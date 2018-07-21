Saturday: Hili dialogue

July is waning, and it’s Saturday, July 21, 2018, and we’re back at National Creme Brulee Day, a dessert I find not only insubstantial, but vastly overrated.
Breaking news from the BBC (h/t Kevin; click on screenshot). Remember this next time you hear all police dismissed as fascists or pigs:
On this day in 356 BC, The Temple of Artemis in Ephesus, one of the Seven Wonders of the World (can you name the others?), was destroyed by an arsonist who set fire to the building’s roof beams. He was put to death. It was located near what is now Izmir, Turkey. What did it look like? here’s a model of the temple in a park in Istanbul:
On this day in 1861, in the first major battle of the American Civil War, the Confederates licked the Union at the First Battle of Bull run at Manassas Junction, Virginia. Northerners, who thought the war would be over in a matter of days, were taken aback, and of course the war lasted four more years. In the main square of Springfield Missouri on July 21, 1865, Wild Bill Hickock shot and killed Davis Tutt in what is seen as the first “showdown” in the Old West. The duel was over Tutt’s wearing in public a gold watch he’d won from Hickock in a pocker game. On this day in 1873, in Adair, Iowa, the first successful train robbery in the Old West took place, with Jesse James and his gang lifting $2,337 from the safe in a baggage car. On July 21, 1904, according to Wikipedia, “Louis Rigolly, a Frenchman, becomes the first man to break the 100 mph (161 km/h) barrier on land. He drove a 15-liter Gobron-Brillié in Ostend, Belgium.”
Here’s Rigolly and his record-breaking car:
A day in the history of evolutionary biology: on July 21, 1925, in the “Monkey Trial” in Dayton, Tennessee, John Scopes was convicted of teaching evolution in a high-school biology class. He was fined $100, though the conviction was later overturned because the judge rather than the jury levied the fine. Another speed record was set on this day in 1925: Malcolm Campbell, driving at Pendine Sands in Wales, became the first man to exceed 150 mp in a vehicle on land. His car was a Sunbeam 350HP, and here he is with the car:
On this day in 1944, shortly after the unsuccessful attempt to assassinate Hitler, Claus von Stauffenberg and his co-conspirators were executed by a firing squad in Berlin. You can see a re-enactment of the execution from the movie “Valkyrie” here.
And if you count Greenwich mean time (now UTC), today was the day on which Neil Armstrong became the first person on the moon (it was viewed the evening of July 20 in the US). Here’s a relevant tweet:
On Juy 21, 1983, the world’s lowest recorded temperature in an inhabited spot was marked at Vostok Station, Antarctica. It was a cool −89.2 °C, or −128.6 °F. Finally, on this day in 2012, the Turkish-American Erden Eruç finished the world’s first the first solo human-powered circumnavigation of the world. It took him, using bicyles, rowboats, and his feet, 5 years, 11 days, 12 hours, and 22 minutes. Read about it at the link to his name.
Notables born on this day include Ernest Hemingway (1899), Marshall McLuhan (1911), Isaac Stern (1920), Don Knotts (1924), Janet Reno (1938), Cat Stevens (1948; now named Yusuf Islam), Robin Williams (1951), and Juno Temple (1989). Those who joined the choir invisible on July 21 include The Great Agnostic Robert G. Ingersoll (1899), Claus von Stauffenberg (1944; see above), Basil Rathbone (1967), E. B. Lewis (Nobel Laureate; 2004), and E. L. Doctorow (2015).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is doing ornithology, which in this case is NOT useful to birds:
Hili: Notice the astonishing feathers of this bird.A: This is a little ringed plover.Hili: I haven’t eaten one yet.
Hili: Zwróć uwage na zdumiewające upierzenie tego ptaszka.
Ja: To siweczka rzeczna.
Hili: Nie jadłam.
A tweet contributed by reader Gethyn:
And some tweets from Grania. A thirsty frog takes a bath:
This is indeed true; see the tweet right below it to find out how the trolling was done:
If you want to read how this trolling was done, go here.
Another miracle of Jebus:
I know the song is from “Saturday Night Fever”, but I’m not familiar with “Blackadder”:
Tweets from Matthew, and I HIGHLY recommend you read the thread:
Start the “bad penguin” thread with this tweet:
Amazingly, Utrecht has torn down freeways to make waterways. Have a gander:
And a video about the restoration of canals:
Well, here’s a rare photo!
A lovely picture of Neptune. It’s BLUE!
A giant ammonite. Matthew says: “Go to Paris and see this.” It’s in the Natural History Museum, of course.
Ceci n’est pas un chien. What animal is this below? Go to the link to find out.
Tick cakes!
Matthew is somewhat of a socialist, and calls these items to our attention:
Finally a baby European water vole (Arvicola amphibius). Video and sound on, please:
In chronological order the seven ancient wonders are: The Great Pyramid of Khufu, The Hanging Gardens of Babylon, The Statue of Zeus at Olympia, The Temple of Artemis (mentioned in this piece), The Mausoleum at Halicarnassus (the original mausoleum – the tomb of King Mausolus), The Lighthouse of Alexandria and The Colossus of Rhodes – and I no I did not have to look this little lot up.
The funny thing is the oldest one is the only one still standing.
The article about Bezos reminds me of Andrew Carnegie, the steel tycoon and one of America’s richest men in the 19th-century. After making a fortune, he spent most of the rest of his life giving it away to schools, libraries etc. When he was asked why, if he was so generous, he didn’t share his wealth with his employees by giving them raises, he said that they’d just waste it.
On July 21, 1918 a German submarine attacked Cape Cod. So the only WWI “battle” in the US took place exactly a hundred years ago.
Here’s our ornithologist cat Tiuhti reading a Finnish bird guide a couple of weeks ago:
I visited Izmir, Turkey and the region around it many years ago but not quite 356BC, so I did not see the temple. One of those awful NATO things the president does not care much for. Also toured the Ephesus not far from Izmir.
I bet the olive oil is ‚extra vergine‘ !
(can you name the others?,Er ,doc sleepy ,sorry wrong list .
Extra virgin olive oil, presumably?
I woulda posted the comment if no one else had! 🙂
“Catsitting for a bud and this angry little land bat won’t stop SHOUTING AT ME”
I have a big orange kitty that I’ve threatened to have officially renamed “Relentless Meow.”
Apropos the Aylesbury duck story, I should explain that southern England is currently suffering its longest period of hot and dry weather since 1976. We haven’t had significant rainfall since early June. The Guardian reported today (Saturday) that the company which supplies drinking water to much of north-west England has asked permission to start drawing water from lakes in the Lake District, including Lake Windermere, because its reservoirs are running low.
Also in northern England, a 55-mile section of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal is to be closed to boats because there’s not enough water left in the summit-level reservoirs to replenish water lost when locks are emptied. This is a very popular waterway with leisure boaters, and I cannot recall a similar closure.
Blackadder was a four-series British historical comedy with Rowan Atkinson as Edmund Blackadder, a scheming but unsuccessful courtier. Each series was set in a different historical period.
His manservant Baldrick had, as I recall, an obsession with turnips (among other things).
Here’s the first episode of Season 2. The first five minutes gives a pretty good flavour of it. Edmund Blackadder was entirely cynical and unscrupulous.
(Though the print on Youtube has been severely cropped)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRRDyaFMxfc
Blackadder was da best, especially Baldrick with his cunning plans and his lack of irony (he did, however, have goldy and silvery…)
The name Blackadder was shared with the senior BBC doctor who was not amused and tried to get the show re-named. No luck.
Blackadder was definitely “da best” and now that I know I can find the show on Youtube, I can get my fix whenever the jones hits.
That ‘dog’ in the snow – I think you can tell from the ears in the photo that it’s a kitteh.
First Manassas is the Rebel name; in the Union, it’s known as the Battle of Bull Run.
Wild Bill got a similar comeuppance himself, at poker table in Deadwood, Dakota, but to the back of the head, while holding Aces & Eights — known to this day as “the Dead Man’s hand.”
Can we check that olive oil Mary’s weeping to see if it’s “extra virgin”?
Tick cakes. The stuff of nightmares!
Re: Cat Stevens (1948; now named Yusuf Islam)
(and originally Steven Demetre Georgiou)
I recently learned that in his heyday even Salman Rushdie (in his early 20s in the early 1970s) was something of a fan of CS, owning a treasured copy of “Tea for the Tillerman”, so Cat Stevens ambiguous (i.e. slippery) remarks about the “Satanic Verses” related fatwa must have been especially painful.
Cat Steven’s earliest stuff from when he had short hair and no beard is almost unknown in the USA.
In many videos from that period, he strikes me as sullen, and he has one especially disturbing song from that era “I’m Going to Get Me a Gun”. His 1969 bout of tuberculosis was the first of two near-death experiences which motivated him to radically transform his identity. Then he become the “Tea for the Tillerman” Cat Stevens. 8 years later his near-drowning shifted him towards Islam.
I kinda liked the first of his two transformations more.
Each to their own, of course, but I think a well-made Creme brulee is a wonderful dessert.
Love Crème Brûlée, and even a simple, well-made flan.
Gee, I’m agreeing again, and tonight I’m going to sit down with a nice, “simple, well-made flan” (don’t have time to fuss with the Brûlée part) while I watch an episode of Blackadder. It will be a delicious evening.
In honour of diversity, I love Blackadder, but don’t really care about flan 🙂
About that Utrecht freeway-to-waterway, that was the most disturbing thing I saw in Belgium, while being shown around by a local, was informed that the street we were standing next to was actually a river at one time but because it became so polluted the citizenry chose to cover it over rather than clean it up and thus it became a sewer with a roadway on top. I never thought that anyone would reverse such a move but I’m thrilled beyond belief to see somebody has!