Oil slicks

It rained this morning, and when I went to the grocery store the water had mixed with oil in the parking lot. I’m not sure why, in this picture, the different drops are different colors, but I’m sure some readers will know. 

  1. Steve Ruis
    Posted July 21, 2018 at 9:02 am | Permalink

    The color depends upon the thickness of the oil film upon the water. Very minute differences result in the different colors.

    • moleatthecounter
      Posted July 21, 2018 at 9:08 am | Permalink

      So, essentially, the light is refracted by different amounts according to the water thickness, giving us a sort of rainbow spectrum effect via the different drops… Something like that I guess?

      • infiniteimprobabilit
        Posted July 21, 2018 at 9:44 am | Permalink

        I think (from memory) it depends on the wavelength of each particular colour of light – the thickness of a particular area of the oil film is a multiple of some particular wavelength.

        (Googles: Here’s an explanation –
        https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-do-beautiful-bands-of/ )

        Interestingly, some of the colours generated by e.g. butterfly wings are caused by a related phenomenon. The dimensions of physical structures correspond to a wavelength of light. See ‘structural coloration’

        cr

        • infiniteimprobabilit
          Posted July 21, 2018 at 9:47 am | Permalink

          I see lydifeline (below) linked to the same SciAm article before I did. Sorry, my plagiarism was unintentional. 🙂

          cr

        • infiniteimprobabilit
          Posted July 21, 2018 at 9:53 am | Permalink

          What is unusual, of course, is the uniformity of colour within each drop of water.

          I would assume this is because the oil has had a long, long time to distribute itself and the film within each drop has therefore attained a very uniform thickness. Obviously each drop has ended up with a slightly different thickness of oil on its surface, hence the different colours.

          cr

        • musical beef
          Posted July 21, 2018 at 10:07 am | Permalink

          Stop unweaving my rainbows!

    • Serendipitydawg
      Posted July 21, 2018 at 9:13 am | Permalink

      … and applicable to soap films and bubbles… Thin film interference.

  2. Janet
    Posted July 21, 2018 at 9:17 am | Permalink

    That’s such a cool photo!

  3. darwinwins
    Posted July 21, 2018 at 9:23 am | Permalink

    I think it is God’s way of promising not to flood the earth with motor oil.

    Reply
    • Ken Phelps
      Posted July 21, 2018 at 10:14 am | Permalink

      You, my friend, will spend eternity enjoying The Prince of Peace’s hospitality in Hell.

  4. lydifeline
    Posted July 21, 2018 at 9:24 am | Permalink

    Well I looked it up, because I am curious as well! —> https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-do-beautiful-bands-of/

    • S.K.Graham
      Posted July 21, 2018 at 10:10 am | Permalink

      Going to take issue with one gross oversimplification in that article: “Each color of light has a different wavelength.”

      A color does not have a wavelength.

      A wavelength has a color.

      Also, each mixture of wavelengths(spectrum) has a color, which may be the same color as another mixture of wavelengths, these are called metamers of each other. Every color has infinitely many metamers.

      Some colors, i.e. purple, are not had by any single wavelength spectrum.

  5. Randall Schenck
    Posted July 21, 2018 at 9:27 am | Permalink

    Different colors might also be caused by different types of oil – synthetic verses regular oils or different oil weights.

  6. Brian
    Posted July 21, 2018 at 9:34 am | Permalink

    Oh, all that science stuff! I thought the oil companies were simply showing support for the LGBTQ community. .

  7. sedgequeen
    Posted July 21, 2018 at 11:19 am | Permalink

    Nice photo!

