23, 2018

Be sure to watch the GIF here:

This is a very cool image of the centre of the Milky Way made in radio waves by the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa. The bubbles are mostly remnants of exploded stars and the narrow filaments are mysterious but may have something to do with our supermassive black hole. https://t.co/IfDOjzPpYn — Prof. Lisa Harvey-Smith (@lisaharveysmith) July 24, 2018

Our summer intern @loganpearce produced this great animation comparing observations of the Galactic Center with @TheNRAO #VLA with those from @SKA_Africa #MeerKAT pic.twitter.com/FA4YZMxV63 — UC Berkeley SETI (@BerkeleySETI) July 23, 2018

I haven’t yet read this paper, but Matthew thinks it’s important.

Prey mistake masquerading predators for the innocuous items they resemble. New paper by John Skelhorn ⁦@BehavEvol⁩ on #AggressiveMasquerade #colsci https://t.co/LAQ1jbTPiV — Dr. Hannah Rowland (@HannahMRowland) July 24, 2018

At first I didn’t see the illusion, but a second glance will show you:

My first IRL attempt at one of Kōkichi Sugihara’s illusions. Not bad. Could be better. This is really hard. pic.twitter.com/XhegNqdqv7 — Matt Enlow (@CmonMattTHINK) July 23, 2018

And a spiffy bridge in Vietnam.

For some reason I find this hilarious. Now we are six.

I'm finding this much funnier than I should… pic.twitter.com/5KYEeDMhpU — The Joy of Bex 🏳️‍🌈 (@debecca) July 23, 2018

Tweets from Grania: “That’ll do mule; that’ll do.”

"It was like a mule version of Babe the pig – Babe wanted to be a sheep dog and Wallace is the mule that wants to be a horse." pic.twitter.com/aTDpzftdZ8 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) July 23, 2018

“OMG!” is the only proper response to this video:

In case you hadn’t heard, Trevor Noah became Witch of the Week with the resurfacing of some dubious humor he purveyed. What will the Control Left do now? Will they have no heroes left, at long last?

Trevor Noah is under fire as an offensive joke about Aboriginal women from 2013 resurfaces https://t.co/ot1akuA8Ov pic.twitter.com/lJ3fJgVTRt — CNN (@CNN) July 24, 2018