Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

First a video from reader Rick Longworth, who added these notes: “This spider had just finished molting and was resting under its discarded exoskeleton. The whole process took about 30 minutes of drying as the sun was setting. The tight new outfit she’s wearing gets a bit of scratching at the base of the legs. The light color, I suspect will gradually darken.”
And some golden ants and other insects (as well as ant-mimicking jumping spiders) from reader Tony Eales in Oz. His notes are indented:
I recently came across a nest of Polyrhachis rufifemur, which is a spectacular golden species of Tropical Spiny Ant. That lead me to this paper on the golden ant mimicry complex. Over the years I have managed to photograph several instances of this mimicry in ants, wasps, bugs and spiders. Here are a few examples.
JAC: I suspect this is an example of a Müllerian mimicry ring, in which a number of dangerous or toxic species mimic each other, although some of the mimics could be Batesian, meaning that they are harmless and enjoy protection by mimicking a dangerous model. The gold color is, to my knowledge, almost unique as a form of warning coloration, and some of these insects (particularly in the very last photo) are spectacular.)
A velvet ant (Bothriomutilla sp.), which is a wingless female wasp in the family Mutillidae:
A couple of Lygaeid Seed Bugs Daerlac sp.:
Some ant-mimicking jumping spiders Myrmarachne sp.
And ants from diverse families in the genera Camponotus, Dolichoderus, Myrmecia and Polyrhachis (in order):
Looking at the paper, I’ve still got a long way to go to get all the species in this mimicry ring.
Amazing photos, especially the last. I’ve never seen gold used as aposematic coloration either.
The last picture especially is stunning.
The spider looks like Aranea Diademata to me. But I am far from sure. She seems to have the markings but they are not dark yet (as they would not be at this stage of the moult).
Do we know the size/ ecology?
It is going to be tricky to ID because there are several rather similar orb weavers, and each is variable in their colors.
I personally lean toward the marbled orbweaver, Araneus marmoreus, b/c the markings on the underside of the abdomen are a good match. That part of the abdomen is less variable.
I’m keeping an eye on the area of it’s web to see if I can get another picture for the ID.
Very cool stuff! Ants are hard to photograph well, and these are fantastic pictures. Many ant mimics are also challenging since they often behave like ants. So double kudos!