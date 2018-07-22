I’ve probably lived at least two-thirds of my life, and as I progress toward extinction I realize that while it’s easy to read books and gain scientific knowledge about the universe, one part of our cosmos is impossible to master completely: how to deal with other people. Humans are so multifarious in their behavior, so complex and so different from each other, that treating them well and with empathy demands the skill of experienced therapists but not their emotional disengagement from their patients. After all, subjectivity is part of our emotional connection with others.
I think that I’ve improved at these skills as I grow older, because they come only with experience. We see what works and what doesn’t, and form general rules that have to be modified with each person we encounter. And so, though I think I’ve largely filled the well of my knowledge about biology, I’ll never stop learning about how to deal with people.
The sad part is that because that learning comes only with long experience, you become wisest about human interactions when you reach your dotage. At that point, you’re in a race between increased understanding of human behavior and feelings on the one hand, and on the other the curmudgeonly behavior, or even senility, that comes with age. What a pity that when we finally master the skills of social interaction, we’re almost too old to use them!
This strikes me as both true and sad.
You nailed it. I’ve been thinking along exactly the same lines these days, and we have reached a consensus of at least two here.
So poignant, the fact of it.
Make that three.
Four
Five. I’ve probably passed 90% of my life, and nearly all I am capable of doing is lying in my bed and reading or watching good videos. WEIT is the first blog I hit every day. There are enough great blogs, books, and videos to keep me learning and thinking as long as my mind works, but I’m not sure what good it accomplishes for the world.
Oh yeah!
Just when we’re beginning to get the hang of it …
Or alternatively, as either Shaw or Wilde pointed out, youth is wasted on the young.
Mien old grosspappa used to say
“Too soon ve get olt, und too late ve get schmart”
I agree as well. Sometimes I shudder at remembrances of how I spoke to or treated another person decades ago, having no insight into how hurtful or unhelpful those actions were at the time. I wish my current more-aware self could relive those events.
Exactly, Janet
I have those shuddering moments of memory, as well, and I can go through spells where they happen more frequently (3 AM seem to be a good time for them). Perhaps there is some consolation for we shudderers, though, in recognizing that the shuddering itself contributes to whatever greater self-awareness we might achieve. MIGHT achieve … tomorrow I might behave in a way that will we get me shuddering again at some future 3AM.
Some thoughts/observations on the topic:
1. If you learned the skills, write a book on the topic to teach others.
2. My observations tell me that few actually learn those skills.
3. A little bit of this is “get off my lawn” and a little bit is the grass is greener on MY side.
4. I will welcome extinction as it gets closer and care less what others do or think.
As one of the trailers on BBC Radio Four used to put it, “You live and learn. Then you die and forget it all”. Ah well..!
The worst thing of all about getting olde is just when you begin to understanding the people you love, you start losing them.
Odds are quite good that within the 1/3rd lifespan remaining (~25 yrs?), technology will double that.
And within 50 yrs, technology will extend life indefinitely.
So, with a bit of luck, you might get to apply those hard won social skills much longer than you think.
Indefinitely? The horror!
Or would an indefinitely extended life also be one that indefinitely postpones the acquisition of those skills?
Thank you for sharing this. I frequently have these same thoughts. I tend to feel like I am in this perpetual sociology experiment. It’s challenging and often disappointing but I feel like I have sharpened my intuitions about people over six decades.
I find that insecurity is at the root of most of my frustrating personal encounters. Most Americans seem to be deeply insecure and I think that this is also why there is such rabid consumption of social media.
I don’t think it’s a given that we have to get curmudgeonly as we get older.
Sure, if you’re in pain, or painfully lonely, or you never found any empathy to begin with, but not necessarily.
Some people give themselves permission to be ugly, but then, some don’t. I have watched several people age and die now. Two of them, both stroke victims, experienced personality changes. One went from being sweet to being nasty, the other went from being hypercritical to being sweet.
One stands out, though. He experienced a stroke at the end of his life which rendered him unconscious. But right up until then, he was kind, gentle, thoughtful, and wonderful. I hold him up to myself as my role model. If I am physically able (i.e. not experiencing a personality change due to brain damage), I plan to do my level best to emulate him.
L
I agree: I don’t think it’s inevitable that one become a curmudgeon. It often happens, but not always.
If it’s any consolation, some of us never learn.
“Youth Is wasted on the young.”
— George Bernard Shaw —
What strikes me as my structural integrity diminishes is how far behind some of my peers I, and most of us, are. There were people we used to take the piss out as youths who were way ahead of the rest of us in their understanding of life and people.
Are we sure we get that much smarter with age?
Or ist it that we just don’t live long enough, say to an age 110, to reflect back and realize that when we were in our 60s or 70s, we made just as many stupid decisions as when we were younger.
So that, although we thought at age 65 that we had mastered the skills of social interaction, by age 110 we reflect back and realize that we actually didn’t.
(Maybe the centenarians here could comment on this?)
While not aged enough to comment on the veracity of what you say, I believe you’ve actually hit on the more accurate postulate.
Perhaps it’s a mistake to equate age with mileage, age isn’t always a sufficient guarantee for relational wisdom. Either way any amount of sympathetic rational compassion that we can offer at any point in our life is worth the effort. Let’s not use the old addage of ‘if only the young knew and the old were able’ as a statement supporting our inactivity. All said you still make a generally solid point.
There’s no arguing with this. I imagine it was a lot easier before Homo Sapiens put themselves in cities rather than move about in small bonded groups.
Great post, you make so many great points on here. Thanks for sharing.
Speaking of extinction, some ten years ago I found myself standing by some 120-My-old footprints of some lizard like bird ‘osaur and found my self wondering what footprints I will leave.
The conclusion was lots … but they may be washed away as the universe unfolds. And that wanting to leave recognizable footprints was an understandable conceit.
Here is that footprint moment:
About that time I was losing my belief in free will, (mostly lost by then) and that understanding people cannot be otherwise is OK. Sort an ‘acceptance’ that people cannot have been otherwise given the circumstances. If we have been kind or unkind, understanding or crass in any given moment, it is OK.
As they say, youth is wasted on the young.
Ah. I was beaten to the punch.
Better than being beaten to a pulp.
A very nice consolation.
I try.
Pass your wisdom to the next generations as best you can.
Great point. We may eventually lose the chance to apply what we’ve learned ourselves, but if we pass our knowledge on to those who are younger than us, then our learning will not be for naught. =)
The way to do that is by example.
L
Long ago, a friend helped me master the art of conversation. He told me that people in general do not care about what YOU have to say, they care about what THEY have to say. This insight greatly improved my ability to interact socially.
Indeed. It became much less stressful for me to socialize when I realized that I don’t need to have interesting things to say. I only need to ask questions and listen.
I always fall back on something my grandfather said to me. Too soon we get old and too late we get smart. You can take that one to the bank.
If you end up in a career where you manage lots of people (that is where I ended up) then you attempt to work on this problem of how to deal with other people allot. How to actually become a “good” manager of people. It takes a lot of work and for some people, they simply cannot learn this skill regardless of how long they are at it. I do not think is is a skill you can lean completely in school or on the job. It takes both and a good deal of time measuring yourself. I suspect all teachers try to master this to some degree and it may be even harder for them to do.
That is an important point. I was in a succession of posts where I had to manage teams of between 12 and 70 people. Looking back, I now realise what a pig’s ear I made of so much of it. Like you, I had to work hard at it, as well as taking good advice from those who could see what I was doing wrong. I reckon I’d just about got the hang of it by the time I had to retire!
As regards our host’s main point, what he says is indeed both sad and true; but the upside is that we can learn, improve, and get a kick out of doing so however old we are. Some of the happiest people I have known are those who have kept their intellectual curiosity and, above all, their abiding interest in others.
That last part is really true. Maybe lots of patience is the main asset, I am not sure. In my time I have seen lots of others in the management business and sometimes I thought it was a talent you either had or you didn’t. But you find out there is much more to it. I also saw some who took the wrong path and didn’t really become managers at all but instead became those who spent most of their time pleasing the boss. So instead of managing the people they attempted to manage the bosses above them. Far too many take this approach and it is not pretty.
I’m getting on in years and still have no idea how to deal with people. I fully expect to die this way… in front of a web browser wondering what’s going on in the world.
— [INSERT MISATTRIBUTION HERE]
The unbearable lightness but also, simultaneously, the unbearable heaviness of being.
Frenchies have a nice idiom for this:
Si jeunesse savais, si veillisse pouvais…
I’m skeptical that increased social skills necessarily comes with age…often the reverse seems to be true. It may be that the edges get worn off of some of the more obnoxious attributes. My mother at 85, doesn’t yell, call people names, and throw things any more, but it’s probably due to a lack of energy more than increased wisdom.