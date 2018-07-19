Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, July 19, 2018, and National Daiquiri Day. I like them but find most too sweet. Ernest Hemingway consumed them by the dozen; here’s his recipe.

On July 19, 1553, Lady Jane Grey, after having reigned only nine days as Queen of England, was replaced by Mary I and then executed for treason. On July 19, 1848, the famous Seneca Falls Women’s Rights Convention opened in the eponymous New York town. On this day in 1900, the first line of the Paris Métro, Porte Maillot–Porte de Vincennes, was opened to the public. Exactly three days later, Maurice Garin won the first Tour de France. On this day in 1947, the Prime Minister of the shadow Burmese goernment, Bogyoke Aung San, who brought independence to his country, was assassinated. His daughter is Aung San Suu Kyi. On this day in 1976, after I had already hiked in the region, Sagarmatha National Park, home of Mount Everest, was created in Nepal. Finally, on July 19, 1979, the Sandanistas overthrew the Somoza family government in Nicaragua.

Notables born on this day include Samuel Colt (1814, of revolver fame), Edgar Degas (1834), Lizzie Borden (1860) and llie Năstase (1946). Those who fell asleep on this day include Syngman Rhee (1965; first President of South Korea), Lefty Frizzell (1975, great wearer of fancy cowboy boots) and author Frank McCourt (2009).

Here’s a lovely Degas: “The Dance Class” (1874):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, there has been a terrific rainstorm which has put a serious dent in the rest of the cherry harvest. Hili comments:

A: Do you think these cherries will be good for a pie? Hili: They are too wet. Look for some dry ones.

In Polish:

Ja: Myślisz, że te wiśnie będą dobre na placek?

Hili: Są zbyt mokre, poszukaj suchych.

Some tweets from Matthew. The first one touts a book I’m not keen on:

Found this book at home – great to see ducks finally get what's coming to them… pic.twitter.com/Nivv0FkdN0 — The Dabbler (@TheDabblerBlog) April 6, 2016

Sound up for this one:

Caligo 🦋 larvae eating @adamhartscience I can hear the munching from a distance https://t.co/2YT1ff7rg4 — Amin (@aminart) July 17, 2018

From the BBC, a cooperative pair of tropical birds. Again, sound up. Ain’t sexual selection marvelous.

These birds woo the ladies with popcorn and cartwheels#AnimalsBehavingBadly pic.twitter.com/qjrIKmE6Vz — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) July 18, 2018

A numbered butterfly:

"Butterfly number 89 reporting for duty!"

Photo from Yasuni National Park, Ecuador pic.twitter.com/jXO2ZwuqGw — Jen Cross🦉🕷🦖 (@7StellarJays) July 18, 2018

. . . and a very hungry cat.

Ferret peristalsis in a mock intestine:

Behold!

The wonder of ferret peristalsis. pic.twitter.com/Ys6UqUmQhc — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) September 30, 2016

I haven’t paid much attention to the Tour de France, but at least one bit is gorgeous:

Didn't we tell you that it would be a magnificent stage? 😍

On vous l'avait promis : cette étape est absolument magnifique ! 😍#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/wOgj9FZ0PU — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 18, 2018

Performing cockatiels:

don't say anything just rt pic.twitter.com/D99xTgJSYz — Nature is Amazing 🌴 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 18, 2018

Tweet from Grania: the blowback on Trump’s Big Helsinki Lie has begun:

Even God’s in on it:

Just to clarify, when I said "Thou shalt not commit adultery" I meant "Thou shalt not NOT commit adultery". — God (@TheTweetOfGod) July 17, 2018

More of the same:

"I WASN'T a regular lapdance customer at Kitty McTitty's Boom Boom Room."#imeanttosay — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 17, 2018

Still more:

Apology When I mis-typed 'dong', I meant 'not doing' — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 18, 2018

And another big lie as well as another sop to Putin:

People are missing the truly frightening part of this clip. Tucker & Trump didn't choose Montenegro out of a hat. Three weeks before the 2016 US election, Russia attempted a coup in Montenegro to keep them from joining NATO. Trump is explicitly inviting Putin to try again. https://t.co/YRZWl9rKQY — Dan Lavoie (@djlavoie) July 18, 2018

Trump says he's bothered by provisions of NATO that require the US to come to the defense of other member countries. pic.twitter.com/2xY1FjBTSn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 18, 2018