Caturday felids: History and housecats; cats scatter before an earthquake; cat upstages scholar

It’s Caturday, though I don’t know how many people actually look at the cat stuff. Nevertheless, I persist. First, a tweet as lagniappe:

From The History Guy, we have a five-minute history of housecats, which might not have much new for the readers here.

From The Laughing Squid (and many other places), we have a clowder of cats reacting to an earthquake, possibly detecting it before humans. Now there’s no way they can detect an incipient earthquake before there’s motion in the ground, but they may be more sensitive to that than are humans. The notes for the video:

They start getting agitated about three seconds in, and the earthquake begins eight seconds later.

Entertainment Weekly has a video of a historian being upstaged by a housecat. He carries on gamely. The notes:

Political scientist Jerzy Targlaski was chatting about Poland’s Supreme Court for a Dutch news program called Nieuwsuur when his attention-seeking cat Lisio crawled up him and began roaming around on his shoulders. Targlaski gamely carried on during the interview, occasionally removing his cat’s tail from blocking his face. According to CBS News, the moment was apparently cut from the show’s eventual broadcast but since journalist Rudy Bouma shared the outtake video on Twitter on Saturday and its gone viral, the incident’s been likely viewed by many more people around the world than would have seen the edited program. “Jerzy Targlaski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened,” Bouma wrote.

This is hilarious:

As the BBC notes, Targlaski seems to be a cat lover. Here’s another tweet from another time (different tie):

