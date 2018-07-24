Stanford student leader threatens to punch Zionists

According to The College Fix and its source, the student newspaper the Stanford Daily, a Resident Assistant at Stanford who used to be a member of student government has posted on Facebook a threat to punch Jews for being Zionists. Here’s the post of Hamzeh Daoud (click on screenshot to go to the post), which he later altered in light of widespread outrage.
Let’s be clear: Palestine isn’t a democracy, and is far, far more oppressive and exclusionary than Israel. They oppress gays and women, won’t allow Jews to live there (talk about an apartheid state), and in fact give the death sentence to any resident who sells land to Jews. Daoud can’t see the beam in his own blinkered eye.
Apparently Daoud was set off by a new Israeli law affirming Israel as a Jewish state (see the explication of that law in the Wall Street Journal before you start railing about it). But leaving the law aside, note that Daoud’s real desire is to see Israel wiped off the map. That belies the claim of people like him who say “I’m anti-Zionist, not anti-Semitic”. Daoud is a member of the university’s Students for Justice in Palestine, an odious anti-Semitic organization one step more odious than CAIR and about as odious as the BDS movement, whose real motivation is also to wipe out the state of Israel.
From the Stanford Daily:
In his original post, Daoud wrote, “I’m gonna physically fight Zionists on campus next year if someone comes at me with their ‘Israel is a democracy’ bullshit. And after I abolish your ass I’ll go ahead and work every day for the rest of my life to abolish your petty ass ethno-supremacist, settler-colonial state.” In the same post, Daoud shared a link leading to a opinions piece on an Israeli news website that states “Jewish Nation-state Law Makes Discrimination in Israel Constitutional.” [JAC: It does not.]
Daoud edited the post at 2:21 p.m. Friday, nearly four hours after originally posting it. He changed the word “physically” to “intellectually,” and added, “I edited this post because I realize intellectually beating zionists is the only way to go. Physical fighting is never an answer to when trying to prove people wrong.”
On Saturday, the Stanford College Republicans (SCR) suggested that the University fire Daoud, who is a member of Stanford Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), from his RA position due to his post physically threatening Zionist students at Stanford. Although Daoud edited his original post, which was made at 10:40 a.m. Friday, SCR posted a screenshot of the original to its Facebook page.
“SCR is disgusted by a threat of violence issued by Hamzeh Daoud, a rising junior at Stanford University, toward pro-Israel students,” the organization wrote. “Threatening to assault other students who hold a different point of view is anathema to a free society and any kind of education, let alone the operation of the premier research university in the world.”
Daoud, who will be a Residential Assistant in Norcliffe in the fall and who previously served on the Undergraduate Senate, wrote in an email to The Daily that his post was a “spur-of-the-moment emotional reaction” to the law.
“[The law] effectively made [Israel] an apartheid state and deemed Palestinian citizens of Israel second-class citizens,” Daoud wrote. “As a third-generation Palestinian refugee, I was appalled and took to Facebook to share my pain.”
First, there is no such thing as a “third-generation Palestinian refugee”: what he means is that he’s the grandson of Palestinian refugees. And that means he’s trying to claim victim identity by proxy. But never mind about that, either. Imagine if Daoud had threatened to punch members of other minority groups, like Catholics, women, or members of Black Lives Matter. He’d probably be expelled, but certainly removed from his position as Resident Assistant.
I don’t think Daoud should be officially punished for what he said, Even though it’s a threat, it’s not an imminent threat, and thus not a violation of the First Amendment. Taking away his RA-ship might be appropriate, but nothing should go on his Stanford record. But that doesn’t limit my ability to call him an anti-Semitic goon: the Palestinian equivalent of Dan Arel.
And if Stanford treats Daoud more gently than others who do the same thing, but to other minority groups, then they’re guilty of hyprocrisy.
In the end, Daoud’s rancor, and that of the SJP, just demonstrates the pervasiveness and viciousness of anti-Semitism in the U.S. and the fact that “anti-Zionist” is almost always a code word for “anti-Semite.” But people swallow “anti-Zionism” like a cat swallows cream. This reminds me of a joke that is ringing increasingly true:
A guy walks into a bar and notices a man talking to the bartender down at the other end. The guy does a doubletake because the man talking to the bartender really resembles Hitler. So the guy goes up to the man and says “Excuse me, but did anybody ever tell you that you look like Hitler?” The man says “Oh, but I am Hitler. I have been reincarnated and I am back on Earth to kill 10 million Jews and 33 geese!” “Oh, my God! That’s terrible! But why 33 geese?” Hitler then turns to the bartender and says “See? I told you nobody cares about the Jews.”
And here’s an appropriate tweet:
h/t: Grania
Yep, what Daoud said is reprehensible. Expect more.
Not the topic, but Israel certainly isn’t making it easy for itself. I am profoundly disappointed to see the direction it has gone. I’ve read the explication and plenty of other ink on it. I am hoping to see it discussed here.
The USA, too. But what are you hoping to see discussed here? The recent law that states Israel has a “state religion” like, what…. about half of Europe? Or its disturbing Trumpian responses lately to issues?
I’ve read the whole text of this new law. Not a word about “state religion”. Where did you find it?
That’s why I put it in quotes. My understanding of what happened is that this not unlike how England has an “official” church – it has no bearing on any citizen’s rights, so all the teeth gnashing and snarling we’re hearing from antisemities is misplaced.
Sorry, I just didn’t notice quotes.
Well, they are scary. 🙂
Israel’s new nation-state basic law is short and can be found here. It does not establish a state religion, although it gives official recognition to the Jewish Sabbath and Jewish holidays.
The linked WSJ editorial by Eugene Kontorovich does not make the case that the new basic law is wise or just; it merely flyspecks the constitutions of other democratic states (and of the region’s prior British and League-of-Nations Mandates) to show that some of them contain similar provisions. The new nation-state law by no means establishes Israel as an apartheid state. I fear, however, that it lays some incremental groundwork toward that end, should Israel one day become an apartheid state — which it will ineluctably do if it does not separate itself from the Palestinian people through a two-state solution.
Let’s also be clear that Israel, even if increasingly right-wing, is still a democracy (again, unlike Palestine). You do not have to be Jewish to be a citizen and have full rights, including voting, representation, and equal protection under the law.
Does “gonna next year” count as ‘imminent’?
Lordy, spare us the internet tough guys.
Daoud is naive. I suspect his words mean more harm than his actions will. Nevertheless, he praises hostility before looking into a mirror. For all I know I’ve got Crusader ancestors who did much worse than anyone in present day Palestine/Israel.
It is sad to see students from my alma mater who appear to be prisoners of their own contempt.
Chrissake, that “33 geese” joke is almost as bad as the anti-Semitic one the Aryan Brotherhood guy told the Jewish hoodlum played by James Woods in Another Day in Paradise.”
The guy is an obvious twat. But I’m curious about the zionist thing.
1. Is it an actual thing? Does it even exist?
2. If it is, are there jews against zionism?
3. Are there fair, sensible critiques of it anywhere?
Q1. Of course Zionism/Zionists [it’s capitalised BTW] exist – according to a writer over at HAARETZ
You should read the link though for the history of the terms, because the meaning shifts a little & there’s lots of angles to it e.g. what constitutes “Israel”. Note that you don’t have to be a Jew to be Zionist
Q2. Yes there are anti-Zionist Jews & the reasons for this point of view are many & varied over time & space. Read THIS on anti-Zionism – there’s a section on Jewish anti-Zionists
Q3. I have no answer!
I forgot to point out that “Zionist” has become a pejorative term in some circles.
1. Yes, in many forms.
2. Yes, depending on the form you get oppositions to nationalisms in all its forms for each one. There are even religious objections.
3. Yes, in some of its forms. The most important one is simply this: the state was created without consent of the people on the territory it was to be created on. Consequently, the project of at least *creating* that state is illegitimate. Subsequently, if Zionism is taken to mean narrowly the principles and advocation of the *creation* of said state, it is thereby immoral to whatever degree. This is a pretty minimal Zionism and a minimal critique.
Note that it entails almost nothing about what to do about the fact of the matter which exists now. My own country (Canada) also suffers from much of the same problem, so this is nothing unique by any means to Israel. What is unique is that the dispossessed are largely still around, whereas the native population of Canada is, horribly, largely extinct and also does not have the same sort of political demands (generally), for better or for worse.
True, Palestine is not a democracy. But also, Palestine is full of people who were expelled from their homes, and their descendants. It is also under the thumb of an Israeli government which is continually nibbling away at its territory.
Those to whom evil is done do evil in return.
The guy is a thug and deserves censure for his reprehensible behavior. However, IMO, the bit about the new law is an important topic and we now have a good example of what the conflict over it is. A few days ago we saw a discussion of citizenship in France and the relationships between immigration and that.
Now, the question is: is Israel now legally a Jewish state in the way that France is the state of the French? Or is it Jewish in the way that the Holy See is Catholic?
Either alternative is obnoxious to the non-Jewish population, which is a sizable minority to boot. The second alternative is far worse, so I’ll ignore that for the moment and assume that the “political” interpretation of “Jewish” is correct here. Does one become a Jew in this sense by simply being a citizen of Israel? Note that’s how the African-origin immigrants that were on that soccer team (or their parents) became citizens of France (I take it for the children there may be birthright citizenship.) Is Israel prepared to go *that* route? That seems unlikely, to put it mildly.
Note also that the new legislation is also, at least in English, ambiguous. Is Israel now claiming to be the state of Jews *everywhere* (however understood)? This has always created problems with some – this is where the varying forms of anti-Zionist Jews also talk about the dangers here, for example. (Some of them are fanciful because overtly religious in doctrine, but that’s another story.)