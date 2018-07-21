Caturday felids: History and housecats; cats scatter before an earthquake; cat upstages scholar

It’s Caturday, though I don’t know how many people actually look at the cat stuff. Nevertheless, I persist. First, a tweet as lagniappe:
***********
From The History Guy, we have a five-minute history of housecats, which might not have much new for the readers here.
************
From The Laughing Squid (and many other places), we have a clowder of cats reacting to an earthquake, possibly detecting it before humans. Now there’s no way they can detect an incipient earthquake before there’s motion in the ground, but they may be more sensitive to that than are humans. The notes for the video:
Just ahead of a earthquake that took place on June 18, 2018 in Wakayama, Wakayama in the Kansai region of Japan, a number of the sleeping adopatable cats who live at the CAT Café CATchy suddenly went on full alert, aimlessly scattering their furry selves all over the café in search of another place to be before the ground started shaking. Luckily the quake was short and not intense, measuring a three out of seven on the Shindo seismic scale. All of the resident felines were safe, particularly the ones who never bothered to move in the first place.
They start getting agitated about three seconds in, and the earthquake begins eight seconds later.
***********
Entertainment Weekly has a video of a historian being upstaged by a housecat. He carries on gamely. The notes:
Political scientist Jerzy Targlaski was chatting about Poland’s Supreme Court for a Dutch news program called Nieuwsuur when his attention-seeking cat Lisio crawled up him and began roaming around on his shoulders.
Targlaski gamely carried on during the interview, occasionally removing his cat’s tail from blocking his face.
According to CBS News, the moment was apparently cut from the show’s eventual broadcast but since journalist Rudy Bouma shared the outtake video on Twitter on Saturday and its gone viral, the incident’s been likely viewed by many more people around the world than would have seen the edited program. “Jerzy Targlaski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened,” Bouma wrote.
This is hilarious:
As the BBC notes, Targlaski seems to be a cat lover. Here’s another tweet from another time (different tie):
Might it not be that there are sounds the cats pick up on prior to the motion of an earthquake?
Very possibly. You can actually hear an earthquake coming.
I was visiting in Christchurch a few months after the big quake, when there was about one aftershock a day, and you could hear the sound (though I can’t describe it – probably a sort of vague humming noise) just before the shaking started, though by the time one had realised what it was, it was too late to react.
For someone unused to quakes, it was a weird feeling – as if there was something ‘wrong’ happening and, oddly, it aroused a sort of instinctive indignation, as if I wanted to grab somebody and order them to stop it.
Our three-year-old granddaughter was quite used to it. “Shake, mummy!”
cr
The cats in the earthquake…wow!
Always enjoy the cat stuff, excepting tw*tter, which for personal reasons I avoid.
I ALWAYS read the cat stuff (and the duck stuff, too).
L
Loved that history of cats. Also neuter and spay your cats always and consider same for yourself.
It seems that there is an unusual sound just before the cats become alert.
Besides WEIT I get daily briefs from Brookings, Reuters, Science, MacLean’s, Canadian Atheist, Global News and a few more. I absolutely NEED a feline fix and ducky updates to lighten the load. Never quit PCC, please.
Keep those cats and kittens coming, please!
I look forward to Caterday each week! This is one post my wife and I watch together. I even like the “honorary cats” thst show up from time to time!
btw, I also read or skim the science posts, so don’t stop those either!
I always read the cat posts. In fact (and I apologize for this), I read them more regularly than some of you posts that have more content. Though I read most of those, too.
Loved this:
“Cats were sent down by the gods to oversee the running of creation, but were too fond of sleeping to do a good job of it.”