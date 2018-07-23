Monday: Duck report

All the ducks are fine, and the “ducklings” must be very close to fledging, as their wings are large and have plenty of flight feathers. Honey is still molting, and has gone off her feed, eating only mealworms and corn and spurning the duckling chow. A birder friend tells me that this is typical during a molt.

I had a bit of a duck trauma the last several days. One of the ducklings was chased by the others repeatedly, and several times I saw her sitting by herself with her head tucked by her side. Here’s an example from yesterday morning. See her at the rear, resting while the others are foraging on the lawn?

And look how big the ducklings are! They are now full-sized ducks.

Look at this poor baby! When I approached her she didn’t move, but got alert, and I didn’t want to disturb her lest she needed her rest (I think it’s a female because it quacks).

But the good news is that she’s joined the pack again and is eating well and cavorting with the others. I wonder if she’d been chased so much that she withdrew. I’ll never know, but I’m delighted that she seems in good shape now.

Honey is still in molt, but is looking a bit better and her flight feathers are growing. I try to feed her up with lots of corn and mealworms, but the damn brood keeps interrupting:

My best girl. . . .well, my best girl who is feathered:

Ducks having lunch today. Look at that crazy duckling with a leaf on its back. Honey is in the rear.

Look at that crazy duck! I think he feels humiliated:

Spot the duck!

And we mustn’t forget our turtle friends, who scarf up all the leftover duck food:

And let us remember that exactly two months ago today, the ducklings looked like this: