Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, July 19, 2018, and National Daiquiri Day. I like them but find most too sweet. Ernest Hemingway consumed them by the dozen; here’s his recipe.
On July 19, 1553, Lady Jane Grey, after having reigned only nine days as Queen of England, was replaced by Mary I and then executed for treason. On July 19, 1848, the famous Seneca Falls Women’s Rights Convention opened in the eponymous New York town. On this day in 1900, the first line of the Paris Métro, Porte Maillot–Porte de Vincennes, was opened to the public. Exactly three days later, Maurice Garin won the first Tour de France. On this day in 1947, the Prime Minister of the shadow Burmese goernment, Bogyoke Aung San, who brought independence to his country, was assassinated. His daughter is Aung San Suu Kyi. On this day in 1976, after I had already hiked in the region, Sagarmatha National Park, home of Mount Everest, was created in Nepal. Finally, on July 19, 1979, the Sandanistas overthrew the Somoza family government in Nicaragua.
Notables born on this day include Samuel Colt (1814, of revolver fame), Edgar Degas (1834), Lizzie Borden (1860) and llie Năstase (1946). Those who fell asleep on this day include Syngman Rhee (1965; first President of South Korea), Lefty Frizzell (1975, great wearer of fancy cowboy boots) and author Frank McCourt (2009).
Here’s a lovely Degas: “The Dance Class” (1874):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, there has been a terrific rainstorm which has put a serious dent in the rest of the cherry harvest. Hili comments:
A: Do you think these cherries will be good for a pie?Hili: They are too wet. Look for some dry ones.
Ja: Myślisz, że te wiśnie będą dobre na placek?
Hili: Są zbyt mokre, poszukaj suchych.
Tweet from Grania: the blowback on Trump’s Big Helsinki Lie has begun:
Even God’s in on it:
More of the same:
Still more:
And another big lie as well as another sop to Putin:
To be fair to Trump, I once went into a bank and meant to say ‘can I exchange these Euros please’, and instead I cracked the security guard over the head, held up the cashier and stole eleven thousand pounds. That kind of in-the-moment mistake can happen to anyone.
Drumpf = Putin’s Lapdog.
Doing Putin’s bidding:
Undermine NATO
Undermine the EU
Weaken US alliances
Give permission to Putin’s expansionist claims
And why? Same old answer: Follow the money. The Russian oligarchs hold the great majority of Drumpf’s paper. And who knows what-all else they have on Drumpf?
This is getting close to treason if it hasn’t already crossed the line (likely).
The only remaining question for now is – will this guy even make it to the next election. Will living in Moscow be any better than living in NY.
Trump is likely more guilty of treason than Benedict Arnold. Arnold was attempting treason but never completed the deal. Trump has completed it in spades, even offering up Americans for Putin to question in Russia. Also Trump took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, not stomp it into the dirt. Aid and comfort to the enemy by the president of the U.S. It only takes two witnesses.