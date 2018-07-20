Reader James Petts sent photos of deer, young and mature. His notes are indented. “Whitey” refers to a leucistic deer that has, mirabile dictu, survived being hunted for several years.
The location is Freeland, WA, on the west coast of Whidbey Island. It is adjacent to Admiralty Inlet, the main N/S body of Puget Sound. Columbian Black-Tailed Deer [Odocoileus hemionus columbianus] are common in this area. The house is part of a community HOA, and everyone appreciates having the deer around. I have also attached a picture of a young buck in velvet.
I love the expressions and determination of these little guys.
There is a short video of them playing around on Ripley’s FB page.You can see a couple of bunbuns in the background, so this is like a double Bambi/Thumper clip…[JAC: Click on screenshot to see the video of gamboling fawns. I believe Ripley is the contributor’s cat.]
Whitey was born in May 2016 and has been a constant visitor to our yard since then. [JAC: James says that Whitey appears pregnant in this photo but the fawns above are not hers.]
Reader Bob Felton sent a lovely amphibian, but I lost the email with the species ID. Readers: can you tell us what this is?
It looks like a bullfrog (Rana catesbeiana); there are a couple of rather similar species with restricted ranges in the southern U.S. that I can’t rule out without further checking.
Hi Greg, I looked up pics of the American Bullfrog & they all have that circle behind the eye we see here in the pic. Is that the eardrum or just a skin marking? What’s the fold of skin for behind the circle?
With the rounded snout and a dorsolateral fold going around the tympanum rather than down the side of the back, bullfrog is the safe bet.
I wonder if there has been any taxonomic revisions with the bullfrog lately. There have been a few new leopard frog species in the last couple of years, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we have cryptic bullfrog species hidding in plain sight as well.
Very fluffy deers! No fb & no vid that I can see.
Bob Felton lives in North Carolina – might help ID that amphibian beast
Great fawn video Bob – they all seem unconcerned by you
Michael – even though they are so close, the video was taken through a window. The deer are unafraid and we sometimes get nose prints on the windows.
To fix the vid link, just add /RipleyInRedmond/videos/2103602993018433/ after the facebook – dot – com.
Also, Ripley is the cat that we adopted after Jerry featured her here on 5 January 2013. She changed our lives after we adopted her, and I started serving as a member of the Board of Directors of the shelter we adopted her from – Purrfect Pals.
It might just be me and my perspective, (all I see around here are white tails) but the black tails appear to resemble mule deer. The ears in particular. Btw, if he hadn’t mentioned the image having been shot through a screen, I for one would not had a clue.Amazing stuff!
Blacktails are a subspecies (Odocoileus hemionus columbianaus) of mule deer, Odocoileus hemionus.