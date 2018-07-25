How observant are you?

Matthew sent me this video, which will prove to you that when your attention is fixed on one or a few things, you can completely ignore big changes in the other things:
I got 3, but only because I was forwarned to look for them. Remarkable that they could filter out all the sounds of the scene change.
I only got 2. It was pretty embarrassing.
There’s an episode of QI, the BBC panel show, where the guests are shown a video of a street scene for about thirty seconds during which lots of small, medium and large changes occur, eg. a tree pops up out of nowhere, the canopy of a shop disappears, a man walking his dog is swapped for a woman, etc.
The crucial factor is that there’s a second’s blank screen between each change. This seems to render the changes essentially invisible. It’s striking how much difference that tiny gap makes.
I guess the video Jerry posted is doing the same thing, only less explicitly.
I got 4, but only because because I went back and checked one and then another became obvious. The one change akin to the gorilla waltzing through the research version of this was of course easy because I was prompted to look for it.
I was slightly amused that I did not care for dead objects except when they were colorful or could be important for riddling the whodunnit.
Some but nothing like all!
Reminded me of this:
Sorry, didn’t mean to embed that
Happens to me all the time. Hint: In Da Roolz! #16 there’s an HTML tag to avoid embedding. BUT it still embeds if you use the YouTube address also as LinkText in the example.
On topic, I know both videos for years, they’re great demonstrations of our deceivable senses.
I thought of that too. First time I did not spot it.
Very good!
I saw no cyclists in any of them and the bear can’t moonwalk for shit. But that was fun.
To answer your question.
Apparently, not very.
Me 100% failed it.