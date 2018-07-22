Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Ceiling Cat’s Day: Sunday, July 22, 2018, and National Penuche Day. What is penuche? It’s a fudge-like candy made without chocolate but with brown sugar, butter, and milk. I’d eat it. It’s also Pi Approximation Day, which, according to Wikipedia, “is observed on July 22 (22/7 in the day/month format), since the fraction 22/7 is a common approximation of π, which is accurate to two decimal places and dates from Archimedes.”
On July 22, 1298, William Wallace and his Scotsmen were defeated by the forces of King Edward 1 of England in the Battle of Falkirk. In 1793, Alexander MacKenzie, reaching the Pacific Ocean, became the first known person to completely traverse North America. This preceded the journey of Lewis and Clark by twelve years. On July 22, 1793, during the Battle of Santa Cruze de Tenerife, Admiral Nelson was wounded, leading to the amputation of his arm. 96 years later, again according to Wikipedia, “Katharine Lee Bates writes America the Beautiful after admiring the view from the top of Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs, Colorado. If you’re not an American (we all know the song), here’s a Ray Charles version:
On July 22, 1942, the deportation of Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto began. You know where they went. Finally on July 22, 2011, there were two terror attacks in Norway committed by Anders Behring Breivik: the first a bomb attack in Oslo that killed 8 people and injured 209. In the second, Breivik attacked a youth camp on the island of Utøya, killing 69. He’s serving 21 years in prison, the maximum sentence in Norway, but that can be extended by five-year increments if he’s found (as is likely) to be unsuitable for release.
Notables born on this day include the Nobel Laureate and biochemist Selman Waksman (1888; my aunt worked for him as a secretary), Stephen Vincent Benét (1898), Bob Dole (1923; he’s 95 today), Tom Robbins (1932), Alex Trebek (1940), Peter Habeler (1942), Don Henley (1947), and Willem Dafoe (1955). Those who died on July 22 include Flo Ziegfeld (1932), John Dillinger (1934; gunned down by The Law), Carl Sandburg (1967) and Illinois Jacquet (2004).
Don Henley, of course, did many great songs with the Eagles, but this solo song, about a man remembering his wild youth, especially resonates with this aging professor. “Boys of Summer” was released in 1984. It’s a great example of good ’80s rock:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili professes a general anxiety, but I suspect she’s worried about her food. Note that she’s especially cute today.
Hili: I’m more and more anxious.A: About what?Hili: About the future of the world.
Hili: Narasta we mnie niepokój.
Ja: Na jaki temat?
Hili: O przyszłość świata.
Here’s a tweet from Grania (once called “Miss Grania” by her South African students in KwaZulu-Natal):
Some tweets from Matthew, the first showing an otter teaching its unwilling babies to swim:
I believe these are prairie dogs, with one using ASL (animal sign language):
Learn your collective animal names. For cats it’s a “clowder”:
Lovely pictures of Saturn’s moon Titan, which has a diameter 40% that of Earth:
Now this would be something to see!
Hildegard Von Bingen was a German nun with a scientific bent, but also a visionary/spiritual one, both seen in this drawing of hers:
Look at that yawn!
An amazing species of Chinese drama:
A lovely bird (Ptilinopus porphyreus) from Indonesia:
I’m not a big cricket fan but I know we have fans reading here. Perhaps someone can identify this incident and the match:
A cat on a hot stone floor:
The fallout from Trump’s stupid statement continues:
Tweets from Heather Hastie; the problem of sleeping with cats:
This is truly bizarre:
Heather notes about this one: “I don’t care what USians seem to think of Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. I think the former is great and I’ve never understood why the latter was lionized.” And yes, Carter is the very model of a modern ex-President.
I think Hili is watching too much news and should cut back. Not an expert on Cricket but I think it is an out. Ball caught off the bat before it touched the ground.
History has been very kind to Carter.
The sad thing is that a careful observer of the news would have realized his greatness even at the time. But Americans are sitting ducks for exploitive nationalism, and Republicans have no shame about manipulating our jingoism. That’s why Reagan beat Carter.
“It’s also Pi Approximation Day, […] since the fraction 22/7 is a common approximation of π, which is accurate to two decimal places and dates from Archimedes.”
I like this. [thumb up] or whatever inadequate ASCII character combination is supposed to be a substitute for expression of a simple idea that takes way too many words. And I didn’t get coffee yet.
22/7!
I see Canada is arming their new ships with a catapult device.
ASL translation: He says “om-nom-nom-nom.”
Cat on a goose? “It’s my nature.”
Great Jamaican batter Chris Gayle takes a spectacular catch, with a distinct element of luck/chance, as well as good reflexes and a relaxed mindset. (The latter can be a mixed blessing, especially so in Gayle’s case!)
The game seems to be some kind of training match or exhibition game in the Caribbean.
Gayle playing for Vancouver Knights vs West Indies B in the Global T20 Canada tournament, apparently – http://www.espncricinfo.com/series/18746/commentary/1150177/west-indies-b-vs-vancouver-knights-final-global-t20-canada-2018?innings=1
Amazing catch, and Gayle isn’t exactly known for his agility!
I have no difficulty finding Americans who lionize President Carter, and who continue to hold disdain for Reagan. But of course these opinions will generally fall out among political lines.
In addition to mapping the universe as a vagina, Hiledegard of Bingen wrote what is often considered the first description of the female orgasm.
https://arthistoryproject.com/artists/hildegard-von-bingen/the-first-written-description-of-the-female-orgasm/
(although such is briefly alluded to in the “Song of Songs”)
=-=-=
If a pizza has radius z and crust thickness a, then what is its volume?
(pi)zza
Kathy Bates wrote “America the Beautiful”? Is that before or after she smashed James Caan’s ankles with a sledgehammer?