7 year old can’t compete in chess championship because Tunisia prohibits Israeli players

If you think Israel is an “apartheid state,” then what is Tunisia? For that country has just banned a 7 year old schoolgirl and chess champion, Liel Levitan, from competing in an International Chess Championship (presumably the competition for juniors), because she’s Israeli. And her dream is to become a world champion.
“Just a few months ago, a World Chess Championship was due to take place in Saudi Arabia,” chess player Lior Aizenberg told Hadashot news. “It was clear to everyone that outstanding Israeli chess players would not be able to participate.”
Aizenberg has instead founded the World Alternative Championship, which takes place in Israel and extends competition invitations to players from across Europe and the Arab world.
Liel has also been invited to compete at the competition, which counts outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency Natan Sharansky and American pro-Israel group Stand With Us among its supporters.
“The time has come to put an end to discrimination against Israelis in chess, in sports and in every field,” said Aizenberg.
The International Judo Federation on Friday stripped the United Arab Emirates and Tunisia from hosting two international tournaments due to their failure to guarantee equal treatment of Israeli athletes.
The decision to suspend the tournaments came after organizers at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Slam refused to acknowledge the nationality of the Israeli athletes — a policy directed only at Israeli participants.
Yep, the Saudis won’t allow Israeli athletes to compete on the adult level, either. What the hell is up with FIDE, the International Chess Federation? They shouldn’t allow any competitions in countries that ban players on the basis of their nationality. And the fact that Israel is hosting a World Alternative Championship open to all, regardless of nationality, shows the mendacity of those who call Israel an “apartheid state.” Can there be any explanation for such banning except anti-Semitism? Why aren’t Saudi players banned, since that country is far more oppressive than Israel? Can North Koreans play in Tunisia? Maybe there aren’t players from the DPRK, but I bet they’d be allowed to compete. It all stinks to high heaven.
h/t: Orli
It is pure racism. What else could it be?
Yes, more appropriately Anti-Semitism.
Aren’t you aware that racism is defined, these days, as something practised exclusively by white Europeans and Americans, and by Israelis? Discrimination against Israelis (and Jews) is referred to in the Muslim world as “Resistance”. Accusing a Muslim country of racism or antisemitism because of these practices is called “Islamophobia”. And here in the enlightened West, any defense whatsoever of the country of the kibbutz movement, the Histadrut labour confederation, and one of the founding units of the International Working Union of Socialist Parties, is conventionally labelled “right-wing”. Any regular NPR listener could explain these definitions to you.
FIDE has been a joke for a long time, certainly since Florencio Campomanes became president.
It was during Campomanes’ presidency that many international chess players broke away and started their own world championship.
The guy was also a good friend of former Philippine president Marcos.
Yep. Adult Israelis have been banned from FIDE events in Tunisia too. It is shocking to me that FIDE continues to hold events in countries that discriminate against women and Israelis.
I suspect this is like the soccer, where countries pay bribes to get events in their country. The circumstantial evidence is certainly strongly against a past NZ soccer official, and the case started under Obama’s Justice Department is ongoing I assume.
I remember when Pakistan Tennis threatened to ban one of their players from their Davis Cup team because he played doubles with a Israeli on the tour. The tennis authorities stepped up and threatened to ban Pakistan from the Davis Cup. FIDE should do something similar. btw – Pakistan backed down.
Well I f Israel stopped committing atrocities in Palestine and gave them there illegally occupied land back then maybe this would not be happening.
Becoming a theocracy does not help either.
Oh, ffs.
And maybe if the Palestinians stopped teaching hatred of Jews to their schoolchildren and stopped killing Israelis civilians they’d get their own state. I cannot believe that someone blames the banning of this child on your manufactured excuses. I notice you don’t have any harsh words about North Korea or any other regime that’s more oppressive than you think Israel is, and those regimes include Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Afghanistan, and so on and so on.
You seem to have swallowed Arab/Sovjet propaganda hook, line and sinker. Try to get some facts.
This was a reply to “Glynn” and “rom”.
I like and admire Israel.
But that does not mean they are immune to criticism.
eg
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-44148406
Israel gave Gaza back and what followed: continuing rocket attacks into Israel.
It is not that simple or black and white … eg here is a 2017 summary
https://www.hrw.org/world-report/2018/country-chapters/israel/palestine
Well, that is a totally immature and crappy thing to do. But I can hope that the reports coming out about this and about the other incidents will finally bring to a halt the discrimination against Israeli competitors. Either by the Arab countries reversing themselves, or by not allowing them to host events.
I for one would consider it an honor to have this little girl clobber me in a game of chess. I don’t think it would take her very long.
I certainly do not condone Arab countries’ profiling of Israeli competitors, I do think that current political trends in Israel warrant objective scrutiny as well. The legislative actions of the past week described in the link below are, in my view, a big step backwards for Israel.
This post is about a 7-year old girl forbidden to take part in the tournament because of her nationality. Not about what country Israel is. But if you go in this direction I would like to quote another opinion about this new legislation, by a renowned expert in international law, Professor Eugene Kontorovich:
“In reality, Israel’s Basic Law would not be out of place among the liberal democratic constitutions of Europe—which include similar provisions that have not aroused controversy. The law does not infringe on the individual rights of any Israeli citizen, including Arabs; nor does it create individual privileges. The illiberalism here lies with the law’s critics, who would deny the Jewish state the freedom to legislate like a normal country.” https://www.wsj.com/articles/get-over-itisrael-is-the-jewish-state-1532039000
So you are not interested in the underlying causes and behaviours that lead up to nonsense like seven-year-olds not being allowed to compete in chess tournaments?
It’s bad enough that this happens in the adult game, but to use children as political pawns is completely unacceptable. Wtf does Tunisia expect a 7-year-old to do about the situation?
I would expect Tunisia wants Liel to do what they want all Israelis to do, die.