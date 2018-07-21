Oil slicks

It rained this morning, and when I went to the grocery store the water had mixed with oil in the parking lot. I’m not sure why, in this picture, the different drops are different colors, but I’m sure some readers will know.
The color depends upon the thickness of the oil film upon the water. Very minute differences result in the different colors.
So, essentially, the light is refracted by different amounts according to the water thickness, giving us a sort of rainbow spectrum effect via the different drops… Something like that I guess?
I think (from memory) it depends on the wavelength of each particular colour of light – the thickness of a particular area of the oil film is a multiple of some particular wavelength.
(Googles: Here’s an explanation –
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-do-beautiful-bands-of/ )
Interestingly, some of the colours generated by e.g. butterfly wings are caused by a related phenomenon. The dimensions of physical structures correspond to a wavelength of light. See ‘structural coloration’
cr
I see lydifeline (below) linked to the same SciAm article before I did. Sorry, my plagiarism was unintentional. 🙂
cr
What is unusual, of course, is the uniformity of colour within each drop of water.
I would assume this is because the oil has had a long, long time to distribute itself and the film within each drop has therefore attained a very uniform thickness. Obviously each drop has ended up with a slightly different thickness of oil on its surface, hence the different colours.
cr
Stop unweaving my rainbows!
… and applicable to soap films and bubbles… Thin film interference.
That’s such a cool photo!
I think it is God’s way of promising not to flood the earth with motor oil.
You, my friend, will spend eternity enjoying The Prince of Peace’s hospitality in Hell.
Going to take issue with one gross oversimplification in that article: “Each color of light has a different wavelength.”
A color does not have a wavelength.
A wavelength has a color.
Also, each mixture of wavelengths(spectrum) has a color, which may be the same color as another mixture of wavelengths, these are called metamers of each other. Every color has infinitely many metamers.
Some colors, i.e. purple, are not had by any single wavelength spectrum.
Different colors might also be caused by different types of oil – synthetic verses regular oils or different oil weights.
Oh, all that science stuff! I thought the oil companies were simply showing support for the LGBTQ community. .
Nice photo!