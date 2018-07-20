Former Evergreen State police chief files tort claim against the college

According to The Olympian, the newspaper of the town where The Evergreen State College resides (TESC), the College is once more facing legal action for the Control Leftism of its students—the unhinged behavior that let the students run amok with baseball bats, prevent the University President from urinating without permission, and that ultimately led to the resignation (with a $500,000 payout) to biology professors Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein.

Now the former chief of police of TESC, who faced a lot of undeserved opprobrium during her tenure, has filed a tort claim against the school. As far as I know, the assertions made about the shameful treatment of Chief Stacy Brown, a woman, are true:

Stacy Brown was Evergreen’s police chief for the 2016-17 school year, when allegations of racism and intolerance on campus erupted into protests and pulled Evergreen into a national debate over free speech on college campuses. Brown, a target of student protests, left last August to become a Tumwater police officer. She filed a tort claim — a prerequisite to a lawsuit against a state agency — at the end of May alleging college administrators failed to protect her from gender-based discrimination and a hostile work environment. Brown is seeking $625,000 in damages. Her attorney, Christopher J. Coker, said he has talked with state officials about a possible settlement. . . . According to the claim, Brown was subjected to “open hostility on an almost daily basis” from students, student employees, faculty and staff. Her tenure got off to a rocky start when protesters disrupted her swearing-in ceremony, blocking the podium and chanting “(expletive) cops!” according to the Cooper Point Journal, the student newspaper. After that, a faculty member emailed her to say police “were basically fascists” and the disruption was to be expected, according to the claim. Another faculty member told Brown, who is white, that her wearing a uniform and carrying a firearm was meant to “prove she had more ‘privilege’” and intimidate the faculty member, who is not white, according to the claim. . . . Later a drawing circulated on campus showed Brown in “suggestive clothing, a KKK type hood, and holding a geoduck that appears to be ejaculating,” according to the claim. According to the claim, Brown told her supervisors about these and other issues but her concerns were ignored. Brown was told because she was a police officer “she should essentially expect to be treated differently and in a hostile manner by both TESC employees and students,” according to the claim. Brown left a job as a deputy chief with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office to become chief at Evergreen. After she resigned, she took a job as a patrol officer with Tumwater Police Department and a pay cut of more than $15,000.

As far as I’m concerned, TESC has become a toxic waste dump of a college, a place where the students would rather have the policing done by other students wielding baseball bats than by well-meaning police officers. Chief Brown had no history of being racist, overly aggressive, or quick on the draw. By all accounts she was a serious, responsible, and caring police officer. And that was her crime: simply being the chief of police. We’re back in one bad aspect of the Sixties: accusing all police of being fascists and racists (back in my day, they were “pigs”).

For the University to tell her that she should expect to be treated in a hostile way is a severe indictment of TESC and its invertebrate President George Bridges. And for a faculty member to imply Brown was a fascist is beyond belief. But such is life at TESC. No parent who cared about their kids would want to send them to such a school.